The Robinson Rockets can build an identity around the kind of team win they produced on their home field against the Taylor Ducks on Friday.

When Robinson needed a spark in the first half, QB Aiden Stanford found Evan Moreno over the top for a long touchdown pass.

When the Rockets needed to set the tone early in the second half, running back Christian Lujan ran over, through and away from the Taylor defense.

When Robinson needed a go-ahead touchdown, Stanford once again went deep, this time finding Austin Marshall for a 35-yard touchdown. The TD pass converted a second-and-forever and put the Rockets in front with 54 seconds remaining.

Finally, when the Ducks had six seconds left and the ball at the Robinson 14-yard line at the end of the fourth quarter, Moreno burst into the Taylor backfield and sacked Ducks QB Josh Mikulencak.

That’s a walk-off sack, by the way, as time expired as Mikulencak was getting up from the turf.

That allowed the Robinson fans to celebrate a 28-24 victory.

The Rockets and Ducks have played nondistrict games against each other for more than a decade. This is the Rockets’ first victory in the series since 2020.

A year ago, Taylor thumped Robinson, 41-19. But both schools have new coaches this time around.

The Rockets showed grit under new HFC Chris Lancaster. Robinson won the second half, 14-3, and got a couple of key stops inside their own 20, including the game-ending sack.

Also of note, the Rockets’ running game found its wheels with Lujan, who scored twice, and change-of-pace back Steven Knight.

Robinson (2-1) will try to keep the momentum going on a road trip to Fairfield (0-3) next week.

