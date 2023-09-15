MCGREGOR — Bulldogs running back Sebastian Torres entered as the ultimate X-Factor in Friday’s matchup, and the junior did not disappoint.

Torres doubled his touchdown total with a trio of scores in a 35-7 McGregor win over Clifton on Friday.

He was shy of doing the same to his rushing total, churning out 157 yards on 22 touches.

The Bulldogs matched their season win total from last season and notched the first back-to-back wins for the program since Sept. 2021, when they last started 2-2.

“If the other team is tired, they're not giving effort. That's whenever I can make my exploit, and I can score,” Torres said.

After getting off to a slow start against Gatesville last week, McGregor needed just four plays to find the end zone. Running back Sebastian Torres lit the spark with a 46-yard run, crashing just shy. A play later, he would find paydirt.

The Bulldogs defense would respond with a 3-and-out. And that became a theme very quickly. The Cubs totaled just 17 yards on 13 plays. Clifton went the entire first half without converting a first down.

“I liked that our team morale has been going up, that's something we haven't had for years, and I'm really proud of the fact that our team can anchor up and make things happen,” Torres said.

Clifton had no response. Running backs had small running lanes and the Bulldog defense swarmed to the ball.

Although the Bulldogs claimed a 13-0 lead at halftime, they felt some points were left on the field. Settling for field goals twice inside the Cubs' 10-yard line and a turnover on downs thwarted the best passing drive of the half.

Even an errant pass from Clifton quarterback Joaquin De La Hoya that fell through cornerback Daytron Owens’ hands could’ve been returned for a touchdown.

McGregor head coach Mike Shields felt the team came out sluggish in the first half, similar to last week’s win, when they were shut out in the first 24 minutes.

The Cubs’ offense approach drastically changed to start the second half. A 36-yard scamper from Clifton quarterback Joaquin De La Hoya set them up in Bulldogs territory. Quick screen passes and draws aided the Cubs' offense which was non-existent in the first 24.

Running back Riley Finney took an option pitch and beat the edge rusher to the sidelines before outrunning the cornerback for the Cubs’ first points.

McGregor seemed to grab momentum back with a big reception, but a holding call prevented it. A sack and incompletion later, the Bulldogs stared down a 3rd and 26.

They didn’t flinch.

Bulldogs quarterback Bubba Zacharias scrambled to his left and had a tiny window to throw to wide receiver JW Arnold. He fit it as Arnold cut upfield and outran the Cubs for a 40-yard touchdown.

Shields gives credit to Zacharias, who has picked up the position more as a sophomore, picking up blitzes and making the proper reads to receivers.

Torres had a quiet third quarter but packed a punch in the fourth. He had 3 plays of 20 or more yards, including two long touchdowns in the early stages of the 4th quarter.

“He's our hardest worker, I mean, I'm telling you all summer, he's out here every day,” Shields said.

Outside of the scoring drive, the Cubs had trouble creating momentum. De La Hoya finished as the team’s leading rusher with 49 yards, while Finney had 43.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have the daunting task of getting through District 11-3A-DI. But Shields feels his team should be competitive, and Friday’s win was a step closer.

“We have not had back-to-back wins in a couple of years, and that's what we need going into district,” Shields said.

McGregor begins league play on the road against Franklin, while Clifton completes a three-game road trip and non-district competition at Milsap.