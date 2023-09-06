Cameron Yoe (1-1) at No. 7 Connally (2-0)

Radio: 107.9 FM/SicEm365 app

Breakdown: Get ready for another barnburner.

The seventh-ranked Connally Cadets are hosting Cameron Yoe following another gutsy comeback against cross-town rival La Vega. While the raw talent has been shining under the spotlight for the Cadets, it’s the veteran experience that has boosted the squad to a 2-0 start and has them on track to qualify for a deep playoff run.

“I’ve got a bunch of seniors and they kind of know what it’s about being in the program. That senior leadership really helps Xs and Os wise on the field,” said Connally head coach Terry Gerik. “We gave up some points against La Vega but I think our defense is better over all this year and then offensive line wise, we’ve got most of those guys back and so that really helps us.”

The Cadets have also grown more confident in their sophomore quarterback Jamarion Vincent, who’s on the way to become one of the area’s top dual-threat QBs.

“He’s going to make some mistakes but the one thing that myself and our coaching staff really like about Jamarion is he’s not scared to get out there,” Gerik said. “He’s not afraid to make that mistake. He’s not afraid to get out there and give it everything he’s got. We didn’t put a ton on him in the La Vega game, but at the same time he handled it and he ran our offense and we didn’t have a lot of mistakes with him. He’s kind of growing each week.”

Connally will host a Yoe team coming off a tough 41-20 loss to Yoakum. The Bulldogs got off to a fast start and Cameron just wasn’t able to clean up and catch up. But Gerik expects it to be another exciting game after last year’s matchup between the two squads, in which the Cadets just got past the Yoemen 45-40.

“They’re kids play extremely hard. Coach (Rick) Rhoades does a great job with the kids. He’s going to have them prepared,” Gerik said. “You’re going to look over on that sideline and they’re going to have 30 kids and each one of those kids when they step on the field are going to play as hard as they can.

“We’re going to have our work cut out for us. Cameron is a very good team, very talented team, very well-coached team.”

Cameron remains a pass heavy team, with senior quarterback Braylan Drake completing 26 of 48 passes for 451 yards and seven touchdowns in two games. Most of the running is left to senior RB Kardarius Bradley who’s posted 40 carries for 212 yards and a touchdown.

Senior receivers Kason Goolsby and Ja’Quorius Hardman give Drake a pair of weapons down field, catching for 135 and 101 yards, respectively, with three touchdown receptions each. Hardman also leads Cameron Yoe’s defense with 22 tackles (nine solo, 13 assists).

“We understand, to stop their passing attack, number one, we’ve got to put pressure on their quarterback and number two, we’ve got to communicate in the back end,” Gerik noted.

University (2-0) at Arlington Heights (1-1)

Breakdown: The University Trojans are 2-0 and on a mission. They’ll be taking on one of the teams that just edged them out for a one-point win last season in Arlington Heights and the U Dawgs want payback.

“It motivates them quite a bit,” said University head coach Kaeron Johnson. “A lot of these guys were on that team last year and we’ve kind of taken on the mindset of being on a revenge tour and getting back what we thought should have been ours last year.”

The Trojans blew away Eastern Hills 46-0 on the legs of LD Evans (18 carries for 135 yards, 2 TDs) and Will Stewart (10 carries for 120 yards, 1 TD). Defensively, sophomore linebacker Joaquin Martinez and senior safety Jae’Juan Harris led the charge with 11 and eight tackles, respectively.

“I think we’ve built a lot of confidence in these guys, obviously going back to last year,” Johnson said. “So it’s allowed for them to go out there and be comfortable playing the game and understanding what’s going on, and just having the mindset that the only people that can beat us is ourselves

The Yellowjackets are coming off a 42-12 loss to Frisco Panther Creek where they just couldn’t stop the Panthers air raid while being held to 126 rushing yards and 34 passing yards themselves.

University is averaging twice as many points per contest than Arlington Heights, thanks to a stout O-line and led by skill guys like Evans, sophomore QB Cade Bynnom, sophomore receiver London Smith and senior receiver Brayden Golligar. Meanwhile, Martinez, Harris and Joseph Caballero have been defensive stalwarts.

