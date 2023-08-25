Remember, you can always find the latest Centex football scores at wacotrib.com/tribfridaynight.
Friday's scores
CLASS 6A
Abilene 49, Odessa Permian 14
Alief Elsik 21, Fort Bend Austin 14
Arlington 27, Mesquite 20
Arlington Bowie 22, Little Elm 7
Austin Vandegrift 27, Dripping Springs 7
Austin Westlake 31, Fort Bend Ridge Point 21
Brownsville Rivera 40, La Joya 3
Buda Hays 36, Austin Akins 0
Byron Nelson 48, Plano 14
Cibolo Steele 52, SA Northside Brennan 0
Clute Brazoswood 44, Beaumont United 36
Conroe 42, Katy Paetow 7
Converse Judson 24, SA Johnson 21
Coppell 44, Garland Sachse 41
Cypress Woods 49, Katy Taylor 42
Dallas Molina 45, FW South Hills 21
De Soto 39, Allen 7
Deer Park 41, La Porte 20
Denton Guyer 42, Rockwall-Heath 14
Donna North 30, Edinburg Economedes 16
Duncanville 34, Dallas South Oak Cliff 13
Eagle Pass 49, Eagle Pass Winn 7
Edinburg Vela 62, Edinburg North 14
EP Coronado 17, EP Chapin 13
EP Franklin 29, Centennial, N.M. 17
Galena Park North Shore 38, The Woodlands 17
Harlingen 12, Harlingen South 7
Houston Clear Lake 50, Fort Bend Dulles 0
Houston King 58, Crosby 22
Houston Lamar 51, Beaumont West Brook 7
Houston Westbury 24, Houston Madison 14
Humble 21, Channelview 0
Humble Atascocita 46, Dickinson 21
Humble Summer Creek 28, Klein Cain 21
Hurst Bell 36, Dallas Bishop Lynch 14
Justin Northwest 21, Prosper Rock Hill 13
Katy Cinco Ranch 49, The Woodlands Christian 42
Katy Mayde Creek 41, Houston Westside 6
Keller Timber Creek 49, Arlington Lamar 7
Killeen Shoemaker 34, San Angelo Central 27
Klein Collins 35, Magnolia 13
Klein Oak 14, Spring Dekaney 0
Lake Travis 13, Arlington Martin 6
Laredo Alexander 49, SA Northside Holmes 27
Laredo Johnson 17, Laredo Martin 16
Lewisville 50, Garland Naaman Forest 7
Lewisville Flower Mound 38, Keller Fossil Ridge 31
Lewisville Hebron 39, Dallas Jesuit 34
Los Fresnos 42, Weslaco East 7
Mansfield Summit 55, Mansfield Lake Ridge 7
Midland 39, EP Montwood 7
North Crowley 69, Arlington Hou 13
North Crowley 69, Arlington Sam Houston 13
North Mesquite 28, North Garland 25
Northwest Eaton 28, Denton Braswell 22
Pasadena Dobie 35, Clear Brook 28
Pearland 45, Clear Falls 41
Plano East 48, Garland Rowlett 14
Prosper 42, Euless Trinity 41
PSJA North 41, PSJA 0
Richardson Pearce 35, Wylie 32
Richmond George Ranch 38, Richmond Foster 37, OT
Round Rock McNeil 30, Del Valle 0
Round Rock Stony Point 24, Austin 21
Round Rock Westwood 34, Georgetown East View 20
SA MacArthur 28, SA Northside Marshall 21
SA Madison 24, Schertz Clemens 17
SA Reagan 17, Smithson Valley 16
SA Roosevelt 28, Del Rio 14
San Benito 28, Brownsville Memorial 21
Southlake Carroll 70, EP Eastwood 21
Tomball Memorial 53, Houston Langham Creek 6
Waxahachie 22, Ennis 16
Weatherford 44, Keller Central 19
Weslaco 34, Mercedes 0
Wolfforth Frenship 45, Lubbock Coronado 26
CLASS 5A
Aledo 50, Dallas Parish Episcopal 35
Barbers Hill 28, Magnolia West 18
