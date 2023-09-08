CRAWFORD — After a loss last week to No. 4 Centerville, the No. 9 Crawford Pirates steered the ship back in the right direction with a 56-21 thumping of Rio Vista Friday night.

The Pirates' (2-1) hard-nosed offense totaled an efficient 347 yards in the contest but had issues with the little things: snapping the ball and preventing penalties. Otherwise, the final score might have leaned in Crawford’s favor even more.

“I thought we established the run game and that helped a lot on offense,” head coach Greg Jacobs said after the game. “We big-played them, and the takeaways [on defense] were big. Overall, a great win — a homecoming win — we’re excited about that. But our overall performance, I think we can get better.”

Cash Bolgiano, who can play all over the field, opened the game with a bang for the Pirates. Bolgiano weaved his way through the Eagles' defense for a 58-yard rushing touchdown to give Crawford the early 6-0 lead less than two minutes into the first quarter.

On Crawford’s second offensive touch, Bolgiano found the end zone again, this time on a 66-yard wide receiver screen to put the Pirates up 14-7 midway through the first quarter after a successful two-point conversion.

Bolgiano finished the contest with five touches, two touchdowns and a team-leading 149 all-purpose yards.

“[Cash] is one of our leaders,” Jacobs said. “He’s a senior leader that’s been there before. He’s played on some really great teams, and now it’s his turn.”

After a successful six-minute drive capped off with a 22-yard rushing touchdown from freshman quarterback Kaiden Scott, Rio Vista (0-3) struggled to put things together for the rest of the half and turned the ball over on four straight drives.

“I thought we played better [on defense] in spurts,” Jacobs said. “We had some breakdowns in coverage, and our tackling wasn’t as good as I expected, but I think we’ll get better and learn from it.”

Meanwhile, the Pirates’ offense scored on the following three drives to take a 36-7 lead going into the locker room. Colt Cunningham, Brady Ward and Huston Powers all added touchdowns.

To start the second half, Crawford, which was missing its starting center, sailed snaps on consecutive fourth downs and handed Rio Vista the ball in the red zone twice. The Eagles took advantage both times and cut the Pirates’ lead to 36-21 with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter.

Led by quarterback Kade Smith, Crawford locked back in on offense and added two more scores to put the game out of reach for Rio Vista. Smith finished with 183 yards through the air and three touchdowns on 6-of-11 passing.

Crawford (2-1) has an open week next before opening district play on the road on Sept. 22 against Rosebud-Lott (0-3).

“We’re going to spend a lot of time [this upcoming week] on ourselves, evaluate ourselves and work on the little things that make a big difference,” Jacobs said. “Going into district, it’s going to be tough for us. We’re growing each and every week with a young team.”

