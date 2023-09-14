SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

Trib sportswriter DJ Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football as district play approaches.

• A few of our local districts have already started district play, like Waco High's district in 5A and the West-Whitney district in 3A. Crawford and Marlin's district will begin play next week after taking this one off, and soon we'll have games that actually matter for everyone every week. So here's an oldie but a goodie: What's the toughest district in Central Texas?

• We've got two big-time top 10 matchups this week in Central Texas: No. 3 Centerville at No. 2 Mart in a battle of 2A unbeatens, and No. 3 China Spring hosting crosstown rival No. 7 Connally. Let's spend some time of them: Who you got?

• While those are the obvious two big games this week, there are lots of intriguing battles on this week's tasty slate. What's the matchup you're most interested in?