Bastrop 29, Kyle Lehman 15
Baytown Lee 33, Pasadena South Houston 22
Brenham 16, Conroe Oak Ridge 7
Burleson Centennial 35, Burleson 6
CC Flour Bluff 42, Boerne 35
CC Ray 48, Laredo Nixon 31
CC Tuloso-Midway 28, CC Moody 0
Cedar Park 29, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7
Colleyville Heritage 47, Irving Nimitz 13
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 32, New Braunfels Canyon 29
Corsicana 38, Frisco Liberty 28
Crowley 38, N. Richland Hills Birdville 10
Dallas Conrad 58, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Dallas Highland Park 56, Lewisville Marcus 24
Dallas Kimball 29, West Mesquite 7
Dallas Spruce 45, FW Polytechnic 0
Dallas Wilson 38, Irving MacArthur 35
Denison 42, Sherman 0
Donna 55, La Feria 20
El Paso Eastlake 33, EP Andress 0
EP Del Valle 67, EP Burges 25
EP Hanks 56, EP Bowie 32
EP Parkland 26, EP El Dorado 22
EP Ysleta 34, EP Riverside 33
Everman 27, Haltom 6
Floresville 34, SA Lanier 0
Forney 64, Crandall 10
Fort Bend Marshall 21, Klein 15, OT
Frisco Reedy 37, Azle 14
FW Arlington Heights 36, Joshua 6
FW Carter-Riverside 39, Dallas Jefferson 0
FW Chisholm Trail 38, Dallas Adams 6
FW Wyatt 41, Dallas Lincoln 38
Galena Park 14, Baytown Goose Creek 13, 3OT
Galveston Ball 58, La Marque 6
Granbury 43, Carrollton Creekview 12
Hutto 66, San Marcos 35
Kerrville Tivy 21, Castroville Medina Valley 7
La Joya Palmview 34, PSJA Southwest 21
Lake Dallas 38, Greenville 7
Lancaster 28, Dallas Skyline 14
Leander 48, Pflugerville 28
Lindale 56, Kaufman 46
Lubbock 37, EP Socorro 27
Lubbock Cooper 42, Dumas 0
Lubbock Monterey 44, Odessa 42
Lufkin 31, Tyler Legacy 7
Mission Memorial 42, Mission 30
Mission Sharyland 31, Brownsville Pace 17
Montgomery Lake Creek 38, Angleton 28
Mount Pleasant 38, Pittsburg 14
Nacogdoches 40, Palestine 36
New Caney 35, Montgomery 34
New Caney Porter 42, Dayton 21
Pflugerville Connally 40, Marble Falls 14
Pflugerville Weiss 37, Round Rock 7
Pharr Valley View 40, Hidalgo 22
Plainview 45, Levelland 18
Port Arthur Memorial 24, Port Neches-Groves 7
Red Oak 19, Lewisville The Colony 16
Roma 36, Rio Grande City 22
Royse City 39, Grand Prairie 20
SA Alamo Heights 51, Seguin 48
SA Southwest 41, Lockhart 35
Saginaw Boswell 55, Saginaw 30
Santa Fe 50, Fort Bend Kempner 20
Sharyland Pioneer 28, McAllen Rowe 21
Sulphur Springs 29, Jacksonville 16
Terrell 42, Hallsville 21
Texas City 23, Friendswood 20
Tomball 48, Houston Stratford 28
Tyler 38, Marshall 36, 2OT
University 43, Robinson 21
Victoria East 29, SA Northside Taft 21
WF Rider 41, Wichita Falls 13
Wylie East 14, Richardson Berkner 13
CLASS 4A
Alvarado 42, Springtown 41
Andrews 32, Canyon Randall 21
Anna 37, Decatur 30
Bandera 27, Poteet 9
Bay City 40, Sweeny 27
Beeville Jones 23, Sinton 16
Bellville 68, La Grange 20
Bridge City 12, Orangefield 9
Brownsboro 29, Athens 28
Brownwood 35, Abilene Wylie 21
Bullard 34, Mabank 0
Burkburnett 48, Bridgeport 7
Caddo Mills 37, Nevada Community 13
Canton 34, Mineola 12
Carthage 30, Kilgore 27
