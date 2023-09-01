Connally coach Terry Gerik said the team’s word of the week leading up to Friday’s crosstown rivalry game against La Vega was 'prove.'

Nobody proved more than Connally’s dynamic senior running back Kiefer Sibley, who did most of his damage running straight through the heart of the La Vega defense.

All told, Sibley ran for 343 yards and six touchdowns as the catalyst for the Cadets’ 48-40 win at Mac Peoples Stadium.

“We talked to them about this week that we know everybody over there, and they know everybody over here,” Gerik said. “So it’s got to be done with your actions. You can’t do it with your words. Our kids proved it with their actions tonight.”

While Sibley used his short-area quickness and burst to carve up the La Vega defense, the outcome remained in doubt until the final minutes.

Neither team had a two-score lead until Sibley’s winding 33-yard touchdown with 4:51 left in the game gave the Cadets (2-0) a 48-34 cushion.

La Vega (1-1) wasn’t done. The Pirates got a 3-yard touchdown run from quarterback Junior Thornton, his fourth of the game to go along with a touchdown pass, less than a minute later. Thornton finished with 167 yards rushing and 82 passing in the loss.

Sibley made sure the Cadets didn’t allow La Vega another chance with three runs that went for first downs and bled the clock dry.

“It feels amazing, and all credit to the offensive line and offensive coordinator Brett Anderson,” Sibley said. “He’s a great young offensive coordinator, and I can’t want to see what the rest of the year holds.”

La Vega appeared to be in control when it grabbed a 28-21 lead heading into halftime and had the ball coming out of the break.

The Connally defense forced the Pirates to punt on their first two possessions of the first half, and that was enough to turn the tide.

Sibley plowed in from a yard out, but a mishandle on the extra point snap left the Cadets down by one before Sibley added a 20-yard spurt to the house to put the Cadets back in front at 34-28.

“You’ve just got to make a play when you get a chance or it’s a touchdown,” La Vega coach Don Hyde said. “That’s the name of the game. When you get one-on-one with somebody, you’re going to make a play or they’re going to make a play. They made the play, and we didn’t.”

La Vega answered one more time when Bryson Roland found the end zone for his only score of a 185-yard night, but the Pirates’ extra point was blocked to leave the game tied.

Connally needed one play to capitalize on that momentum, as Kobe Black took an end around and raced past everybody for a 72-yard touchdown that put the Cadets up for good. Black finished with 126 yards on four carries.

Sibley and Thornton found themselves going back and forth with scores in the first half. Sibley started it with a 40-yard TD run before Thornton answered with a 6-yard run and a 16-yard scoring strike to Amir Gibson to give La Vega its first lead.

Sibley responded with a 5-yard touchdown run to tie the score, but they were just getting started. Thornton ran in from 2 yards out, Sibley sprinted to paydirt for a 59-yard score and Thornton had the last laugh in the first half with another 6-yarder to put the Pirates in front at halftime.

“Our defense played well,” Sibley said. “La Vega has a great quarterback, so I’m glad they were able to contain them when they did and get some stops.”