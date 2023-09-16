Instant reactions from Trib sportswriters and stringers from Friday's #txshfb action including Connally at China Spring, Centerville at Mart, Lorena at La Vega, Midlothian at Waco High, Midway at Rockwall-Heath, Clifton at McGregor as well as University's big Thursday night win.
La Vega's Bryson Roland breaks a tackle against Lorena in the first half.
Staff photo - Ernesto Garcia
Photos: High school football Week 4 around Waco, Central Texas
China Spring's Matthew Battles pulls in a Cash McCollum touchdown pass as he beats Connally cornerback Ja'Morris Sayles (center) in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring quarterback Cash McCollum keeps the ball for a gainer against Connally in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Jamarion Vincent tries to escape the pocket while being pressured by China Spring defender Ryan Hale in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring’s Korbin Hendrick pulls down Connally's Kiefer Sibley with help from teammate Caden Exline, left, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring quarterback Cash McCollum launches a touchdown pass to Greyson Martin in the first half against Connally.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring’s Chrishon Gregory comes up with a first-half interception against Connally.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Kyle Barton scores on a long run in the first half as Connally's Kobe Black (2) and Gaige Coffman (17) give chase.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Greyson Martin pulls down a Cash McCollum touchdown pass in front of Connally's Datri Smith in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring quarterback Cash McCollum gets set for a touchdown throw to Greyson Martin in the first half against Connally.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Kiefer Sibley breaks free of the China Spring defense for a big gain in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Jamarion Vincent leaps over a defender as China Spring's Kyle Barton defends on the play in the first half. Vincent fumbled on the play.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Dustin Nevarez wraps up Connally's Kiefer Sibley in the first quarter.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Kobe Black looks for running room against China Spring in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Waco High’s Mason Smith-Welcome leaps over a Midlothian defender in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Waco High’s Marcus Chandler reaches for a pass as Midlothian's Roman Parham defends in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Waco High’s Lazavier Amos bursts past Midlothian defender Demario Doctor in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Midlothian's Michael Garber looks to get past Waco High defenders Isaiah Levingston, center, and Lazavier Amos in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Waco High’s Mason Smith-Welcome heads upfield while trying to outrun the Midlothian defense in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Waco High quarterback RJ Young looks downfield in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Waco High’s Lazavier Amos tries to slip a tackle by Midlothian's Zavier Killoran in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Midlothian's Ben Webber hauls in a catch over Waco High safety Isaiah Levingston in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Midlothian's Bryant Wesco scores a first-half touchdown past Waco High’s Lazavier Amos, center, and Javon Bryant in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Mart defensive back Jonah Ross recovers a Centerville fumble as fellow Panthers defender Andrew Hocking looks on during the first quarter.
Chad Conine, Tribune-Herald
Mart receiver D'Angelo Rhodes gets away from Centerville cornerback Lamarcus Justice on a long pass play in the second quarter.
Chad Conine, Tribune-Herald
McGregor wide receiver Dominic Madron splits two Clifton defenders to pick up yardage on Friday night.
Andrew Tineo, Special to the Tribune-Herald
McGregor running back Sebastian Torres races past the Clifton defense, eyeing the end zone.
Andrew Tineo, Special to the Tribune-Herald
Clifton running back Levi Knox looks for a running lane against McGregor.
Andrew Tineo, Special to the Tribune-Herald
Clifton cornerback Clay Kennedy gets called for pass interference on McGregor wide receiver Dominic Madron on Friday night.
Andrew Tineo, Special to the Tribune-Herald
The Clifton offensive line lines up to snap the ball against McGregor on Friday night.
Andrew Tineo, Special to the Tribune-Herald
McGregor running back Sebastian Torres celebrates his touchdown against Clifton with wide receiver Dominic Madron.
Andrew Tineo, Special to the Tribune-Herald
McGregor offensive lineman Rafael Reyes keeps a Clifton defender away from the quarterback on Friday night.
Andrew Tineo, Special to the Tribune-Herald
McGregor wide receiver Daytron Owens looks over his shoulder for the ball against Clifton.
Andrew Tineo, Special to the Tribune-Herald
