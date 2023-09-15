Friday's scores
CLASS 6A
Allen 63, McKinney Boyd 7
Arlington Bowie 37, Royse City 31
Austin Bowie 34, Austin Anderson 30
Austin Vandegrift 48, Round Rock Stony Point 7
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 28, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7
Cibolo Steele 62, Midland Legacy 31
Clear Falls 33, Houston Heights 20
Clute Brazoswood 61, Houston Westbury 8
College Station 46, UANL (Mexico) 6
Cypress Ranch 66, Cypress Woods 41
Cypress Springs 35, Cypress Park 29
Dallas White 21, Dallas Molina 17
De Soto 42, Dallas Skyline 17
Deer Park 49, Clear Brook 6
Dickinson 37, Klein Oak 8
Duncanville 76, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0
Eagle Pass 35, Edinburg North 14
Edinburg Vela 31, McAllen Memorial 27
EP Americas 16, EP Franklin 10
Euless Trinity 28, Saginaw Boswell 21
Fort Bend Clements 41, Fort Bend Crawford 9
Garland 24, Garland Lakeview Centennial 14
Garland Sachse 45, Garland Rowlett 7
Harlingen South 30, Brownsville Rivera 0
Houston Clear Lake 36, Channelview 13
Hurst Bell 73, FW Chisholm Trail 15
Justin Northwest 45, FW Brewer 7
Katy Cinco Ranch 38, Katy Tompkins 28
Katy Taylor 31, Katy Seven Lakes 10
Keller 36, Northwest Eaton 20
Killeen Harker Heights 27, Odessa Permian 25
La Porte 49, Baytown Lee 20
League City Clear Creek 21, Pasadena Memorial 6
League City Clear Springs 28, Huntsville 10
Leander Rouse 28, Liberty Hill 10
Longview 42, Lufkin 0
Los Fresnos 63, La Joya 0
Mansfield 42, Mansfield Legacy 31
McKinney 51, Little Elm 10
Mesquite 35, Arlington Lamar 17
Midland 36, Lubbock Monterey 8
North Crowley 62, FW Paschal 0
Odessa 36, Amarillo 35
Pasadena Rayburn 70, Houston Chavez 26
Prosper 31, Denton Guyer 28
PSJA 35, Brownsville Hanna 12
Richardson 38, Irving Nimitz 14
Richardson Lake Highlands 28, Dallas Jesuit 14
Rockwall-Heath 31, Hewitt Midway 24
Round Rock 24, Round Rock Westwood 21
SA East Central 27, Del Rio 0
SA Northside Brandeis 42, LEE 6
SA Northside Stevens 55, SA Northside Holmes 47
San Benito 63, Mission Memorial 25
San Marcos 24, Laredo Alexander 23
Smithson Valley 24, SA Wagner 7
The Woodlands College Park 70, Cleveland 10
Waxahachie 39, Cedar Hill 21
Weslaco 28, Mission Sharyland 7
Wolfforth Frenship 17, Abilene 12
CLASS 5A
Abilene Wylie 42, Stephenville 32
Aledo 50, Azle 7
Angleton 38, Richmond Foster 10
Austin William Travis 31, Austin Navarro 14
Barbers Hill 49, Crosby 34
Bastrop 48, Pflugerville 42, OT
Brownsville Memorial 27, Port Isabel 13
Burleson Centennial 33, Lewisville The Colony 14
Canyon Randall 30, Wichita Falls 28
Carrollton Smith 35, N. Richland Hills Birdville 30
Castroville Medina Valley 44, Laredo Martin 10
Cleburne 13, Granbury 6
Crowley 50, Weatherford 29
Dallas Adamson 34, Dallas Jefferson 0
