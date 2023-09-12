Texas Tech just picked up one of the biggest commitments in program history. And if you go by the rankings, you can call it the biggest.

Lake Belton senior Micah Hudson announced that he is committing to Joey McGuire’s Red Raiders, with plans to sign in December. The five-star receiver held offers from practically every Power 5 program in the country, and chose Texas Tech over the likes of Alabama, Texas, Ohio State and Texas A&M, among others.

Hudson (6-0, 193) is ranked as a consensus five-star recruit, the first Tech has ever landed, and comes in at No. 2 in Rivals.com’s national receiver rankings.

“Their pitch has always been just real relationships,” Hudson told Rivals, when asked about Tech. “That’s really what it is. I don’t have to be Michael Crabtree. I don’t have to be Patrick Mahomes. I can just be me.”

This season, Hudson has 17 catches for 317 yards and three touchdowns for Lake Belton, which holds a 2-1 record.