CC West Oso 21, Cotulla 14
Celina 40, Paris 9
Center 80, Tatum 63
Cleveland Tarkington 41, Evadale 19
Clint Mountain View 41, Alpine 36
Cuero 41, El Campo 7
Dalhart 33, Perryton 30
Dallas Pinkston 38, Wills Point 22
Fabens 19, Chaparral, N.M. 8
Farmersville 53, Eustace 0
Fort Stockton 21, EP Austin 13
Gainesville 48, Cedar Hill Trinity 20
Gatesville 34, Taylor 27
Geronimo Navarro 34, Navasota 8
Gonzales 55, Bastrop Cedar Creek 17
Graham 56, Bowie 14
Hamshire-Fannett 35, Lumberton 20
Henderson 28, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 14
Hereford 34, Amarillo Caprock 20
Hondo 41, Marion 31
Houston Wheatley 58, Houston Austin 0
Ingleside 57, Mathis 6
Jasper 19, Houston Kinkaid 6
La Vernia 49, Burnet 27
Lake Worth 61, Ferris 34
Lampasas 31, Elgin 23
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 42, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7
Llano 28, Jarrell 13
Madisonville 24, Diboll 14
Melissa 50, Argyle 14
Midlothian Heritage 31, Stephenville 28
Mineral Wells 47, FW Castleberry 14
Monahans 48, Shallowater 7
Needville 45, West Columbia Charter 0
North Dallas 41, Dallas Samuell 6
Orange Grove 53, Hebbronville 14
Pampa 35, Big Spring 25
Paris North Lamar 27, Carrollton Ranchview 12
Pearsall 39, West Campus 6
Pleasanton 24, Devine 13
Rio Hondo 34, Raymondville 6
Rusk 33, Fairfield 22
Salado 45, Fredericksburg 35
San Angelo Lake View 49, Lamesa 8
Sealy 42, Freeport Brazosport 7
Seminole 76, Lovington, N.M. 21
Shepherd 23, New Waverly 6
Silsbee 35, Vidor 14
Smithville 37, Austin William Travis 0
Snyder 42, Slaton 0
Splendora 28, Cleveland 0
Stafford 19, Port Lavaca Calhoun 14
Sunnyvale 24, Aubrey 21
Sweetwater 42, Idalou 20
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 10, Brock 7
Tyler Chapel Hill 71, Gilmer 53
Van 24, Longview Pine Tree 17
Vernon 40, WF City View 20
Waxahachie Life 69, Cedar Hill Newman 0
West Orange-Stark 40, Nederland 34
Wharton 12, Houston Washington 8
Wilmer-Hutchins 33, FW Dunbar 7
Wimberley 60, Fischer Canyon Lake 6
Zapata 42, Laredo Cigarroa 10
CLASS 3A
Alba-Golden 56, Detroit 0
Altair Rice 43, Luling 6
Anderson-Shiro 28, Hearne 6
Arp 21, Joaquin 6
Atlanta 51, Elysian Fields 6
Blanco 27, Poth 23
Bloomington 44, Woodsboro 6
Blue Ridge 41, Boyd 14
Boling 21, Palacios 7
Bonham 33, Sadler S&S Consolidated 25
Brownfield 28, Post 24
Buna 48, Corrigan-Camden 6
Bushland 47, West Plains 41
Callisburg 55, Pilot Point 24
Canadian 55, Seminole, Okla. 0
Childress 14, Abernathy 7
Clyde 40, Cisco 28
Coahoma 50, Forsan 34
Coldspring-Oakhurst 36, Liberty 9
Columbus 47, Giddings 12
Comanche 37, Brady 8
Commerce 21, Edgewood 14
Cooper 31, Grand Saline 14
Crane 50, McCamey 32
Denver City 19, Borger 14
Dilley 41, Sabinal 20
Dimmitt 36, Memphis 14
Early 52, Bangs 10
East Chambers 41, Beaumont Kelly 12
Edna 41, East Bernard 27
El Maton Tidehaven 30, Goliad 0
Elkhart 54, Huntington 33
Falfurrias 41, Santa Maria 6
Ganado 20, Van Vleck 14
Grandview 35, Glen Rose 7
Groesbeck 31, Caldwell 6
Gunter 53, SA Cornerstone 7
Hallettsville 41, Shiner 8
Hempstead 27, Austin Northeast 13
Hitchcock 43, Refugio 36
Holliday 18, Iowa Park 7
Ingram Moore 14, Stockdale 13
Jacksboro 57, Breckenridge 35
Jefferson 34, New Boston 0
Johnson City 58, Comfort 20
Jourdanton 44, Natalia 0
Kirbyville 46, Trinity 8
Kountze 49, Hull-Daisetta 6
Lexington 45, Thorndale 12
Lone Oak 28, Emory Rains 16
Lubbock Roosevelt 42, Amarillo River Road 6
Lytle 3, Carrizo Springs 0
Malakoff 56, New London West Rusk 14
Manor New Tech 47, Austin Eastside Memorial 14
Maypearl 40, FW Western Hills 8
Merkel 26, Clifton 14
Mount Vernon 41, Quinlan Ford 24
Muleshoe 48, Littlefield 20
New Diana 24, Quitman 10
Odem 18, Karnes City 7
Ore City 47, Linden-Kildare 12
Palestine Westwood 63, Kemp 0
Palmer 47, Venus 26
Paradise 27, Cypress Community Christian 10
Pattonville Prairiland 30, Big Sandy 7
Pottsboro 28, Van Alstyne 22
Queen City 26, Bogata Rivercrest 18
Redwater 44, Waskom 40
Rice 23, Dallas A+ Academy 21
SA Cole 48, SA Memorial 28
San Diego 24, George West 13
Santa Gertrudis Academy 39, Riviera Kaufer 0
Santa Rosa 54, Harlingen Marine Military 28
Scurry-Rosser 21, Italy 14
Sonora 46, Ballinger 12
Stanton 42, San Angelo Grape Creek 6
Teague 28, Rockdale 21
Troup 70, White Oak 14
Tuscola Jim Ned 34, Hawley 12
Universal City Randolph 44, Schulenburg 22
Wall 35, Eastland 10
Warren 18, Hardin 7
West 17, Godley 7
Whitesboro 49, Krum 28
Whitewright 26, Clarksville 20, OT
Whitney 28, Troy 21
Winnsboro 59, Omaha Pewitt 6
Yoakum 36, Vanderbilt Industrial 14
CLASS 2A
Agua Dulce 53, Charlotte 0
Albany 22, Lubbock Trinity 21
Alvord 13, Olney 12
Amarillo Highland Park 33, Tulia 21
Archer City 44, Quanah 8
Axtell 34, Moody 3
Baird 46, Meadow 22
Celeste 21, Trenton 0
Centerville 27, Buffalo 6
Chico 58, Dallas Gateway 50
Colmesneil 27, Saratoga West Hardin 6
Crawford 28, Goldthwaite 14
Cross Plains 51, Winters 28
Cushing 20, Cayuga 12
De Leon 40, Junction 19
Deweyville 28, Mount Enterprise 22
Eldorado 26, Christoval 12
Falls City 48, Three Rivers 33
Farwell 40, New Deal 30
Flatonia 49, Shiner St. Paul 26
Frost 46, Bartlett 26
Garrison 72, Hughes Springs 0
Granger 57, Hubbard 8
Grapeland 36, Frankston 22
Gruver 39, Sanford-Fritch 14
Harper 28, D’Hanis 7
Hico 37, Bruceville-Eddy 8
Honey Grove 62, Howe 0
Iola 27, Snook 24
Iraan 38, La Pryor 0
Jewett Leon 27, Rosebud-Lott 21
Kenedy 47, Ben Bolt 26
La Villa 48, Progreso 0
Leakey 62, Eden 18
Lindsay 41, Meridian 0
Lockney 34, Seagraves 14
Louise 26, Danbury 0
Lovelady 26, Groveton 20
Malakoff Cross Roads 48, Tyler All Saints 0
Mart 37, Crockett 19
Mason 29, Coleman 20
Maud 48, Hawkins 40
Menard 62, McDade 14
Milano 63, Bishop Reicher 6
Miles 72, Kermit 12
Olton 35, Sudan 20
Overton 35, Quinlan Boles 22
Ozona 65, San Angelo Texas Leadership 14
Panhandle 32, Clarendon 12
Pettus 2, Runge 0
Plains 43, Tahoka 40
Ralls 69, Floydada 34
Rankin 68, Balmorhea 18
Riesel 21, Blooming Grove 12
Roscoe 42, C-City 0
San Augustine 36, Hemphill 20
San Saba 40, Florence 3
Santo 27, Electra 14