Dallas Highland Park 63, Irving 3
Dallas Kimball 55, Arlington Hou 14
Dallas Kimball 55, Arlington Sam Houston 14
Dallas South Oak Cliff 49, Dallas Parish Episcopal 14
Denison 59, Greenville 31
Denton Braswell 34, Prosper Rock Hill 14
Denton Ryan 40, Saginaw 0
Donna 43, Edcouch-Elsa 37
Dripping Springs 56, Austin 0
El Paso 26, Fabens 8
El Paso Eastlake 35, EP Coronado 21
Elgin 64, Bastrop Cedar Creek 14
Ennis 56, Corsicana 8
EP Austin 20, EP Hanks 19
EP Bel Air 44, Clint 37
EP Chapin 43, EP Parkland 36
EP Del Valle 42, Canutillo 20
EP Riverside 35, Alamogordo, N.M. 28
EP Ysleta 37, EP Burges 35
Everman 68, Joshua 0
Forney 69, West Mesquite 0
Frisco 42, Frisco Centennial 0
FW Arlington Heights 64, FW Polytechnic 14
FW Trimble Tech 49, Dallas Shelton 0
Galveston Ball 62, Houston Sterling 28
Humble Kingwood Park 34, Baytown Sterling 7
Kerrville Tivy 34, Marble Falls 0
Lake Dallas 41, Grand Prairie 13
Longview Pine Tree 34, Jacksonville 13
Lubbock 43, San Angelo Lake View 41
Lubbock Coronado 27, Abilene Cooper 21
Lucas Lovejoy 34, Terrell 20
Magnolia 42, Rosenberg Terry 7
Magnolia West 58, Fort Bend Kempner 0
Manor 42, Round Rock McNeil 31
Manvel 20, Friendswood 17
Mercedes 42, La Feria 6
Midlothian 41, Waco High 0
Montgomery Lake Creek 73, Houston Bellaire 7
Pflugerville Weiss 52, New Braunfels 50
Plainview 30, Dumas 24
Port Arthur Memorial 45, New Caney Porter 28
Princeton 27, Mesquite Poteet 21
PSJA Southwest 33, Brownsville Porter 23
Red Oak 49, Killeen Ellison 18
Roma 42, Zapata 27
SA Alamo Heights 49, SA McCollum 28
SA Lanier 15, SA Edison 0
SA Southside 27, SA Southwest 7
SA Veterans Memorial 50, Fischer Canyon Lake 43
Seagoville 34, Dallas Spruce 7
Sherman 44, Frisco Lebanon Trail 20
Sulphur Springs 31, Van Alstyne 28
Texarkana Texas 17, Tyler Legacy 14
Tyler 21, North Mesquite 6
Uvalde 21, Crystal City 7
Whitehouse 52, Henderson 49
Willis 63, Conroe 14
CLASS 4A
Argyle 62, Montgomery 0
Athens 43, Kaufman 20
Bandera 35, SA Cole 28
Bay City 29, Sealy 7
Beeville Jones 24, Somerset 21
Bellville 56, Cameron Yoe 22
Boerne 50, Gregory-Portland 22
Brownsboro 29, Longview Spring Hill 28
Brownwood 46, Glen Rose 34
Bullard 49, Mineola 10
Burkburnett 34, Bowie 21
Burnet 35, Giddings 7
Canton 30, Mabank 10
Carthage 38, Marshall 13
Celina 42, Anna 40, OT
Center 28, Daingerfield 21
Clint Mountain View 47, EP Irvin 17
Dalhart 21, Friona 7
Decatur 56, Pampa 0
El Campo 48, Wharton 18
Farmersville 41, Nevada Community 35
Fort Stockton 44, Crane 34
Gainesville 51, Denton 47
Gilmer 59, Lindale 56
Godley 53, Ponder 14
Graham 67, Iowa Park 6
Hamshire-Fannett 62, Splendora 0
Hereford 26, Amarillo Tascosa 14
Hillsboro 75, Jarrell 44
Hondo 44, Devine 6
Ingleside 50, Rio Hondo 38
Kilgore 44, Hallsville 9
Krum 45, Caddo Mills 36
La Vernia 39, Geronimo Navarro 22
Lubbock Estacado 62, Levelland 9
Lumberton 63, Bridge City 28
Madisonville 63, Caldwell 0
Melissa 67, Crandall 28
Mineral Wells 48, Sanger 10
Monahans 43, Snyder 22
Navasota 35, Huffman Hargrave 7
Needville 49, Sweeny 14
North Dallas 28, Venus 15
Orange Grove 41, Rockport-Fulton 18
Palestine 56, Walnut Grove 35
Pearsall 6, Poteet 0
Pecos 20, Stanton 6
Pittsburg 43, Frisco Independence 35
Quinlan Ford 44, Emory Rains 0
Raymondville 39, Hidalgo 14
Robinson 32, Fairfield 14
Robstown 36, Taft 0
Rusk 33, Alvarado 30
San Elizario 47, Tornillo 6
Seminole 34, Andrews 26
Shepherd 34, Hempstead 28
Silsbee 72, Freeport Brazosport 27
Sunnyvale 37, Ferris 19
Sweetwater 55, Big Spring 30
Taylor 49, Smithville 19
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 36, Atlanta 14
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 63, Frisco Memorial 21
Tyler Chapel Hill 42, Nacogdoches 22
Van 28, Paris 27
Vernon 29, Idalou 22
WF Hirschi 60, Carrollton Ranchview 18
Wills Point 43, Waxahachie Life 21
Wimberley 48, Fredericksburg 10
CLASS 3A
Abernathy 20, Post 3
Altair Rice 56, Palacios 7
Anahuac 46, San Augustine 26
Anderson-Shiro 70, Evadale 0
Anson 21, Haskell 20
Arp 36, Tenaha 35
Bells 55, Pilot Point 14
Big Lake Reagan County 22, Iraan 14
Blanco 57, Boerne Geneva 35
Blooming Grove 30, Wortham 28
Boling 42, Luling 0
Brady 26, Dublin 21
Breckenridge 41, Eastland 35
Brownfield 47, Dimmitt 29
Buna 49, Kountze 14
Bushland 35, Borger 0
Callisburg 56, Bonham 21
Canadian 63, Perryton 13
Clyde 56, Ballinger 0
Coahoma 48, C-City 20
Coldspring-Oakhurst 50, Corrigan-Camden 27
Coleman 26, Llano 20
Columbus 48, Houston North Forest 0
Comfort 55, Brackett 15
Commerce 31, Paris North Lamar 20
Cooper 42, Collinsville 35
Corsicana Mildred 29, Price Carlisle 15
Cotulla 40, Carrizo Springs 6
Dallas Life Oak Cliff 61, Dallas Gateway 30
Dallas Madison 68, Dallas Inspired Vision 0
Diboll 42, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 13
East Bernard 49, Shiner 6
East Chambers 49, Liberty 32
Edgewood 42, Elkhart 0
Falfurrias 55, Aransas Pass 8
Ganado 49, Danbury 0
Gladewater Sabine 30, Mount Vernon 27
Grand Saline 45, Eustace 6
Grandview 69, Dallas A+ Academy 13
Groesbeck 57, Crockett 0
Gunter 35, Brock 12
Hardin 47, Hull-Daisetta 0
Henrietta 42, Archer City 7
Hitchcock 57, Houston Wheatley 7
Holliday 24, Childress 14
Hooks 53, Hawkins 12
Howe 42, Tioga 41
Ingram Moore 51, San Angelo Texas Leadership 36
Jacksboro 51, Cisco 0
Johnson City 53, Florence 14
Jourdanton 41, Goliad 20
Kemp 28, Rice 0
Kirbyville 52, Hemphill 14
Lago Vista 35, La Grange 20
Leonard 53, Trenton 12
Lexington 32, Tomball Homeschool 30
Littlefield 47, Lamesa 18
Lubbock Roosevelt 30, Slaton 0
Lyford 27, Hebbronville 12
Lytle 23, Natalia 14
Malakoff 51, Gladewater 7
Marion 21, Karnes City 3
Merkel 54, Bangs 37
Muleshoe 61, Tulia 6
New Diana 35, Redwater 28
