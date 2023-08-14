In Waco’s private school six-man ranks, six is the number to beat.

That’s how many fielded teams last season, and even with Parkview Christian closing its school and disbanding its program, the Waco area will still have six private six-man teams in 2023, with the addition of Waco Christian Academy to the mix.

Tradition-rich Live Oak is always a threat to go deep in the TAPPS playoffs, while Vanguard will be looking to get things back on track after a rare winless season. Methodist Children’s Home could be a sleeper to bring home its first TCAF state title since 2017, while Eagle Christian Academy welcomes in a new head coach who is plenty familiar with the local six-man scene in James Kracy.

Texas Wind, the volunteer-run team mostly comprised of home-schooled students, gusts into its second six-man season with high aspirations of a deep TAIAO playoff run. Waco Christian will also compete in TAIAO, and it’ll be interesting to see how the Warriors fare in their debut campaign.

Live Oak Falcons

2022: 6-6 (3-1)

Head coach: Brice Helton (sixth season: 35-23)

Returning starters: 3/3

All-time: 124-46 since 2009

Playoffs: 26-8 in 13 trips, last in 2022

State titles: 5 (2011, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2021)

Outlook: Last year the Falcons progressed through what head coach Brice Helton termed “a reloading year,” and it resulted in a 6-6 record, a playoff win and a trip to the TAPPS regional round. “If that’s a reloading year, I’ll take it,” Helton said.

The coach sees Live Oak in a similar place this season, perhaps a year away from “our old state semifinal, state championship standard” but still tough and talented enough to do some damage.

Live Oak lost only four seniors, but they were all starters, so they took plenty of proven production with them. Still, the Falcons will benefit from the return of QB Nils Holgersson, who threw for more than 1,100 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2022. The Falcons are shifting some of their offensive schemes in a way to line up UT/DB Colton Wilson in a variety of different places. Wilson is a talented multi-sport junior who may line up at WR, RB or QB, depending on the play.

Helton likes what he’s seen from sophomore RB/DE Tristan Wachsmann, one “of the biggest, strongest kids on the team.” DB Graham Jahrmarkt is the fourth in a lone of Jahrmarkt brothers at Live Oak who brings a lot of tenacity to the field. He broke his collar bone on a clean, hard hit midway through the district season, and will be looking to make up for lost time.

Live Oak will compete in TAPPS 6-Man Div. II, District 3 along with Marble Falls Faith, Round Rock Christian, Temple Holy Trinity Catholic and Pflugerville Concordia.

Schedule

8/25 Conroe Covenant 7 p.m.

9/1 at Plano Coram Deo 7:30 p.m.

9/8 Vanguard 7 p.m.

9/15 Gordon 7 p.m.

9/22 Lometa 7 p.m.

9/29 at Lubbock Kingdom Prep 7 p.m.

10/6 at Marble Falls Faith* 7 p.m.

10/13 RR Christian* 7 p.m.

10/20 at Temple Holy Trinity* 7 p.m.

11/3 Pfl. Concordia* 7 p.m.

Methodist Home Bulldogs

2022: 6-6 (3-2)

Head coach: Matt Rodgers (12th season: 82-44)

Returning starters (O/D): 3/3

All-time: 92-54 since 2010

Playoffs: 11-12 in 13 trips, last in 2022

State titles: 1 (2017)

Outlook: With a 16-player roster, veteran MCH head coach Matt Rodgers is hoping to avoid some of the injuries that caged the Bulldogs’ progress last season. In 2022, MCH lost four starters within the first two weeks of the season, so they’re hoping to avoid the same kind of bad luck this time around.

WR Londen Bickham was one of those players whose season evaporated due to a Week 1 injury. But the sophomore has loads of potential, as evidenced by his numbers two years ago when he played on the MCH varsity as an eighth grader: 16 TDs on offense, 67 tackles, 5 sacks defensively. The Bulldogs should also benefit from the addition of running back transfer Elijah Williams from Texas Wind. Williams averaged 220 rushing yards, scored 22 touchdowns and made the Super Centex team a year ago.

WR/DB Bryce Bickham, Londen’s older brother, also boasts a nice combination of size and speed, while UT Cesar Cano brings leadership and versatility as one of the team’s four seniors.