Seymour 40, Anson 14
Shelbyville 43, Alto 12, 3OT
Simms Bowie 24, Como-Pickton 6
Smyer 22, Crosbyton 14
Springlake-Earth 56, Whitharral 42
Stamford 48, Hamlin 6
Stinnett West Texas 23, Hale Center 14
Stratford 37, Spearman 0
Sundown 34, Shamrock 18
Sunray 49, Hooker, Okla. 23
Tenaha 21, Pineland West Sabine 20
Thrall 42, Somerville 14
Tom Bean 48, Cumby 22
Valley Mills 13, Wheeler 0
Valley View 46, Paris Chisum 42
Vega 39, Bovina 26
Wallis Brazos 43, Yorktown 6
Weimar 53, Schertz John Paul II 6
Wellington 30, Frederick, Okla. 0
Windthorst 37, Henrietta 34
Wink 54, Big Lake Reagan County 48
Wolfe City 60, Leonard 35
Wortham 28, Kerens 14
CLASS 1A
Abbott 62, Blum 14
Amherst 52, Lenorah Grady 24
Aquilla 73, Covington 28
Aspermont 30, Blackwell 14
Benjamin 80, Follett 33
Borden County 61, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 14
Bowie Gold-Burg 64, Perrin-Whitt 16
Brackett 42, Crystal City 28
Cherokee 59, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 6
Chester 70, Galveston O’Connell 12
Crowell 100, Strawn 55
Fort Davis 62, EP Immanuel 12
Gilmer Union Hill 60, Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 33
Gordon 48, Throckmorton 0
Grandfalls-Royalty 57, Fort Hancock 12
Groom 42, White Deer 26
Harrold 46, Haskell Paint Creek 6
Hermleigh 52, Ackerly Sands 30
Imperial Buena Vista 46, Mertzon Irion County 42
Jonesboro 64, Coolidge 18
Kopperl 68, Hill Homeschool 18
Ladonia Fannindel 76, Campbell 31
Lometa 34, Gorman 12
Marfa 71, Sanderson 28
May 54, Iredell 0
Miami 62, Hedley 6
Milford 57, Keene Smith 0
Moran 40, Lohn 0
New Home 27, Haskell 6
Newcastle 72, Rule 18
O’Donnell 72, Spur 34
Oakwood 47, Fruitvale 0
Oglesby 66, Penelope 16
Paint Rock 34, TLC Midland 22
Premont 22, Monte Alto 6
Richland Springs 50, High Island 0
Rising Star 52, Blanket 6
Robert Lee 46, Rotan 0
Rochelle 82, Medina 42
Ropesville Ropes 31, Boys Ranch 12
Roscoe Highland 72, Loraine 48
Sidney 46, Priddy 0
Turkey Valley 74, Matador Motley County 48
Valera Panther Creek 48, Frisco Independence 7
Veribest 50, Santa Anna 0
Whiteface 58, Nazareth 12
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Abilene Christian 62, Lubbock Home School Titans 26
Amarillo San Jacinto 71, SA Holy Cross 6
Argyle Liberty Christian 48, Plano Prestonwood 19
Arlington Oakridge 16, Arlington Grace Prep 14
Arlington Pantego Christian 21, Bay Area Christian 12
Austin Hill Country 73, Round Rock Christian 37
Austin Regents 45, SA Central Catholic 14
Austin Veritas 23, Austin SPC 7
Beaumont Legacy Christian 48, Houston Second Baptist 7
Bellaire Episcopal 44, Livingston 21
Boerne Geneva 63, Katy Harmony 0
Brownsville St. Joseph 60, Brownsville Lopez 21
Conroe Covenant 64, Live Oak Classical 43
Dallas Christian 48, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0
Dallas Covenant 55, Founders Classical Academy 20
Dallas Episcopal 28, Addison Trinity 10
Dallas First Baptist 56, Bryan Brazos Christian 13
Dallas Lakehill 42, Forestburg 6
Dallas Shelton 26, Austin HomeSchool 13
Dallas St. Mark 28, FW Country Day 14
Fredericksburg Heritage 56, San Marcos Baptist Academy 34
Frisco Legacy Christian 42, HSAA 7
FW All Saints 55, FW Nolan 7
FW Lake Country 42, EP Cathedral 0
FW Temple Christian 27, Willow Park Trinity Christian 13
Garland Christian 37, Tyler Kings Academy 14
Grapevine Faith 42, Bullard Brook Hill 21
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 42, Tomball Rosehill 12
Houston Christian 35, Houston Lutheran South 16
Houston Lutheran North 47, New Braunfels Thunder 0
Houston Second Baptist 45, Houston St. Pius X 0
Houston St. Thomas 63, Houston St. John’s 49
Irving The Highlands 75, Bethesda Christian 47
Lubbock Christian 30, Austin Hyde Park 20
McKinney Christian 43, UME Prep 0
Midland Trinity 66, Midland Holy Cross 61
Muenster Sacred Heart 15, Petrolia 13
SA Antonian 47, SA Holy Cross 20
SA Castle Hills 46, Bulverde Bracken 0
SA Christian 49, Nixon-Smiley 20
SA Texas Military 32, Bruni 13
Sherman Texoma 51, Dallas Fairhill 6
The Woodlands Christian 47, John Cooper 27
Tomball Concordia 52, Katy Pope John 0
Tyler Grace Community 61, Winona 14
Victoria St. Joseph 42, Aransas Pass 23
OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 34, Manvel 15
Austin Brentwood 40, Temple Central Texas 21
Azle Christian School 41, Bryson 40
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 22, Hooks 20
Bulverde Gloria Deo 34, Marble Falls Faith 24
CC Arlington Heights Christian 34, Benavides 6
Concordia 46, Cedar Park Summit 0
Cypress Bridgeland 31, Cypress Fairbanks 30
Davenport 60, Victoria West 28
Divine Savior Academy 68, Houston Westbury Christian 40
ETHS 69, Lucas Christian 42
Founders Christian 31, Cristo Rey Jesuit 13
Frisco Emerson 69, Dallas Hillcrest 3
Frisco Panther Creek 48, Frisco Independence 7
Fulshear 51, Houston Strake Jesuit 23
FW Benbrook 49, Sanger 26
Gholson 45, Three Way 0
Houston Heights 28, Cleburne 0
Houston MSTC 13, Houston Northside 6
Houston Northside Home 50, DASCHE 22
Irving Faustina Academy 62, Morgan 26
Jordan 39, Aldine Davis 21
Lasa 23, Austin St. Andrew’s 7
Legacy School of Sport Sciences 29, Huffman Hargrave 0
MC Prep 54, Munday 0
Methodist Home 58, Avalon 33
Midland Legacy 35, Amarillo 7
Mount Calm 35, Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 24
Pieper 62, Leander Glenn 0
Plano John Paul II 23, Irving Cistercian 20
Prestonwood North 62, Keller Harvest Christian 8
Red Oak Ovilla 48, Temple Holy Trinity 0
Rockwall Providence Academy 60, Waco Christian 7
SA Atonement 59, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 14
San Antonio Harlan 45, SA East Central 20
San Antonio Prep 42, SA Brooks 0
Stephenville FAITH 71, Evant 26
Tomball Homeschool 53, KIPP Sunnyside 26
Walnut Grove 57, Malvern, Ark. 54
Wheaton Academy, Ill. 42, Austin St. Michael 8
Wildorado 72, Lefors 70
Wisdom 56, Houston KIPP 0
Woodlands Legacy Prep 14, Houston Northland Christian 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Brookesmith vs. Mullin, ccd.
Newton vs. Anahuac, ccd.
