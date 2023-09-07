SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

Trib sportswriter DJ Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football as 2023 kicks off.

• We saw several state-ranked teams in Central Texas lose last week in the likes of China Spring and Crawford, not to mention Bremond and Jonesboro. But, of course, they weren’t exactly playing nobodies. Do you think those teams will still have the stuff to make a deep playoff run later in the season?

• The Connally Cadets continue to melt the scoreboard. Connally has scored 112 points in impressive wins over Mexia and La Vega. Kiefer Sibley is running all over the place, the new quarterback Jamarion Vincent seems to be fitting in fine as the replacement for Jelani McDonald, and of course Kobe Black is making plays on both sides of the ball. Can this Connally team be a contender to make Jerryworld?

• Every season there’s an upstart. You know, that team we didn’t really expect much out of that puts together a historic season to remember. Now that we’re two weeks into this thing, can you identify that particular team? Would Axtell qualify? How about Itasca or Teague?

• Years ago, we used to do some power rankings for our Centex football teams in our area regardless of classification. So who is the best "pound for pound" team in Central Texas?

A few reminders

• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.

• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.

• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib starting this Thursday, Sept. 14. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays for our weekly StatsPlus package. Email sports@wacotrib.com or dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com.