No. 7 Midlothian Heritage (2-0) at La Vega (1-1)

Radio: 94.5 FM

Breakdown: Although dropping the cross-town rivalry game for the second season in a row must sting, La Vega has bigger fish to fry in the long run. The Pirates will now pivot toward a matchup with 5A Div. II Midlothian Heritage.

La Vega’s defense will look to contain the Jaguars air raid as quarterback Carter Rutenbar boasts 494 passing yards and seven touchdowns in two games. Senior Stetson Saratt and juniors Chris Robinson and Jayce McCoy have been Rutenbar’s main targets with Saratt averaging 93 reception yards per game.

The Pirates offense will look to break through the veteran linebacker core of Easton Kinder (12 tackles), Colby Pustejovsky (10 tackles), Tristan Pipkin (10 tackles) and Jaylin Hawkins (10 tackles), as well as senior defensive end Demerrick Johnson (two sacks).

On special teams, senior kicker Jordan Soto is as automatic as they come, going 13 of 13 in PATs and driving 573 kickoff yards with two touchbacks. Senior linebacker Jordan Bever doubles as Heritage’s punter with 194 yards in seven punts, placing one inside the 20 so far in the season. Meanwhile sophomore DB Brayden Abila leads the Jaguars with 42 kick return yards with a long of 25.

Taylor (1-1) at Robinson (1-1)

Breakdown: Robinson’s defense continues to be the Rockets’ main asset, shutting out Caldwell to give Chris Lancaster his first win at the helm. They didn’t even need to do anything fancy to roll to a 28-0 win.

“We went back to some fundamentals, defensively,” Lancaster said. “We played into our gaps and played really hard and offensively, our offensive line had one of their better games that I’ve ever seen and we rushed the ball for a little over 250 yards. So, established a running game and that helped our quarterback immensely, not putting pressure on him with his arm.

And then we were able to play a lot of kids, which gives you buy-in, it give you kids feeling like they belong and that they’re going to be part of this.”

Lancaster and company will be up against a familiar face in Taylor coach Earven Flowers, who used to play at Kentucky when Lancaster coached there in the early 2000s. The Ducks trounced Rockdale 39-6 at home in their first win of the season.

“He’s from the Temple area and it’s just been exciting watching him and his coaching career grow and advance,” Lancaster said. “He’s got a good ballclub. I think we’re really very comparable from A to B. I think it’s going to be a really good football game.”

The Rockets will look to cover the Mikulencak brother duo. Quarterback Joshua Mikulencak has completed 21 of 40 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns with Jacob Mikulencak coming down with 11 receptions for 178 yards.

Junior Andrias Fisher is the Ducks man on the ground with 32 carries for 193 yards in two games. Senior Jackson Meller is also in the mix with 181 all-purpose yards (97 rushing, 84 receiving).

Waco High (1-1) at Granbury (2-0)

Breakdown: Before you know it, district play has arrived.

Waco High is looking to bounce back from a 30-12 defeat against Dallas White where they had a hard time putting up yards. The Lions were held to 66 passing yards and 80 rushing yards against the Longhorns.

It was a stark contrast from week one where Waco posted 480 yards of offense.

“I think we have some really good talent that can play at a high level a lot of times. I think we saw big pieces of that in week one, especially offensively on the offensive line,” said Lions head coach Linden Heldt. “But we also learned pretty quick week two that if we get complacent and settle in off of what we did the previous week, that we can get hurt pretty well by teams that are coming in a little bit hungrier than we were and a little bit focused.

“We got to make sure that we’re focused and stay consistent from week to week regardless of what we’re doing or who we’re playing. We just got to be ourselves and focus on being the best version of us.”

The Lions will be up against a tough opponent in Granbury to start district. The Pirates are coming off convincing wins over Carrolton Creekview and Lake Worth, outscoring their opponents 102-26 through the first two games thanks in part to their triple option strategy.

“They’ve got a pretty potent rushing attack. They’re running the ball 90-plus percent of the time,” Heldt said of Granbury. “We’ve got to ensure that we stop them and then they’re very active defensively, especially up front. Our offensively line is going to have to lean on them and what we’re trying to do up front to take advantage of some areas where we can have a little advantage.