Thursday's scores
CLASS 6A
Aldine Eisenhower 18, Katy Morton Ranch 16
Aldine Nimitz 20, Grand Oaks 7
Alvin 49, Aldine 0
Amarillo Tascosa 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 7
Austin Anderson 42, Austin McCallum 0
Baytown Sterling 63, Houston Northbrook 0
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 21, Austin Bowie 14
Cypress Lakes 32, Cypress Ridge 14
EP Americas 44, Las Cruces, N.M. 19
Fort Bend Clements 14, Rosenberg Terry 0
Fort Bend Elkins 53, Houston Bellaire 7
Fort Bend Travis 26, Spring 13
FW Paschal 38, Irving 6
Garland Lakeview Centennial 28, Frisco Memorial 7
Katy Seven Lakes 35, Houston Memorial 28, OT
Keller 37, Abilene Cooper 14
Klein Forest 24, Alief Taylor 16
McAllen 39, Edinburg 23
McAllen Memorial 28, Brownsville Hanna 20
McKinney 23, Longview 21
Mesquite Horn 36, Plano West 12
Richardson Lake Highlands 35, Mesquite Poteet 7
SA Churchill 21, SA Northside Stevens 6
SA Northside Warren 34, Laredo United 14
CLASS 5A
Alice 55, CC King 0
Arlington Seguin 21, Midlothian 7
Austin Crockett 42, SA Highlands 0
Boerne-Champion 37, Laredo United South 27
Carrollton Smith 39, Denton 7
CC Miller 71, Rockport-Fulton 7
Clint Horizon 8, EP Jefferson 0
Denton Ryan 27, New Braunfels 24
Frisco 24, FW Brewer 6
Frisco Centennial 38, Richardson 29
Frisco Heritage 41, Dallas White 14
Frisco Lebanon Trail 24, Princeton 23
Frisco Wakeland 21, Grapevine 13
FW Carter-Riverside 39, Dallas Jefferson 0
FW North Side 36, Dallas Roosevelt 0
Gregory-Portland 25, CC Calallen 7
Houston Milby 61, Pasadena 57
Houston Sterling 42, Houston Spring Woods 7
Humble Kingwood Park 21, Aldine MacArthur 13
Manor 39, Austin LBJ 26
Mansfield Timberview 35, South Grand Prairie 0
North Forney 55, Whitehouse 33
PSJA Memorial 48, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 20
SA Houston 18, San Antonio YMLA 6
SA McCollum 27, SA South San Antonio 0
SA Veterans Memorial 42, SA Harlandale 19
Texarkana Texas 48, Frisco Lone Star 40
CLASS 4A
Canyon 43, Clovis, N.M. 15
Houston Kashmere 50, Sharpstown 0
Houston North Forest 46, Houston Waltrip 13
Houston Scarborough 44, Pro-Vision Academy 0
Kingsville King 21, Robstown 18
Lubbock Estacado 65, Midland Greenwood 51
WF Hirschi 34, Clint 0
CLASS 3A
Bells 34, Muenster 19
CC London 33, Bishop 7
Corsicana Mildred 48, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0
Daingerfield 53, Gladewater 32
Gladewater Sabine 64, Longview Spring Hill 20
Lyford 36, Port Isabel 29
Millsap 20, Hamilton 7
Taft 41, Skidmore-Tynan 14
Tolar 49, Peaster 9
CLASS 2A
Booker 36, Anton 12
Collinsville 48, Tioga 20
Freer 42, Banquete 16
Gladewater Union Grove 37, Tyler Gorman 14
Price Carlisle 38, Harleton 26
Timpson 50, Beckville 13
CLASS 1A
Bluff Dale 40, Lingleville 26
Claude 56, Roby 6
Jayton 68, Garden City 20
Knox City 34, Westbrook 24
Loop 51, Lubbock Christ The King 31
Lorenzo 54, Wellman-Union 44
Paducah 74, Guthrie 12
Silverton 74, Petersburg 61
Southland 45, Cotton Center 0
Trent 51, Lueders-Avoca 6
Vernon Northside 51, Afton Patton Springs 6
Walnut Springs 49, Ranger 48
Water Valley 60, Abilene Texas Leadership 9
Zephyr 42, Bronte 18
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Bellville Faith 61, Texas Wind 45
Giddings State School 60, CC Incarnate Word 14
St. Mary’s Hall 39, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 32
Vanguard College Prep 57, Georgetown Grace 12
OTHER
Alpha Omega 64, Burkeville 14
EP Pebble Hills 24, Canutillo 21
Fort Worth Christian 36, Dublin 13
Gadsden , N.M. 21, El Paso 14
Grayson Christian 46, Savoy 14
Iowa Colony 38, Fort Bend Christian 13
Jersey Village 27, Alief Hastings 13
N. Richland Hills Richland 23, Mansfield Legacy 21
Randle 47, Pasadena Memorial 0
Rio Grande City La Grulla 28, Brownsville Porter 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Houston Northside vs. Houston Sam Houston Tech Center, ppd. to Aug 25.
Wilson vs. Amarillo Panhandle Home School, ccd.
