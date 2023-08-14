Kobe Black and Micah Hudson are embracing the moment.

Black, a five-star defensive back for Connally, and Hudson, a five-star receiver for Lake Belton, will undoubtedly be stars at whatever high-profile college football program they end up at.

For now, however, they’re cherishing the moments with their high school teammates.

“You’re only in high school once, so it’s about the great memories you make, especially with all the people you grew up with,” Black said. “I’m just going to hold on to it for sure. It’s nothing but good vibes.”

“These guys are like my brothers,” Hudson said. “You know they have your back in everything else that you’re doing, so why wouldn’t they have your back in football? It’s just building up chemistry with those guys and having fun with them.”

Family first

Family plays a key role in who Black is as a person and a football player.

Growing up, he would visit his grandma out in the country. She would shower him with love and affection. Food, too.

She has since passed away, but Black will never forget what she meant to him, and he wears a chain with a photo of her in it so she’s always with him.

“She was like the most caring person, she would spoil me, she would have candy and food, whatever I really wanted,” Black said. “I was always protected by her, so I’ve got to wear (the charm). She always thought about others before herself.”

Black did a little bit of everything for Connally last year, finishing with two interceptions and 36 tackles, while leading the team with 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns and rushing for six scores.

He has once again leaned on his family during the stressful recruiting process.

It’s been all love, but he said picking the right college involves finding a spot that not only he likes, but one that his parents can get behind, too.

“I’m trying to find someplace that fits me and fits them as well,” he said. “The most fun thing has been going to new states and new schools in general, things I haven’t seen before.”

Black was a sophomore in 2021 when Connally faced off against eventual state champion Stephenville. Early in the game, he got beat by Coy Eakin, who is now at Texas Tech, for a touchdown. But after that, he held the star receiver to one catch.

He was a little nervous in the moment after giving up the score, but he quickly realized that overcoming those challenges was what he loved most.

“It was fun playing against a team like that,” Black said. “I pride myself on going up against great competition and showing them that I’m better. It’s that competitor in me.”

Living the 1x life

Hudson is a great football player, but he’s also a brand ambassador.

His logo is simple — 1x.

All of Hudson’s social media includes the moniker. He’s got a diamond-studded chain with it, and it’s even tattooed on his right hand.

“It’s something I came up with in middle school, I always had it as my username,” he said. “It’s just about doing stuff right the first time. It’s like, ‘That’s 1x, you’re gonna one time and have it right.’”

He’s certainly been doing things right on the football field for Lake Belton.

After a junior season that saw him catch 65 passes for nearly 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns, offers from Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M and Texas Tech, among others, continued to roll in.

Hudson has chosen to take a more philosophical approach to football.

“I feel like football helps you in life,” he said. “You’ve got to go through these battles and these hard times. That translates to life, where you might have a job, and you’re tired and you want to get out, but you’ve got to pull through.”

At least while he’s at Lake Belton, Hudson is probably going to get the other team’s best defender. He doesn’t care if that player is a top recruit or not, he just wants to keep having fun playing football.

“I didn’t say in middle school, ‘This guy is probably going to go to college.’ I just played,” Hudson said. “I don’t look at myself like I’m a five-star so I’m all that on the field, I’m just playing. I’m going to go out there, do what my coach tells me to do and try to do my best.”

1 more playoff dream

Connally and Lake Belton both have the ambition to make a deep playoff run, and both squads have the talent to do it.

Black and Hudson are a big part of that, but they’ll be the first to tell you that each team is more than one five-star prospect.

Connally ran away with the District 11-4A Div. 1 title last year, averaging 53 points per game and allowing less than 14 points per game during district play. But the Cadets fell to Hamshire-Fannett in the second round of the playoffs.

Black has his sights set higher this year.

“I want to win state,” he said. “Not just for me, but for the city and my team. I feel like we’re getting closer each day. I want my whole team to be successful.”

Lake Belton has had plenty of firsts over the last few years since the school was opened in the fall of 2023. The Broncos played a freelance schedule their first two years before a third-place finish in the District 4-5A Div. I last year.

They almost couldn’t have been closer to the top spot as their only two district losses — to champion Midlothian and Killeen Shoemaker — were by a combined three points.

Hudson will be part of the first-ever graduating class at Lake Belton, and he wants to send them out with the first-ever district crown.