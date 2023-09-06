The Tribune-Herald will begin publishing its long-running StatsPlus package next week, featuring high school football district standings for Central Texas as well as statistical leaders for the area.

Coaches who wish to participate may send their season stats to the Trib by Mondays at noon. Email them to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com or DJ Ramirez at dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com. We will include stats and standings for both six-man and 11-man football.