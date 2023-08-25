KENNEDALE — After the rarest of losing seasons for two-time state champion La Vega, the Pirates dedicated this year to recovery and revenge, and returned to their winning ways.

Count the Kennedale Wildcats the first to learn that lesson up close and personal.

The Pirates spotted the Wildcats an early 14-0 lead before roaring back for an impressive 35-28 season-opening victory on the road in triple-figure heat Friday night.

“Every day we came to get back out here and get better,” La Vega head coach Don Hyde said. “After last year, we maybe took two days off and then came to play to the La Vega standard.”

La Vega, which finished 5-6 a year ago, came into the season ranked by MaxPreps No. 24 in 4A-DII despite their first losing season since 2005. After an impressive comeback victory over an expected 4A power, the Pirates showed that ranking may be too low.

While state titles are never won in the first game of the year, for the 2015 and 2019 state champs, this was an encouraging step for their coach and their fans.

“Sure, the kids were motivated,” Hyde said. “They were here last year and saw what happened. They want to show we can do better.”

While the transfer portal is all the rage for college athletes these days, the Pirates’ season opening surge was powered by three players who were not on the 2022 team or saw limited action.

Senior quarterback Junior Thornton, a Texas State commit, was electric in his first La Vega game since transferring from nearby Midway.

“We were going to use him as our slot back, but he’s our most dynamic player, and you always want your most dynamic player to have the ball all the time,” Hyde said.

Junior running back Bryson Roland missed most of last season with abdominal injury, while Jabarie Thornton, Junior Thornton’s brother, was in ninth grade last year and didn’t play on the varsity.

Roland locked the win up for La Vega with a 49-yard run straight up the middle with seven minutes to go in the game and a two-touchdown lead.

In the season-opening win, both Junior Thornton and Roland had more than 200 yards total offense and touchdown carries, while Jabarie Thornton had two touchdown catches, both from his older brother Junior.

La Vega had the most impressive offense drives and outputs in the first half, as both Junior Thornton and Roland racked up several big plays and had nearly 100 yards each of total offense, but the Pirates made the most first-game mistakes early as well, leaving them tied at halftime 14-14.

When La Vega got its offense untracked, the results were impressive to both sides of Wildcat Stadium.

After their first two drives stalled, one on a botched snap of a 32-yard field goal attempt and another on a long third-down snack, the Pirates went to work.

At the start of the second quarter and trailing 14-0, Roland, the Super Centex Newcomer of the Year in 2021, ripped off runs of 17 and 24 yards to gouge deep into Wildcat territory. After two unsuccessful plays, Junior Thornton rolled left on third-and-10, shook off one Kennedale defender, dodged another on the sideline, broke into the middle of the field and twisted by another near the goal line for a spectacular scoring run covering 39 yards.

Kennedale came up short on its next drive, and Roland broke open two long runs to get La Vega in scoring territory again.