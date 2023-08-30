No. 1 Melissa (1-0) at No. 1 China Spring (1-0)

Breakdown: It's a battle of titans. No. 1 vs No. 1.

China Spring picked up where it left off last year, even with a younger team. Although it was a little messy and undisciplined at the start, the Cougars were able to settle down in the second half to put the Lorena Leopards away.

Meanwhile, Melissa put a thumping on Argyle, to the point that the Eagles were knocked out of the rankings after starting the season at No. 3. China Spring head coach Tyler Beatty noted that for the Cougars to be successful against a challenging team they need to let go of the pressure and just execute.

“Some of the things that everybody knows is they got multiple Division I guys,” Beatty said. “They are very athletic, and I think their size is very similar to what they were last year. What we're going to have to do is, not play perfect football – I think that kind of gets thrown around a lot of times. But the hardest part about playing perfect football is that never happens. Nobody ever plays perfectly.

When you start to apply that kind of pressure to your own team, you're really setting yourself up for failure, so we just need our guys to go out there and execute and believe in themselves. I think our kids play with a lot of confidence and that's why they're able to have the success that they do.”

For Beatty, the Cougars can't be reactive. They can't wait for Melissa to attack first. In last year's matchup, the Cardinals went up 20-0 on China Spring in the first quarter before the Cougars got a score in. China Spring fought back to make it a two-point contest at the half and kept things close in the second half before edging out Melissa with a 6-yard TD run by Kyle Barton and then coming up with an interception by Tristan Exline in the final 30 seconds to seal the victory.

But the Cougars don't have the likes of Tristan Exline or Greg Salazar or Tre Hafford or Gabe Watkins this time around. However, they do have a young defense putting in the work and the detail to make up for the experience they haven't gained yet.

“What's really incredible about this group of guys is their attention to detail and focus in the week leading up to a game,” Beatty said. “Where they might not be as fast, athletic or experienced as guys a year ago – mentally they are, if not more prepared than the guys last year. They kind of just put themselves in the right position. They've got to be a lot more focused on the smaller things like details and their technique than just using raw athleticism.”

The one factor on China Spring's side will be home field advantage. Rather than playing at Melissa's new stadium, the Cougars will be putting on a show for their home crowd at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

La Vega (1-0) at No. 7 Connally (1-0)

Breakdown: One of the most exciting cross-town rivalries in Central Texas takes the stage this weekend as Connally and La Vega face off after successful opening night road wins.

Both teams used a combination of rushing prowess and fresh quarterback talent to boost their offenses while the defense hunkered down against their opponents. Friday will likely see two explosive squads in a fierce battle.

“It's a rivalry game so La Vega's going to be prepared,” said Connally head coach Terry Gerik. “We know they're going to be explosive on offense and they're going to be tough on defense. Defensively, they have No. 99 (Andres Pina), he's really good, 33 (Jeremiah Jones) the defensive end is probably going to be really good. They're defensive line is probably going to be better than what we've seen so far.”

The Cadets defense will also have some work to do against the likes of Pirates QB Junior Thornton and RB Bryson Roland in order to keep the game close. Connally will look to sophomore QB Jamarion Vincent to continue to remain cool under pressure as he impressed in his first varsity start last week.

“He's a talented kid. More than anything I was pleased with how he handled it," Gerik said. “He wasn't too high or too low and he stayed calm the whole time and he made some good plays for us. For his first varsity game, I was pleased. I know it's going to get tougher every week, like this week. Just super excited to see how he handles it.”

Odessa Permian (0-1) at Midway (0-1)

Breakdown: After an opener where Midway contended for the win for most of the night, Shane Anderson is looking for his Panthers to play a complete contest when they host Permian on Friday. A fourth quarter push put Midlothian ahead of feisty Hewitt.

“I think our kids played really hard for four quarters and gave ourselves a chance,” Anderson said. “We did some good things on both sides of the ball, and we did some things that we got to get better at. I think the biggest thing is finishing the fourth quarter.”

Senior-heavy Midway will be up against a much younger Permian squad than the one it faced on the road last season, including sophomore quarterback Jakob Garcia and freshman corner Caleb Cruz. Anderson anticipates it will be another tough four-quarter game.

“Coach (Jeff) Ellison, they do a great job there at Permian and you know what you're going to get,” Anderson said. “You're going to get a hard-nosed, old-school style football team and they're going to play hard for four-quarters. ...Whoever gives up the fewest big plays and has the fewest turnovers and plays the best football is going to win.”

West (1-0) at Lorena (0-1)

Breakdown: The West Trojans get one final tune-up before the start of district and it will be a tough one going up against Lorena on the road. Going up against a Leopards squad smarting from a season-opening loss, West's young squad will look to be strong up front on both sides of the ball.

“It starts with them up front on both sides of the ball,” said Trojans head coach David Woodard. “They're big and physical and their up-front guys have a lot of strength. Those guys especially up front kind of push the pace of the game.

And also, they're a little bit different offensively this year. They really try to stretch the ball out vertically this year and push the ball down there a little bit more. It's the type of game where we got to work hard to limit their big play ability.”

According to Woodard, West is working on building consistency offensively while avoiding mistakes that will put them behind the chains. Every snap counts as the Trojans prepare for their district opener against Whitney.

Meanwhile, Lorena's goal is to win the turnover battle this time around as well as building experience on the defensive side. Leopards head coach Kevin Johnson expects the Trojans to not give anything away.

“I expect to see a football team that's going to play exceptionally hard,” Johnson said. “They played really well against Godley last week. Very disciplined. They weren't doing anything to shoot themselves in the foot. Defensively, they're very aggressive. You got to be on your toes and make sure you keep your head up. ...Offensively we need to be able to control the clock and have more sustained drives as we go but the main thing is we got to make sure Lorena doesn't beat Lorena.”

No. 1 Mart (1-0) at Marlin (0-0)

Breakdown: The Bulldogs finally get to play a game as extracurriculars were reinstated at Marlin just in time to host the Mart Panthers at their brand-new football field.

“Home openers are always special,” said Bulldogs head coach Ruben Torres. “It'll be our first time out on the field this year in a real game so being at home, hopefully our kids will settle in relatively quickly and the jitters and the nervousness won't be as bad. But having a home opener is exciting and I know our community is excited and our players are as well, so it should be good.”

Mart started fast and finished strong against Crockett in their opener last week, although Panthers head coach Kevin Hoffman would have liked the middle of the game to go a lot smoother than it did. Although the trenches are a bit younger than they were last season, the Panthers still have plenty of playmakers back that showed up in game one, including junior JD Bell and De'Montreal Medlock as well as senior quarterback Jonah Ross.

“Right out of the gate we're playing a state contender year in and year out,” Torres said. “We're excited about that. As a competitor you always want to play the best and it is what it is. The big thing for us is that we're as crisp as possible, especially on special teams.”

The Panthers expect to see some similarity out of Marlin to what they saw in week one against Crockett. For Hoffman, the trenches will play an important role in this matchup.

“They've always had skill kids that are very talented, very good, fast and you know, great players,” Hoffman said. “I feel in a game where it always comes down to in the offensive and defensive lines. I feel like they are as fast and as physical as they've ever been, and I think that's probably where they've made the biggest improvement from their team from last year. I say that this is going to be a knock-down drag-out.”