MCH made the TCAF playoffs last season in boys’ basketball for the first time in several seasons and also won a state title in track. Could it be football’s turn?

“We haven’t talked about goals yet, but I definitely think we could play for our state championship,” Rodgers said. “Obviously there’s a learning curve and some ups and downs, and the beginning of our schedule is tough. … But we tell the guys, November is what they remember.”

MCH will play in TCAF District 1 alongside Taylor St. Mary’s Catholic, Mineral Wells Community Christian, Georgetown Grace Academy, Leander Sterling Classical and Arlington St. Paul's Prep.

Schedule

8/24 Avalon 7 p.m.

9/1 at Penelope 7 p.m.

9/8 at Leander Sterling Classical 7 p.m.

9/14 Vanguard 7 p.m.

9/22 Oglesby 7 p.m.

10/5 Georgetown Grace* 7 p.m.

10/13 Taylor St. Mary's* 7 p.m.

10/20 at Mineral Wells Community* 7 p.m.

10/26 Arlington St. Paul's* 7 p.m.

Vanguard Vikings

2022: 0-10 (0-5)

Head coach: Jacob Lefebvre (second season: 0-10)

Returning starters: 3/3

All-time: 67-61 since 2011

Playoffs: 6-8 in eight trips, last in 2021

State titles: None

Outlook: A winless season can drag down a program, but the Vikings are hoping to use it as a buoy rather than an anchor.

“Last season was a tough season, but it wasn’t a waste, that’s for sure,” said second-year Vikings coach Jacob Lefebvre. “A lot of our freshmen last year had the crap beaten out of them, but they’ve come back as completely new players — stronger, bigger, faster, hungrier, and their attitudes toward football have really changed.”

QB Drew Howard could be in line for a big year. “Drew is one of those guys who’s grown a lot, and that was really prevalent in our TAPPS 6-on-6 (summer) tournament,” Lefebvre said.

WR/DB Owen Peters has also made some gains in the weight room and will be looking to make a heftier impact on both sides of the ball.

One of Vanguard’s top newcomers is actually a senior. Lefebvre said that by sheer luck he ran into Keaton Matthews, a soccer player, in the halls at school, and talked him into coming out for football. Matthews has developed into one of the top’s top receivers, described as having “good feet, good hands, good speed, and really disciplined, with a high football IQ for a first-year-kid.”

Schedule

8/24 vs. Georgetown Grace 5 p.m. at Bryan Allen Academy

9/1 Temple Holy Trinity 7 p.m.

9/8 at Live Oak 7 p.m.

9/14 at Methodist Children's Home 7 p.m.

9/22 Leander Sterling Classical 7 p.m.

10/6 Mount Calm 7 p.m.

10/13 Eagle Christian 7 p.m.

10/20 at Bellville Faith 6 p.m.

Waco Christian Warriors

Head coach: Bryce Frazier (first season at WC; 40-37 in seven seasons overall)

Outlook: The Waco Christian brand is back. This start-up program resurrected that old name and mascot, last used in the early 1990s, and plans to play six-man football in TAIAO, offering opportunities for both home-schooled students as well as kids who enroll in Waco Christian Academy’s curriculum.

“It’s been a journey, I’ll say, a long journey,” said head coach Bryce Frazier, who had stints coaching at Parkview Christian and Eagle Christian. “But it’s finally starting to come together.”

The Warriors opened camp with 12 players, with Frazier noting that private school numbers can fluctuate. The coach expects Cullen Mayberry, an import from disbanded Parkview, to be a major contributor. “His work ethic is amazing,” the coach said.

As with any start-up, there probably will be bumps in the road, but Frazier thinks that WCA can compete for championships in the near future.

“Creating that culture of excellence and getting the kids in that championship culture, not just on the field but off the field,” Frazier said. “It doesn’t just mean winning a championship, it’s the way you coach them off the field, too. I want these kids to feel that.”

Schedule

8/25 at Rockwall Providence 7 p.m.

9/1 Johnson County Home School 7 p.m.

9/8 at Gholson 7:30 p.m.

9/15 Leakey Big Springs Charter 7 p.m.

9/22 Mount Calm 7 p.m.

9/28 at SA Sunnybrook Chr. 7 p.m.

10/6 Temple Centex Home School 7 p.m.

10/13 at Bartonville Lantana Harvest 7 p.m.

10/20 at Leander Sterling 7 p.m.

10/26 Weatherford Grace Chr. 7 p.m.

Eagle Christian Eagles

2022: 6-5 (4-3)

Head coach: James Kracy (first season)

Returning starters: 3/3

All-time: 17-24 since 2019

Playoffs: 1-2 in two trips, last in 2022

State titles: None

Outlook: James Kracy takes over as ECA’s interim head coach after four years as an assistant with the Eagles and two more prior to that with Parkview.

“James has done an amazing job with these boys,” ECA athletic director Meredith Gumm said. “He’s a good leader, and he’s really building a bond with the boys while understanding the vision for our school.”

Kracy said that ECA has 11 players on its varsity roster, so staying healthy will be key in TAPPS play. Kracy pointed to junior Blake Gonzales and senior Evan Cheek as potential team leaders.

The Eagles hope to use their overall team speed to their advantage, and will employ a variety of formations that utilize players in different positions.

“A kid might line up as a quarterback one play and a receiver the next,” Kracy said. “But watch out for these guys, I think they’re going to show something.”

ECA plans to play its home games at the St. Mary’s Catholic School field in West.

Schedule

8/25 Austin Valor South 7 p.m.

9/1 at Temple Centex Home School 7 p.m.

9/8 Leakey Big Springs Charter 7 p.m.

9/22 Mesquite Founders Classical 7:30 p.m.

9/29 at Bellville Faith 7 p.m.

10/6 at Bryan BVCHEA Home School 7:30 p.m.

10/13 at Vanguard 7 p.m.

10/20 at Rockwall Providence 7 p.m.

10/27 Johnson County Home School 7:30 p.m.

Texas Wind

2022: 5-4

Head coach: Grayson Brown (second season: 5-4)

Returning starters: 5/6

Playoffs: 5-7 in six trips, last in 2022

State titles: 1 (2017)

Outlook: It’s been an exciting time for the Texas Wind program, now entering its 11th season providing athletic opportunities for local home-schooled athletes. The volunteer-run Wind moved to six-man last season, and head coach Grayson Brown said that was “absolutely the right move.” Wind has 21 players signed up for the high school program and 23 more for junior high, which Brown said was an all-time high between the two.

Moreover, Texas Wind recently acquired the football field and locker room facilities on Lake Shore Drive formerly owned by Parkview Christian, which disbanded its program this summer.

“Things are going great, we’ve got a real wind in our sails, no pun intended,” Brown said. “With the acquisition of Parkview’s facilities, that put a little more bounce in our guys’ steps. We have a stadium, practice field, locker room. We’ve got an ice machine, a place to watch film, all the things that most teams take for granted.”

The newly minted Texas Wind Stadium should see some high-flying action, as Wind sets its sights on a TAIAO six-man state title. QB Luke Brown (6-2, 185), the coach’s son, has a chance to be a big-time playmaker as both a runner and passer. He also will handle Wind’s long-snapping duties on field goals and punts.

FB/DE Thomas Guess (6-2, 240) won’t come off the field, as Coach Brown expects him to create havoc defensively and use his solid speed as a formidable ball carrier. Brown said Guess has the ability to play on Saturdays on the NCAA Div. II or III levels. Johnny Salmans, last year’s QB, moves to WR. “He’s going to have an awesome year, an athletic kid with great hands,” Brown said. TB/DB Ben Cessnun and TB/DB Everett Wilson are the team’s speedsters, and should make their share of highlight plays.

Last year, Texas Wind fell to Victoria Cobras Home School, 33-21, in the first round of the TAIAO Div. I playoffs. “But we plan to go a lot deeper this year,” Brown said.

Schedule

8/24 vs. Bellville Faith 7:30 p.m. at Bryan Allen Academy

9/1 Marble Falls Faith 7 p.m.

9/9 at Williamson County Home School 6:30 p.m.

9/15 at Walnut Springs 7 p.m.

9/22 Allen CHANT Home School 7:30 p.m.

9/29 at Bryan BVCHEA Home School 7 p.m.

10/7 Johnson County Home School 7:30 p.m.

10/13 Temple Centex Home School 7:30 p.m.

10/20 Austin Westake Academy 7:30 p.m.