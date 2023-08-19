ABBOTT — By necessity, the coaches’ office at Abbott High School doubles as a trophy storage area. There just isn’t a case big enough in the school to house all of the Panthers’ many athletic awards from over the years.

When Terry Crawford reclines in that office and occasionally look around, he doesn’t recall wins and championships. He sees faces. He remembers the people.

“That’s the greatest joy,” Crawford said. “I was sitting around in the office the other day and we’ve got tons of trophies in the office, just an overflow. We’ve got them all over the place. But I’m looking at those trophies, and I remember the kids. That’s what I remember. I remember the Class of ’02 and ’08. The 2000 football team seniors hold a special place in my heart. That was kind of the year we overcame and turned a program around. It was four seniors. … Those four guys, that’s the only senior picture that hangs on the wall of my office. They’re special, but there’s a lot of other ones who are special.”

The 2023 Abbott football team figures to be special, too, if for no other reason than the fact that it’ll be Terry Crawford’s final Panther team. The dean of Central Texas coaches plans to retire after this school year, which will include his 26th season as head football coach and athletic director.

It never was supposed to last this long. Look, when they first arrive, high school coaches always talk about wanting to stick around for dozens of years to come. But everyone knows better, including the coach himself. It’s a nomadic business. Coaches come, coaches go.

When Crawford came to Abbott, he never would have guessed that he’d spend more than a quarter-century at the school, and that someday he’d retire there.

“I was three years into my career and my career goals, really, were to be a college basketball coach,” Crawford said. “That’s what I wanted to do. At that point I just think that I’m still getting head coaching experience in basketball, because I came here as the head basketball coach and baseball coach. I really thought I was going to ‘chase the A’s,’ as they say. I was going to move on up (to a bigger school), and if things went right I was going to move into collegiate coaching in basketball. Never imagined it.”

So, what changed? Well, Crawford rapidly learned that six-man football – sometimes referred to as basketball on grass – is a heck of a lot of fun.

But beyond that, Abbott became home.

“I think I fell in love with six-man football, number one,” Crawford said. “That was fun, but more importantly I just fell in love with the school and the community. You just know when you fit somewhere. This is where God intended me to be. It was pretty evident. There are people in this community who are hugely influential on my life and in my career. Sometimes you just get fortunate and you find where you’re supposed to be, and you’re smart enough to stay there.”

The irony is, Crawford made his home in Abbott even before he started coaching in the school district. He kicked off his coaching career in 1989, working two years in Hillsboro and another at Bynum. But he actually lived in Abbott those three years, renting a house that was owned by Abbott ISD.

“So, I’ve lived in Abbott my entire career. Not many coaches get to say that,” Crawford said.

He joined Abbott High School in 1992 as a head basketball and head baseball coach, then ascended to the football role in 1998. In time, Crawford developed the Panthers into one of the most consistently successful programs not only in Central Texas, but the entire state. He has amassed a win-loss record of 226-75 going into this season, winning 75 percent of his games.

That’s a lot of wins, and a lot of years.

“Some of the coaches were talking in the locker room about this is my 10th year, this is my fifth year, whatever,” Crawford said. “It was at that point that I realized that my first day of football, three of the coaches on my staff weren’t born yet. The only one that was born was my nephew Kevin (Scheler), he was 10 years old. They’re all talking about their first day and I’m like, ‘Yeah, back in 1989 …’”

In 2015, after years of lightly tapping and then knocking louder and then pounding on the door, the Panthers eventually busted the thing wide open. Abbott went 13-2 and captured the Class 1A Div. I state championship, the school’s first in football.

The Panthers returned to the state championship stage last season, making their first trip to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, as they won the 2015 title at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene. Unfortunately for the Panthers, they couldn’t keep pace with Westbrook in a 69-24 defeat.

Not surprisingly, they’re highly motivated to get back and win it this time. Heck, Crawford started as a basketball guy, wouldn’t the perfect ending be akin to Michael Jordan hitting the game-winning shot over Utah’s Bryon Russell for the championship?

Crawford can’t help but chuckle at that thought, knowing that it’s easier said than done. It’s also not really the point. When Abbott won its first title in 2015, Crawford actually talked about how the triumph would not define the Panther program in the postgame celebration, that the primary emphasis would continue to be on developing young men of strong character.

Nothing has changed in that regard.

“The movie ending would be, yeah, we go out on top of the shoulders of the guys at AT&T Stadium,” he said. “But the reality of it is, that’s a real hard task to accomplish. We’re just going to take the same approach that we’ve taken every year, and that is that we’re going to teach these young men coming into our program the things that they need done in order to be successful in life.

“The nice thing about that is, that approach produces a lot of wins on the field. But people don’t understand that winning games is never our focus, until it’s Friday night. When it’s game night, then our focus is on what do we need to do to win this game. The rest of the time, it’s how can we develop these kids to have the things they need in order to live their life and be successful.”

Crawford loves seeing his former Abbott athletes grow up to be successful farmers and ranchers and businessmen and, more importantly, husbands and wives and fathers and mothers and citizens. The nice thing about retirement is that he’ll have more time to catch up with those folks.

Crawford won’t call it quits immediately after the football season. He plans to work the entire 2023-24 school year. One of his spring gigs is serving as Abbott’s assistant softball coach, and he already promised those girls that he’d be back for their final season.

Then next June he’ll officially pull the plug and take a well-earned break. When he sits back in his easy chair, a man and his memories, it won’t be the wins that stand out the most. It’ll be the people.

For Crawford, that’s always been the case.