Newton 58, West Orange-Stark 54
Nocona 49, Chico 13
Palestine Westwood 36, New Waverly 7
Paradise 49, Millsap 7
Paris Chisum 54, Bogata Rivercrest 50
Poth 48, Schulenburg 7
Pottsboro 28, Muenster 7
Queen City 62, Clarksville 0
Quitman 30, Ore City 8
Rio Vista 27, Santo 0
Rogers 34, Palmer 27
Santa Gertrudis Academy 13, Skidmore-Tynan 12
Scurry-Rosser 41, Pattonville Prairiland 16
Shallowater 38, Midland Greenwood 28
Sonora 45, Alpine 18
Tatum 44, New London West Rusk 20
Teague 54, Buffalo 0
Tolar 41, Comanche 18
Troup 56, Omaha Pewitt 20
Troy 23, Cypress Community Christian 14
Tuscola Jim Ned 38, Rockdale 12
Universal City Randolph 51, SA Kennedy 0
Van Vleck 48, Katy Pope John 7
Wall 42, Peaster 0
Warren 12, Huntington 6
WF City View 38, Boyd 28
Whitewright 7, Sadler S&S Consolidated 6
Winnsboro 56, New Boston 21
Woodville 19, Orangefield 7
Yoakum 20, Port Lavaca Calhoun 19
CLASS 2A
Agua Dulce 27, Premont 12
Albany 27, Hawley 14
Alvord 59, Petrolia 6
Axtell 60, Hubbard 0
Beckville 40, Elysian Fields 16
Ben Bolt 50, Charlotte 0
Booker 52, Hart 6
Boys Ranch 12, Morton 2
Cayuga 36, Mount Enterprise 18
Celeste 44, Quinlan Boles 6
Chilton 19, Hearne 13
Clarendon 64, Smyer 26
Cushing 49, Saratoga West Hardin 6
Dawson 50, Kerens 21
De Leon 24, Hico 10
Deweyville 54, Aiea, Hawaii 14
Eldorado 20, San Saba 14
Electra 43, Era 28
Farwell 47, Texico, N.M. 22
Flatonia 35, Falls City 28
Forsan 41, McCamey 21
Frost 35, CenTex Sports Association 0
Fruitvale 60, Athens Christian School 0
Garrison 63, Alto 12
Granger 35, Goldthwaite 6
Groveton 23, Grapeland 8
Gruver 61, Amarillo Highland Park 36
Hamilton 40, Early 0
Harleton 40, Maud 0
Harper 43, Center Point 30
Honey Grove 47, Simms Bowie 0
Iola 38, Thorndale 31
Itasca 28, Bartlett 12
Jewett Leon 20, Thrall 14
Junction 41, Cross Plains 6
Kenedy 26, Somerville 17
La Villa 44, Monte Alto 0
Lindsay 56, Valley View 32
Lockney 55, Abilene Texas Leadership 16
Lovelady 60, Normangee 0
Mason 49, Christoval 7
Menard 56, Bronte 28
Milano 21, Meridian 6
Miles 66, Winters 36
Olton 26, Bovina 20
Overton 68, Colmesneil 6
Ozona 57, San Angelo Grape Creek 22
Panhandle 65, Amarillo River Road 31
Pineland West Sabine 44, Trinity 0
Ralls 18, Plains 6
Roscoe 27, Sterling City 14
Santa Maria 42, Woodsboro 0
Seagraves 21, Sudan 20
Seymour 75, Quanah 18
Stratford 52, Vega 7
Sunray 65, Stinnett West Texas 0
Tahoka 62, Crosbyton 6
Three Rivers 40, Banquete 6
Timpson 63, Waskom 12
Tom Bean 40, Como-Pickton 14
Wallis Brazos 26, Nixon-Smiley 20, OT
Weimar 51, Snook 20
Wellington 12, Spearman 6
Windthorst 20, Wheeler 14
Wink 28, Sundown 8
Wolfe City 48, Blue Ridge 33
CLASS 1A
Abbott 50, Bynum 0
Apple Springs 48, Tyler Heat 0
Aquilla 78, Sidney 30
Aspermont 62, Lueders-Avoca 0
Avalon 65, Trinidad 18
Balmorhea 62, Marfa 14
Benjamin 61, Guthrie 0
Bowie Gold-Burg 54, Ladonia Fannindel 0