Waco will be looking out for senior running backs Tyler Rodgers (23 carries for 260 yards and 5 TDs) and Jadon Rogers (23 carries for 215 yards and 5 TDs), both who also lead Granbury’s special teams in kick return yards. Defensively, the Pirates rely on a plethora of seniors to take charge, although sophomore DE Chase Cantrell is throwing himself in the fray with a team-best 15 tackles.

Trib staff’s Week 3 high school football predictions DJ RAMIREZ CHAD CONINE BRICE CHERRY DISTRICT 4-5A (II) Waco High at Granbury* (7 p.m.) Waco High Granbury Granbury Red Oak at Lake Belton* (7 p.m. Thu.) Lake Belton Lake Belton Lake Belton DISTRICT 7-3A (I) Whitney at Dallas Inspired Vision* Whitney Whitney Whitney TCAF 1 Methodist Children's Home

at Leander Sterling (7 p.m.) MCH MCH MCH NON-DISTRICT Midway vs. Leander Vandegrift

(7 p.m. at UMHB) Vandegrift Vandegrift Vandegrift College Station at Temple C. Station Temple C. Station University at FW Arlington Heights

(7 p.m. Thu.) University University A. Heights Belton at Huntsville Belton Belton Huntsville Midlothian Heritage at La Vega La Vega Heritage Heritage China Spring at Mexia C. Spring C. Spring C. Spring Hillsboro at Academy Hillsboro Academy Hillsboro Cameron Yoe at Connally (7 p.m.) Connally Connally Connally McGregor at Gatesville Gatesville Gatesville Gatesville Taylor at Robinson (7 p.m.) Robinson Robinson Robinson Fairfield at Madisonville Madisonville Madisonville Madisonville Marlin at Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck Teague at Centerville Teague Centerville Centerville Cedar Hill Trinity at Lorena Lorena Lorena Lorena Troy at Rogers Troy Troy Troy Clifton at Bosqueville Clifton Clifton Clifton Hamilton at Santo (7 p.m.) Hamilton Santo Hamilton Axtell at Dawson (7 p.m.) Axtell Axtell Axtell Frost at Itasca Frost Itasca Frost Malakoff Cross Roads

at Bruceville-Eddy (7 p.m.) MCR B-Eddy MCR Rio Vista at Crawford Crawford Crawford Crawford Moody at Hubbard (7 p.m.) Moody Moody Moody Thorndale at Riesel Riesel Riesel Riesel Rosebud-Lott at Goldthwaite Goldwaithe R-Lott Goldthwaite Valley Mills at De Leon De Leon De Leon De Leon Mart at Italy Mart Mart Mart Bartlett at Meridian (7 p.m.) Bartlett Bartlett Bartlett Wortham at Leon Wortham Wortham Leon Grapeland at Bremond Bremond Bremond Bremond Chilton at Normangee Chilton Chilton Chilton Arlington Newman Int'l

at Bishop Reicher (7 p.m.) Newman Newman Newman Conroe Northside Home School

at CenTex Outlaws (7 p.m. Sat. at Chilton) Northside Northside Northside SIX-MAN Gorman at Blum Blum Blum Blum Oglesby at Covington (7 p.m.) Oglesby Oglesby Oglesby Keene at Abbott Abbott Abbott Abbott Aquilla at Oakwood Aquilla Aquilla Aquilla Coolidge at Avalon (7 p.m. Thu.) Coolidge Coolidge Coolidge Waco Christian at Gholson Gholson Gholson Gholson Penelope at Forestburg (7 p.m.) Penelope Penelope Penelope Cherokee at Evant Cherokee Cherokee Cherokee Austin St. Stephen's at Jonesboro (7 p.m.) Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro Bynum at Hill County Wolves Home School Bynum Bynum Bynum Kopperl at Lingleville Lingleville Lingleville Lingleville Rising Star at Morgan (Thu.) Morgan Rising Star Morgan Mount Calm at Trinidad (7 p.m.) Mt. Calm Mt. Calm Mt. Calm Cranfills Gap at Three Way (7 p.m.) Gap Three Way Gap Mullin at Iredell Iredell Iredell Iredell Walnut Springs at Stephenville

FAITH Home School FAITH FAITH FAITH Vanguard at Live Oak (7 p.m.) Live Oak Live Oak Live Oak Leakey Big Springs Charter

at Eagle Christian (7 p.m.) ECA ECA ECA Texas Wind at Williamson County

Home School (6:30 p.m. