In the fall of 2022, sporting an Eagle Christian Academy uniform, Liam Hall took a cutback after a gap had closed during a run. His cleat dug into the ground too deep and in pulling away, Hall tore his ACL.

“The way I describe it to people is that the top half of my left leg wanted to go with me and the bottom half just stayed there,” Hall explained.

Like it is with any injury of such nature, the recovery took time. As much as he wanted to be out competing, Hall had to miss out on both basketball and track seasons, fighting the urge to get back out there before his leg was ready to go.

A little under a year later, the senior running back is on the field again, tearing through six-man defenses. But this time he's not donning the ECA blue. Instead, Hall is wearing the black and red of a brand new addition to the Central Texas six-man home-school scene — the CenTex Bearcats.

The Bearcats snuck up on Central Texas. The home-school sports program wasn't even a full-fledged organization until late July but head coach Adam Mahar said there was a gap in the home-schooled sports space that needed to be filled. With previous experience at other similar programs in the area, it didn't take long for the Bearcats to take off.

“We've always had a passion for home-school kids and athletes that aren't able to play sports at whatever public school or private school they go to,” Mahar said. “A lot of us coached at Texas Wind before, so we kind of had that branch of home-school stuff. We just felt there was a need for another program in town, in the area, and we just wanted to build something special and kind of did our own thing.”

Hall had known Mahar for a while, having met the coach through his girlfriend's family. When the senior pulled out of ECA, joining the Bearcats was an easy option.

“I went to Eagle Christian last year and had a great year there, everything was good, but with this coming year we noticed that my siblings needed a different change of pace,” Hall said. “I'm very flexible with what I can do, so it was better that we all pull out so that they could get what they needed.”

The Bearcats roster is made up of several former Texas Wind players as well as students from Harmony Science and a few other home-schooled and private school students in the area. Playing in TAIAO Division III, the Bearcats currently host varsity football and volleyball and will play basketball at both the junior high and high school levels, as well as track. Next year they plan to add football and volleyball at the junior high level.

Two games into the season, the Bearcats are 1-1. The opener was a tough shutout loss to the CenTex Homeschool Chargers from Temple, 48-0. But the Bearcats bounced back with a close 26-25 win over Granbury's Grace Classical Christian Academy, even after having to pull players off the field due to cramps.

“Every coach knows you've got a couple of games you have to play that are tough. And some of my kids didn't even know six-man football,” Mahar said. “Some of them transferred from another program, they were at an 11-man program before, so they're just learning football. ... We learned to come together and persevere but also to stay focused. None of our guys quit. We fought all the way through.”

Hall joined the Bearcats just a week before the season started but now leads the team in rushing yards and has also spent some time at QB. Being one of the few seniors with previous six-man experience, it gave him the chance to step up.

“I think just being there in practice and me having a decent amount of knowledge about football in general, being able to help my teammates who didn't know as much while Coach was coaching the whole team,” Hall said, when asked how he has engaged with his new teammates. “Pulling someone aside and talk to them one-on-one, because a lot of guys I've noticed, especially in high school, learn better one-on-one. ... Also just not being afraid to speak out and ask questions to the coaches, and also ask questions to the players, what they see and how they think they can be better.”

The Bearcats also count on junior Willis Rigsby and Stuart Sanders, as well as the Heflin brothers, Riley and Blake, who played previously at Texas Wind. Sanders and Rigsby have taken charge defensively with 16 and 10 tackles, respectively. Overall, the roster boasts 11 players, similar to a lot of small six-man schools, with Hall representing the lone senior.

The competition is just beginning for the Bearcats, as they take on the defending state champs this week in the Tribe Warriors. Mahar said putting together the schedule was about trying to find the medium between playing teams that would push the Bearcats to get better while also playing some on the same competitive level.

Like any other program, the Bearcats' goal isn't just to play sports, it's also to help the athletes grow as people outside of what they do on the court, field or track. Mahar said that he wants the Bearcats to be known through their actions instead of going out and announcing themselves to the world.

“We started this program for the kids, that's it, no other reason,” Mahar said. “I wanted to be recognized in the community, my kids recognized in the community, for what they do outside of football. You, know Liam's a great athlete, but there's more to Liam than just being a great football player.