Bremond blitzes Normangee, 59-6

Bremond running back Tank Scott and quarterback Braylon Estrada accounted for 348 yards of offense and six touchdowns as the Tigers rolled to …

Abbott 62, Blum 14

Riley Sustala led No. 3 Abbott to a mercy-rule victory, scoring two touchdowns on 77 yards rushing while Mason Hejl caught two scores. Joey Pa…

West 17, Godley 7

The West defense continues to make things look easy as the Trojans started the season by limiting Godley to a single score.

Whitney 28, Troy 21

Troy put up a fight, but Whitney stormed ahead in the third quarter and the defense took control while Mason Seely threw for 308 yards, 3 TDs …

Axtell 34, Moody 3

With 34 unanswered points, Axtell ran away with a win over Moody, boosted by junior Tyson Michel and a defense that held the Bearcats to just …

Mart 37, Crockett 19

MART — No. 2 Mart continued its tradition of explosiveness, picking up a strong win over Class 3A Crockett to start the season.

