Lately, Live Oak head coach Brice Helton has been posing a simple question to his team — who’s going to step up and be a playmaker?

On Friday night, a whole flock of Falcons raised their wings and said, “Me, Coach.”

Live Oak made highlight-worthy plays on offense, defense and special teams in subduing Vanguard, 70-20, in a mercy-rule win over its private school six-man rival before a good-sized crowd at Falcon Field.

The win marked the first of the season for the Falcons (1-2) and their fifth straight win in the series against the Vikings (2-1). It was far from one-man show, too, and Helton made sure to applaud his guys for their effort in the postgame huddle.

He wanted playmakers, and he got them.

“Exactly, we’re kind of still looking to fill some of the seniors from last year,” Helton said. “They accounted for over 2,000 offensive yards and a lot of our touchdown production from last year, so we’ve been telling them that someone is going to have to step up and make plays. … I was really proud of them.”

Vanguard actually struck first on its opening possession of the game, as smooth southpaw quarterback Drew Howard connected with Brian Neel on a 40-yard touchdown pass for a 6-0 lead.

But Live Oak put its foot on the gas thereafter, as the Falcons rolled off 30 unanswered first-half points to gain a comfortable measure of separation.

Live Oak, a proud six-man program with five state titles to its credit, displayed an especially rugged running game in this one. The Falcons didn’t always turn on the afterburners and necessarily speed right past the Viking defenders, but they set up their runs well with sealed-off blocking on the edges, and just kept moving the chains down the field.

“Tonight we cleaned that up, we’ve been struggling with that, especially the second effort,” Helton said. “But even going back and watching some of those consistent plays, there were linemen getting out and getting a block that we haven’t been getting all season, and it springs it for five, 10 yards every play, which is what I’ve been telling them. I’m definitely pleased with our blocking, it’s what I talked about at halftime. We wanted more consistency, and I think that’s what we saw in the second half.”

Falcon junior Live Oak Allan Pahmiyer showed magnetism toward both the first-down marker and the end-zone pylon. He carried 13 times for 179 yards and four touchdowns, on jaunts of 4, 12, 10 and 54 yards.

That final score was probably the sweetest of the night. Live Oak took a 64-20 lead earlier in the fourth quarter and needed just a PAT for the 45-point mercy-rule triumph, but its one-point pass went for naught.

No matter. On Live Oak’s next possession after Vanguard gave the ball away on an interception, Pahmiyer found a crease and then bounced the run to the outside and down the sideline, managing to outrun a pursuing Vanguard defender for the clinching score.

So, what was going through his mind?

“I’ve got to go fast, man, he’s coming up behind me,” Pahmiyer said, laughing.

Would his teammates have given him grief if he’d have been caught from behind?

Not really, Pahmiyer said.

“Nah, they’re great guys. They love me, we love them,” Pahmiyer said.

While he was Live Oak’s biggest gainer on the ground, he still benefited from a group effort. Tristan Wachsmann, Colton Wilson, Nils Holgersson, Vince Gann and others all took turns adopting the hero’s helmet for their moment under the lights.

Wilson, a pure athlete who excels in several sports, showed off his varied talents by running for a touchdown, passing for several nice gains and picking up an interception on defense.

Holgerrson threw for two second-quarter touchdowns simply by staying alert and waiting for a receiver to break open. He found Isaac Joiner on a 25-yarder and Gann on a 24-yarder on consecutive possessions.

Live Oak several times threatened to melt the scoreboard and claim that mercy-rule win, and the scoreboard must have sensed that. It went dark during the second half, prompting the Falcons’ popular, informative P.A. announcer to keep the crowd steadily apprised of the score.

Vanguard managed to extend the game to the fourth mostly by riding the arm of Howard, who went 20-of-32 passing for 282 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The sophomore showed an uncanny knack to scramble and make something out of nothing. He converted a 4th-and-30 early in the game thanks to a 33-yard pass to Shakir Shawbaki, and later in the game he tossed a 38-yard TD rainbow to Keeton Matthews on a 4th-and-24 play.

And Howard also delivered probably the most electrifying highlight of the time, teaming up with Tristan Latino on a 61-yard TD connection. Howard put a bunch of air under the ball and angled it toward the sideline, and Latino flashed great wheels in running it down before cutting upfield to outrace the Live Oak defense to the end zone.

“It seems like defensively we just fall asleep with the pressure or the deep coverage, and a lot of times it cost us big, they were good enough to make us pay for it,” Live Oak’s Helton said. “We’ll get back in and get ready for a huge ground game next week, juggernaut with Gordon.”

Indeed, nothing gets any easier for either of these teams next week. Vanguard will face another cross-town foe in unbeaten Methodist Home (3-0) next Thursday, while Live Oak gets third-ranked Gordon on Friday, Sept. 15.

“We’ve got Gordon coming up next week, one of the top five public schools in the state,” Pahmiyer said. “It’s going to be a hard game and we’re going to have to go to work. We’ve got the guys to do it, we just need to bring the effort.”