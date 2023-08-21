TAPPS District 1 Division IV could once again be very strong at the top. Lubbock Christian is the defending state champion, having beaten Shiner St. Paul, 57-20, for the title last December. The Eagles will be challenged by Muenster Sacred Heart and Fort Worth Temple Christian, both of whom had good seasons in 2022.

Weatherford Christian, the only team to beat Lubbock Christian last season, transitioned to six-man football over the offseason. The Lions tied for fourth in the eight-team district last year, so their departure could leave a hole to fill.

Dallas First Baptist and Bishop Reicher each have strong football legacies to live up to. Dallas Baptist, with 22 returning lettermen and nine starters on both sides, is a lot closer to getting back to its former glory than the Cougars.

New Reicher coach Charles McCulloch said his team is focusing on conditioning as it goes into the season without much depth. The Cougars will attempt to tackle an 11-man schedule with only 16 players.

Bishop Reicher Cougars

2022: 1-9 (1-6), reached first round of playoffs

Head coach: Charles McCulloch (first season)

Returning starters (O/D): 3/3

All-time: 385-328-12 since 1954

Playoffs: 36-26 in 42 trips, last in 2022

State titles: 9 (1958, 1962, 1963, 1974, 1975, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009)

Outlook: New coach Charles McCulloch arrived in May in time to meet the current players and begin the process of boosting the Cougars’ numbers in their program.

However, it might be a year or more before Reicher has the kind of depth it needs to compete for its district title. Reicher worked through preseason practice with 16 players, including nine freshmen.

The Cougars have three returning players — OL/LB Triton Moore, QB/S Jace Darling and RB/LB MacKennon Sammon. Moore (5-11, 225) has been a valuable influence as a senior leader both for his position group and the entire squad. McCulloch said Darling and Sammon, both of whom are playing new positions on offense, have been leaders by example in the way they approach practice.

Reicher’s roster was bolstered by a few transfers over the summer, but the Cougars will still be very young. The offensive line, in particular, could have as many as four freshmen. McCulloch said the O-line is jelling pretty well and the coaching staff is looking for ways to be creative in using youthfulness to the team’s advantage.

When it comes to goals, McCulloch said the Cougars are focusing on the kind of team they want to be. Can Reicher swarm to the ball on defense? Make adjustments and move the ball on offense? Those are the first steps toward building the program and thinking about the playoffs down the road.

Schedule

8/25 at Milano 7 p.m.

9/1 at Willow Park Trinity Chr. 7 p.m.

9/8 Arlington Newman Int'l 7 p.m.

9/15 at Lubbock Christian* 7 p.m.

9/29 Dallas First Baptist* 7 p.m.

10/6 at FW Temple Christian* 7:30 p.m.

10/13 FW Mercy Culture Prep* 7:30 p.m.

10/20 at Tyler Bishop Gorman* 7 p.m.

10/27 at Muenster Sacred Heart* 6 p.m.