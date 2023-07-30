It’s that time of year when you can’t blame anybody for staying indoors as much as humanly possible. However, as of Monday, most of the high school football players in Central Texas won’t really have that option.

The UIL’s first day of preseason practice arrives Monday for teams in Class 4A and below, as well as any 5A and 6A teams that opted to forgo spring drills. Since Midway, Waco High and University all held spring workouts, they’ll start a week later, on Aug. 7.

August in Texas is always blazing hot, but this year has been particularly scorching, as much of the country has been in the midst of a record heat wave. Temperatures are predicted to hit anywhere from 104 to 106 degrees for a high on Monday.

Most Centex coaches that the Trib called or texted for this story are planning early-morning practices, at least until school starts, in an effort to “beat the heat” as much as possible. Without a doubt, staying hydrated will be a primary focus, the coaches said.

“I think times have obviously changed since I was in school,” Bosqueville coach Clint Zander said. “Coaches used to not kids get water, they thought it made them tougher. But we’ll have water stations all over the field, with four water cows (coolers), lots of water bottles. And if a kid ever asks for water, we’ll let them. … Nobody ever wants to see a kid have a heat injury on their watch.”

Connally coach Terry Gerik will send his players to the field beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, with hopes of being done by 10:15, before the heat of the day settles in. They'll still have some weightlifting sessions and team meetings thereafter, but those are at least indoors.

“Each one of our position coaches will have ice-cold water with them, and any time a kid needs water or if he needs to pull his helmet up, as long as he’s not going through a drill, we allow them,” Gerik said. “If a kid says, ‘Hey, Coach,’ or if he feels dizzy or lightheaded in any way, we’ll take those kids in immediately to let them cool down. That’s one of the things we’ve talked about as a staff for the past four days, just making sure we’re taking care of our kids and not putting anyone in harm’s way.”

Lorena is one of the few Central Texas schools that is opting for an evening practice instead of going in the morning. New Leopards coach Kevin Johnson, who moves over from the principal’s office, will send his players to the field beginning at 5 p.m. and wrapping up around 8, with some intentional breaks nestled into the schedule.

“I feel good about the shape our kids are in, we had a good number of them come out for workouts over the summer,” Johnson said. “Obviously some of the younger kids aren’t using to doing this, but the veterans are in pretty good shape. … But we’re going to be really smart about what we do, we’ve kind of paced our practice out and make sure we get X number of periods to hydrate. And by the time we start in the evening, we’ll have some shade over the stadium, which will help cool it a little. But it’ll still be hot.”

Obviously there’s still lots of work to get done, too. That’s just part of it. Teams starting practice Monday will have a chance to get in two scrimmages before the opening day of the UIL season arrives on Aug. 24. Coaches said they’ll be watching both practice and those scrimmages closely to see how their players perform, in order to sort out position battles and determine which players will make the varsity roster.

“We do a little of both,” said Connally’s Gerik, whose squad will have a three-way scrimmage with Stephenville and Glen Rose on Aug. 10 and another scrimmage against Lorena on Aug. 17. “I’ll look at how hard a kid works in practice. Sometimes practice can be a little boring for some of them, but if you’ve got a guy whose motor runs all the time, who never takes a play off, then you know you have something.”

Bosqueville’s Zander said his team is welcoming in a new defensive coordinator in Randy Loggins, who joins the program from Whitney. So, many of the Bulldogs’ early practices will fixate on the installation of the new defensive schemes. Soon enough, those schemes will get tested against the likes of Central Texas Christian and Mart in a pair of scrimmages.

“That’s the purpose of those scrimmages, to learn,” Zander said. “Good teams will expose you. Better to figure out things before (the games) count.”

It’s going to require a lot of sweaty work, but no one experiences the glow of Friday’s lights without that grind. And, believe it or not, when you’ve been away from it a while you tend to miss it.

Just ask Lorena’s Johnson. He coached at Connally from 1995-2009, including five seasons as head coach, before entering the administrative side of education, first at Connally and later at Lorena. For several years at Lorena, Johnson managed to keep his beak wet from a football standpoint and help out Ray Biles’ staff on a part-time basis while still maintaining his principal duties. But after COVID-19 arrived in 2020, Johnson had more administrative demands on his schedule and had to hang up the whistle.

So, bring on the heat, he says. OK, maybe not the heat, but at least the grind.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Johnson said. “I’ve missed that for a long, long time. … It’s been really fun since the spring and now going through the summer working with the kids, and I’m really excited about it.”