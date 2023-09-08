RIESEL — Playing complementary football is the key to many teams' success and Riesel (3-0) has become no exception.

Even when the offense struggled to find its footing at times, it was the hungry defense that flexed its muscles in a 26-0 win over Thorndale on Friday night.

It’s the Indians' first 3-0 start since 2018, head coach Robert Little’s final year during his first tenure with Riesel.

To him, it’s a blessing to be in this position, but for some of the players, it’s about getting revenge for last year’s losses to two of the teams they’ve beaten so far.

The defense came into the game giving up a combined 12 points through the first two games and only improved its average Friday.

The defensive line headlined a group that set up camp in the Bulldogs’ backfield, collecting eight tackles for loss. They held Thorndale to 59 yards rushing on the night, not even breaking the positive-yardage mark for the entire second half.

Quarterback and linebacker Gavin Oliver knew the Thornton offensive line had size, but was confident the Indians’ front line was faster, even to the point of recognizing the play and calling it out to the rest of the defense.

“That's always the goal is to get the shutout and we just tried to get leaders amongst our defense to pick up the team and keep us going,” defensive lineman Cameron Phillips said.

Offensively, the Indians lived by the big play, with three of the Indians' four touchdowns coming on plays 23 yards or longer. However, it could’ve been much more.

Chunk plays were called back, due to ill-advised penalties including what would’ve been a touchdown pass. That same drive that ended with an interception inside the 10. Other 20-plus-yard passes were called back, whether it be for a holding penalty or an illegal player downfield.

In the first half, the Indians gashed the Bulldog defense early through big plays. After a three-and-out on the first drive, QB Oliver opened up with a deep post throw to wide receiver Rhiley Earley.

Three plays later, it would be another big play that would cap off the drive as running back Collin Conner made a cut north-south outside the right tackle and outran the Thorndale safety for the first score.

After forcing a punt, Riesel’s offense put on an encore, with a 45-yard scamper from Conner. Physical running from Gavin and Grayson Oliver capped off a five-play, 83-yard drive.

The Indians' defense was put to its biggest test on the final drive of the first half. Jolts of momentum shifted, as the teams traded big plays with penalties. A 16-play drive put together by the Bulldogs was put to waste. And it was the Indians' defense that got it done.

Although the defense played more snaps than head coach Robert Little would’ve liked, he was encouraged by the effort.

“The backbone of us is gonna go through our defense if our defense plays well, they're gonna keep us in games and stuff like that. And so, you know, they take a lot of pride in having a zero at the end of the game,” Little said.

He doesn’t attribute the defensive success to team speed, but more to making fundamental plays and moving quickly to the ball when within a small area.

Although the Indians' offense proved it could score in a hurry, the damage could’ve been much more.

On a fourth-and-23 desperation heave near the beginning of the final quarter, Gavin Oliver found wide receiver Payton Hoelscher, setting the Indians up inside the 10. A loss of five yards followed by a false start put the Indians in deeper trouble, hoping to end the woes.

The deciding touchdown came late in the fourth, when Oliver bullied his way through the first level, broke a couple of tackles from linebackers, and raced past the secondary for an 83-yard touchdown.

“I break free and almost fall on my face because I'm leaning forward so much that I break free. I see his stiff arm and I switch arms and I take off,” Oliver said.

Oliver finished his lengthy stat line with 81 passing yards and 109 rushing yards to go with two rushing touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, he helped the defensive stampede with two tackles for loss.

“He's got a lot of talent. A lot of it is probably still untapped and he's doing a lot better things for us than he was two weeks ago,” Little said. “He ran the ball hard tonight and there were a couple of times where we thought the play was over and we looked up and he's still moving for another four or five yards.”

While the Indians' offense looks to find a balance between long drives and quick touchdowns, the defense has proven to be among the best in the area. After Friday, they trimmed the team's points per game average down to four.

Riesel is open next week before traveling to defend its young undefeated season on Sept. 22 against Bruceville-Eddy (1-2) to open District 8-2A Div. play.