Bryson 46, Chillicothe 0
Cherokee 56, Bluff Dale 6
Coolidge 52, Oakwood 6
Covington 48, Perrin-Whitt 0
Crowell 82, Matador Motley County 52
Gilmer Union Hill 67, Milford 65
Gordon 58, Waco Live Oak Classical 8
Grandfalls-Royalty 78, Midland Holy Cross 30
Groom 52, Claude 26
Hamlin 38, Munday 7
Happy 68, Kress 22
Imperial Buena Vista 80, Sierra Blanca 47
Ira 72, Loraine 46
Iredell 30, Penelope 22
Jayton 52, Petersburg 0
Jonesboro 50, Newcastle 38
Knox City 77, Rankin 32
Kopperl 49, Evant 18
Lamesa Klondike 86, Ackerly Sands 56
Lenorah Grady 66, Midland Trinity 36
Lingleville 54, Three Way 7
May 49, Garden City 30
McLean 54, Lefors 0
Medina 66, Bulverde Bracken 16
Miami 56, Paducah 28
New Home 38, Floydada 7
O’Donnell 54, Lubbock Home School Titans 32
Oglesby 54, Fredericksburg Heritage 8
Paint Rock 76, Trent 28
Ranger 59, Woodson 41
Robert Lee 52, Blackwell 8
Rochelle 70, Lometa 59
Ropesville Ropes 33, Hale Center 6
Roscoe Highland 50, Mertzon Irion County 42
Saint Jo 54, Forestburg 8
Santa Anna 59, Blanket 38
Southland 34, Lorenzo 12
Strawn 45, Gorman 0
Veribest 60, Baird 12
Vernon Northside 51, Haskell Paint Creek 6
Welch Dawson 50, Lubbock Christ The King 21
Westbrook 52, Spur 6
White Deer 26, Wildorado 22
Whiteface 60, Anton 0
Whitharral 56, Dora, N.M. 6
Zephyr 48, Lohn 2
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Abilene Christian 58, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 8
Addison Trinity 28, Fort Bend Christian 24
Argyle Liberty Christian 56, Grapevine Faith 3
Arlington Grace Prep 49, Flower Mound Coram Deo 27
Austin Hill Country 50, Cedar Park Summit 0
Austin St. Andrew’s 29, Houston The Village 14
Austin TSD 47, CC Incarnate Word 44
Bay Area Christian 38, Tomball Rosehill 35
Beaumont Kelly 35, Cleveland Tarkington 32
Beaumont Legacy Christian 60, Burkeville 50
Bellaire Episcopal 56, FW Nolan 0
Brownsville St. Joseph 43, Victoria St. Joseph 21
Bryan St. Joseph 46, Baytown Christian 30
Bullard Brook Hill 55, White Oak 20
CC Annapolis 0, CC Arlington Heights Christian 0
Colleyville Covenant 41, Arlington Oakridge 7
Conroe Covenant 58, Logos Prep 8
Dallas Bishop Dunne 72, Tyler Gorman 7
Dallas Christian 41, Dallas Bishop Lynch 28
Dallas First Baptist 43, Dallas Covenant 17
EP Cathedral 30, Anthony 7
Frisco Legacy Christian 28, Dallas St. Mark 14
FW All Saints 34, Plano Prestonwood 27
FW Lake Country 45, Fort Worth Christian 25
FW Nazarene 70, Keller Harvest Christian 28
FW Southwest Christian 21, Plano John Paul II 14
FW Trinity Valley 42, Irving Cistercian 0
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 38, Louise 0
Houston Christian 34, FW Country Day 20
Houston Northland Christian 40, New Braunfels Christian 7
Houston St. Pius X 27, La Marque 13
Houston St. Thomas 51, Austin Regents 41
Lubbock Christian 96, Waco Reicher 0
