“The U” didn’t seem fazed by its game being moved up to Thursday.

The Trojans responded to the short week with a 46-0 shelling of Fort Worth Eastern Hills at Waco ISD Stadium. Head coach Kaeron Johnson said it’s been a while since there’s been a goose egg on the scoreboard for a Trojan opponent, but that he was thrilled with the victory.

“Honestly, I thought we’d come out and start a little faster than we did, which is one thing we gotta work on," Johnson said. "But I knew we were the better football team; I just wanted us to make sure we came out and played like it. Defensively, I think they played lights-out all night, rallied to the football, (and) did a great job of containing them. Offensively, missed some big shots. Probably should have put a lot more up there a lot earlier. But overall, a win is a win.”

University (2-0) didn’t even allow the Highlanders (1-1) into their own red zone. It was a dominant effort from start to finish that was led by running back LaDarrius Evans, who totaled 120 rushing yards and one touchdown on 11 carries in the first half alone.

Evans received assistance from quarterback Cade Bynnom and standout wide receiver London Smith in the never-in-doubt blowout. It took nearly the entire first quarter, but Bynnom opened up the scoring with a rushing touchdown from about four yards out. The Trojans offense added more to the tally by capitalizing on a Devontrae Kirkland interception. Kirkland picked Montrell McGilveary off near University’s 30-yard line and returned it to midfield.

Kirkland was blown up out of bounds after the play had ended and a late-hit penalty was enforced. Evans scored just four plays later from 19 yards out, giving the Trojans a 13-0 lead following a missed PAT.

University wasn’t complacent with a two-score lead, though, as Smith put his squad in position to score once again with a 21-yard gain down the right side. Smith was so open that he waited and ended up coming back toward the line of scrimmage to haul it in and run for extra yardage.

Smith later caught a 44-yard yard bomb to propel University to another one of its seven scoring drives. Bynnom capped off the seven-play, 54-yard drive with a nine-yard strike to wide receiver Brayden Gollihar, sending the Trojans into the locker room with a 20-0 lead.

Johnson said he felt confident calling any run play he wanted throughout the contest because of how his offensive line set the tone. Johnson complimented his beefy group up front following last week’s win over Robinson, and he said they continue to be the engine for this offense.

“Right now, we can run the ball when we want it, how we want it and we just got to do a better job of complementing those guys and being able to complete the ball on the outside,” Johnson said. “The more we keep making incompletions, the more people are going to load the box on us, and we got to freaking find a way to take advantage of it.”

Evans tacked on another rushing TD in the second half, and it felt like University wasn’t going to stop rolling. RBs Ladarrin King and Will Stewart hopped in on the fun, too, with King scoring a 12-yard TD and Stewart dusting Fort Worth Eastern Hills for a 71-yard burner.

The Trojans took care of business in weeks one and two but will now travel to FWISD’s Farrington Field to face off against Arlington Heights for a non-district bout. Johnson said he knows how tough of a matchup that is, and that it gives University the chance to show what it’s about.

“They're a good football team, probably the best football team we’ll line up against,” Johnson said. “I think it'll be a good test of where we are (and) who we are, taking a road trip, having to truly be locked in for a little bit longer than we've had to the last couple of weeks. So, I think as long as we keep making strides, keep going forward, these guys (will) stay hungry. We'll keep walking away with wins.”

Kickoff between the Trojans and Yellowjackets (1-0) is set for 7 p.m. next Thursday, Sept. 7, in Fort Worth.