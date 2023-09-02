CALDWELL — Chris Lancaster picked up his first win as Robinson’s head coach as the Rockets put up a goose egg, shutting out Caldwell on Friday.
Robinson (1-1) got up early with a pair of scores in the first quarter then added a TD run in the second to go up 21-0 into the half. After a scoreless third, the Rockets sealed the win with a30-yard touchdown run by Christian Lujan, who already had a score on the ground in the first half.
Robinson will return home to take on Taylor next Friday.
Photos: High school football Week 2 around Waco, Central Texas
Connally's Kiefer Sibley gets away from the La Vega defense for a score in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Bryson Roland tries to elude Connally's Kiefer Sibley in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Kiefer Sibley scores one of his six touchdowns on the night with a first-half run against La Vega.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Antwon Gude runs past Connally's Kyren Dunn, left, while trying to elude Bryan Bazaldua, right, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally QB Jamarion Vincent looks for running between La Vega's Devin Hill, left, and Marcus Jackson, right, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Kiefer Sibley runs up the middle past La Vega's Cade Balch, right, and scored on the next play in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally defender Kobe Black corrals La Vega quarterback Jabulani Thornton after a long gain in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Bryson Roland does a push-up after getting hit and ending up on the Connally track in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega quarterback Jabulani Thornton stiff-arms Connally's Hayden Hague in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Jabulani Thornton powers in to the end zone between Connally's Mathew Chavez, left, and Jylon Nobles, right, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega running back Bryson Roland tries to slip away from Connally defender Gaige Coffman in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Kobe Black wraps up La Vega's Jabulani Thornton in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega quarterback Jabulani Thornton scores past Connally's Ke'Are Riley in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Amir Gibson, right, celebrates his first-half touchdown against Connally with teammate Eric Hicks.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Melissa’s Karson Maynard pulls in a first-half touchdown pass in front of over China Spring's Cage McCloud.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Kyle Barton looks for space to roam during the first half against Melissa.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Cash McCollum takes a moment after scoring against Melissa in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Cash McCollum is pulled down by Melissa defender Micah Finan in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Izaak Lard gets in the face of Melissa quarterback Trever Ham as he attempts a pass in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Melissa receiver Lincoln Dunn tries to escape China Spring's Christian Trevino, left, and Beau Spell in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Melissa's Karson Maynard is pressured by China Spring's Ryan Hale, left, and Cage McCloud as he looks for running room in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Melissa QB Trever Ham is forced out of bounds by China Spring’s Korbin Hendrick in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Cash McCollum looks to pass downfield as Melissa defender Micah Finan reads the play in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Lorena receiver Caleb Carrizales pulls down a touchdown catch as West's AJ McGlothen defends in the second quarter. The toss from quarterback Kaden Roberts put the Leopards up 17-0.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Lorena running back Braylon Henry celebrates after a long touchdown run in the first quarter against West on Friday night.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Lorena receiver Jackson Generals gets wrapped up by a slew of West defenders in the second quarter.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Lorena's Braylon Henry, left, hangs onto a long pass late in the second quarter in front of West's Kai Cook, center, and Coy Klish that led to a field goal before halftime and a 20-0 Leopard lead.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Jackson Baird pulls in a pass in front of Permiam's Caleb Cruz and Preston Grizzell in the first half. Baird finished with 147 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Jackson Baird pulls down a pass in front of Permian's Parker Haynes in the second half, on his way to a 58-yard touchdown.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Donavon Jones attempts to catch the ball while being defended by Permian's Dillon Negre in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Ty Brown eludes the tackle attempt by Permian's Jordan Strange in the second half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Ramone Conway tries to break the tackle from Permian's Cayden Hernandez in the first half of Midway's 27-21 loss on Friday.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Midway quarterback Ty Brown rushes past the Permian defense in the second half. Brown was Midway's leading rusher with 56 yards on eight carries.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
University moved to 2-0 with Thursday's blowout win over Eastern Hills.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University's Cade Bynnom steps out of bounds close to the end zone after getting past the Eastern Hills defense.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University's Brayden Gollihar pulls in a first-half touchdown over Eastern Hills defender Sakai Briggs.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University's London Smith looks for running room in the Trojans' blowout win Thursday.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University's LaDarrius Evans runs up the middle between Eastern Hills defenders Jeremiah Freeman (left) and Detavion Bates in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University's Cade Bynnom scores in the Trojans' blowout win over Eastern Hills.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University's LaDarrius Evans rushes past the Eastern Hills defense for a long gainer in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University's LaDarrius Evans scores past Eastern Hills in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University's Ladarrin King finds a hole for a gain in the first half against Eastern Hills at Waco ISD Stadium.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University players line up for the national anthem before Thursday's game at Waco ISD Stadium.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University improved to 2-0 with Thursday's victory over Fort Worth Eastern Hills.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University's London Smith sidesteps the Eastern Hills defense in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University hits the field before Thursday's game with Eastern Hills at Waco ISD stadium.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
