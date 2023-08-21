WEST — One must practice what you preach and in West, Texas, and the Trojans have no better embodiment of that than their defensive coordinator Dustin Sowders.

Because when’s he’s not at home or at a football field, he’s at the gym.

“I think if you’re going to ask them to work hard you need to set the example for them,” Sowders said. “Other than coaching football and working out, I don’t really have any hobbies other than my two kids. So I think you need to lead the way. I’m a firm believer in that if you’re going to ask kids to work hard and do things a certain way, you need to set the example for them and let them see that you’re willing to do that too.”

In return, the Trojans put in the work in the weight room and on the field, not without some teasing and challenging of their defensive coordinator, as Sowders acknowledged that “they’re always trying to call me out.” Seeing their coaches doing the work is something the players respect and feel responsible to reciprocate.

“I expect that from most of them, some of them I step back or they’ll hurt me,” Sowders joked. “I think they see that — kids are smart — they see if you’re living by what you’re preaching, if you’re walking what you’re talking, and I think they respect that if you are.”

Anyone who has played against The Comma knows not to take the defense lightly. For a team that has played both sides of the ball extremely well in the past few years, West’s defense has been especially disruptive. Even though they expect a younger group to hit the field this season, Sowders and head coach David Woodard attribute that success to instilling a hard-working mindset early in the players’ athletic careers.

“We’ve had several years now that we’ve been good defensively and it’s come from these kids being in the same system since they were seventh graders all the way up,” Sowders said. “We went through a time where we played a lot of young kids, kind of like we are now, and when they became juniors and seniors, that really paid off.”

On the gridiron and on the diamond, it’s often said that defense wins championships. Although the Trojans are still fighting for that football state championship (they’ve already won a few on the diamond) the work starts by getting their bodies ready and building their strength.

“I’m willing to bet we do more defensively than anybody around.,” Woodard said. “Coach Sowders does an unbelievable job of preparing our kids throughout the entire year. We get after them in the weight room and our kids understand that playing defense has a certain attitude. They embrace that and really love it.”

Sowders said that keeping the intensity up during the season is an important part of keeping the players healthy. While other teams might shy away from it, West continues to hit the weight room hard in the fall to fortify itself against possible injury.

“We lift heavy all year long,” Sowders said. “During the season most teams kind of back off. We believe in keeping the volume low but keeping the intensity high and still try to push some heavy weights because we think that keeps us injury-free.

“Luckily, past couple of years we haven’t had any major injuries, so we contribute that to the weight room. We try to take care of the hamstrings and the shoulders because most injuries occur with the knees and the shoulders, so we really focus on the hamstrings and the shoulders so we try to keep that as healthy as possible.”

Despite bringing back a varsity group that sports 12 sophomores and two freshmen, the Trojans still have a solid senior class to provide leadership and experience. Three key guys who will look to take on bigger leadership roles on and off the field, according to both their head coach and DC, are QB/DB Gus Crain, WR/CB Easton Paxton and linebacker Zane Harper.

Harper led the Trojans with 102 tackles and 12 sacks last season while Crain added 51 tackles and a fumble recovery and Paxton was responsible for eight interceptions. Harper and Paxton were both first-team Super Centex honorees.