Lucas Christian 58, Dallas Lutheran 12
Marble Falls Faith 45, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 0
McKinney Christian 58, Founders Classical Academy 22
Pasadena First Baptist 65, High Island 0
Rockwall Heritage 60, Rockwall Providence Academy 14
SA Antonian 35, SA Memorial 13
SA Castle Hills 66, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 20
SA Central Catholic 38, Floresville 14
SA Cornerstone 41, Midland Christian 27
St. Mary’s Hall 31, San Marcos Baptist Academy 24
Temple Holy Trinity 54, Buckholts 6
Tomball Concordia 20, Houston Lutheran South 16
Tyler Grace Community 49, Lone Oak 14
OTHER
Alpha Omega 61, Houston Westbury Christian 0
Arlington Newman 28, Cedar Hill Newman 8
Atlas Rattlers 28, Arlington Pantego Christian 7
Austin Brentwood 24, D’Hanis 13
Austin HomeSchool 52, Houston Northside Home 7
Austin St. Dominic Savio 21, Schertz John Paul II 14
Azle Christian School 51, Greenville Christian 0
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 39, De Kalb 22
Bloomington def. Runge , forfeit
Buda Johnson 37, Del Valle 0
Bulverde Gloria Deo 59, SA Winston 12
Concordia 90, McDade 41
Davenport 65, Lockhart 38
Decatur Victory Christian 65, Bethesda Christian 6
EP Pebble Hills 49, EP El Dorado 10
Fort Worth THESA 54, Westlake Academy 16
Founders Christian 72, Lake Jackson Brazosport 27
Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 34, Prestonwood North 27
Frassati Catholic 35, Houston KIPP 6
Frisco Emerson 62, Mount Pleasant 16
Frisco Panther Creek 31, Aubrey 7
FW Benbrook 28, Bridgeport 14
FW Covenant Classical 48, Austin Veritas 0
Gholson 45, Morgan 12
Grand Oaks 13, Conroe Caney Creek 7
Iowa Colony 51, West Columbia 14
Irving Faustina Academy 52, Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 24
Jal , N.M. 50, Kermit 43
Legacy School of Sport Sciences 42, Livingston 28
Lovington , N.M. 51, Denver City 48
Lubbock Trinity 33, New Deal 7
Melissa CHANT 64, Garland Christian 19
Mount Calm 45, Hill Homeschool 0
Pieper 57, Hallettsville 27
Plano Coram Deo 54, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 4
Red Oak Ovilla 59, Wylie Prep 56
Refugio def. Bishop , forfeit
Rio Grande City La Grulla 38, Brownsville Lopez 21
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 27, SA South San Antonio 12
San Antonio YMLA 52, Manor New Tech 6
Stephenville FAITH 56, Keene Smith 36
Sulphur , Okla. 62, Whitesboro 21
Van Horn def. Sanderson, forfeit
Waco Texas Wind 62, Walnut Springs 14
West Plains 14, Amarillo Palo Duro 7
Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 64, Rule 6
Woodlands Legacy Prep 34, Shiner St. Paul 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
CC Calallen vs. Cuero, ccd.
CC Flour Bluff vs. Alice, ccd.
Freer vs. Dilley, ppd.
George West vs. Mathis, ccd.
Laredo Johnson vs. Edinburg Economedes, ccd.
Laredo Nixon vs. Eagle Pass Winn, ccd.
Pettus vs. Sabinal, ppd.
Sinton vs. Edna, ccd.
Vanderbilt Industrial vs. El Maton Tidehaven, ccd.
Yorktown vs. Stockdale, ppd.
Thursday's scores
CLASS 6A
Byron Nelson 52, Keller Fossil Ridge 7
Converse Judson 29, Hutto 19
EP Montwood 41, EP Socorro 21
Fort Bend Ridge Point 43, Fort Bend Hightower 36
Haltom 32, Keller Central 22
Harlingen 23, Laredo United South 14
Houston Lamar 53, Pasadena Dobie 0
Lake Travis 37, Austin Akins 0
Mansfield Summit 41, Arlington Seguin 13
McAllen Rowe 35, La Joya Palmview 3
Mesquite Horn 21, Arlington 7
Mission 41, Brownsville Pace 14
North Garland 29, South Garland 26
Pasadena 47, Houston MSTC 14
PSJA North 56, McAllen 0
Rockwall 51, South Grand Prairie 25
SA Northside Brennan 13, SA Northside Taft 7
Schertz Clemens 48, Laredo United 20
Southlake Carroll 44, Keller Timber Creek 0
The Woodlands 49, New Caney 42
Weslaco East 34, Edinburg 21
CLASS 5A
Austin McCallum 37, Austin Crockett 22
Boerne-Champion 34, New Braunfels Canyon 31
CC Tuloso-Midway 40, CC West Oso 0
Dallas Conrad 50, Dallas Samuell 12
Dallas Sunset 10, Dallas Adams 7
Fort Bend Willowridge 28, Brookshire Royal 10
Frisco Heritage 37, Frisco Liberty 14
Frisco Reedy 35, Frisco Wakeland 28
Lubbock Cooper 34, WF Rider 7
Mansfield Timberview 71, Carrollton Turner 7
McKinney North 28, Lancaster 21
Montgomery Lake Creek 73, Houston Bellaire 7
North Forney 46, Dallas Wilson 14
PSJA Memorial 52, Donna North 21
Rio Grande City 38, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 14
SA Burbank 33, SA Highlands 29
SA Harlandale 38, SA Houston 20
Sharyland Pioneer 44, Pharr Valley View 6
Vidor 21, St. Louis, La. 17
Wylie East 58, Garland Naaman Forest 14
CLASS 4A
Canyon 17, Amarillo Caprock 0
Dallas Carter 46, Dallas Lincoln 11
Springtown 35, Carrollton Creekview 21
Wilmer-Hutchins 49, Dallas Hillcrest 3
CLASS 3A
CC London 17, Kingsville King 13
Jefferson 64, Hughes Springs 0
CLASS 2A
Bruni 38, Riviera Kaufer 8
Cumby 46, Tyler All Saints 26
Detroit 22, Pattonville Prairiland 16
Italy 48, Dallas Roosevelt 12
Shamrock 42, Sanford-Fritch 32
CLASS 1A
Gustine 46, Priddy 32
Hedley 64, Afton Patton Springs 43
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 38, ETHS 18
Loop 27, Roby 0
Silverton 59, Weatherford Christian 12
Turkey Valley 33, Nazareth 32, OT
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Houston Kinkaid 54, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14
Houston St. John’s 28, Houston Second Baptist 7
John Cooper 17, Dallas Greenhill 14
SA Sunnybrook 48, San Antonio Prep 12
Sherman Texoma 48, Weatherford Grace Christian 0
OTHER
Austin Royals 52, Austin SPC 7
Lasa 47, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Longview Heritage 47, Tyler Kings Academy 0
Methodist Children's Home, 56, Vanguard Prep 10
Plano Coram Deo 51, Dallas Fairhill 12
San Antonio Harlan 49, SA Northside O’Connor 12
Wisdom 58, Houston Austin 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/