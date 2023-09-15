BELLMEAD – It was the “Thornton Brothers Show” Friday night at Willie Williams Stadium.

En route to a 49-42 win over Lorena (2-2), the La Vega Pirates (2-2) were powered by the dynamic brother duo of Junior Thornton at quarterback and Jabarie Thorton at wide receiver.

Through the air, Junior totaled 192 yards and two touchdowns on 6-of-11 passing and racked up 210 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Out wide, Jabarie hauled in five catches for two touchdowns and 185 yards.

“They’re good football players,” La Vega coach Don Hyde said of the Thornton brothers after the win. “They play the game hard and fast, and as a result, they are successful.”

After back-to-back tight losses against Connally and Midlothian Heritage, La Vega wanted to emphasize finishing games and being tough on defense. The Pirates defense struggled in the second half and allowed Lorena to make things interesting late despite the Leopards trailing 35-13 at the half.

“We played two really good teams,” Hyde said. “We played a really good team tonight too. It’s all in the spirit of competition every Friday night, and you have to play your best.”

To start the game, Junior, at quarterback, put the Pirates on the board first with an electric 17-yard rushing touchdown with just over nine minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Lorena responded with a methodical eight-play, 70-yard drive that was capped off by a 38-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Kaden Roberts.

On the following drive, Junior made his only mistake of the night, throwing an interception to Lorena linebacker Braylon Henry. The Leopards took their first and only lead of the night, 13-7 with 7:30 remaining in the first quarter, on Roberts’ second rushing touchdown, but couldn't convert the extra point.

Midway through the second quarter, Jabarie hauled in his first touchdown grab of the night on fourth and long.

On the next possession, Junior connected with his brother again, this time from 31-yards out as time expired in the second quarter to give La Vega a 35-13 lead going into the half.

Lorena fought back valiantly in the second half and dominated in time of possession with a ground-and-pound run game that totaled 157 yards on the backs of Roberts and Henry.

Roberts finished the contest with 112 rushing yards, 126 passing yards and six total touchdowns.

Lorena cut the Pirates' lead to 42-35 midway through the fourth quarter, but La Vega running back Bryson Roland iced the victory with a 19-yard rushing touchdown up the gut of the Leopards' defense. Roland finished with two touchdowns and 102 yards on 14 carries.

Next Friday, La Vega (2-2) will travel to play Dallas Roosevelt (0-4), and Lorena (2-2) will hit the road as well to face Cameron (1-2). Kickoff for both games is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.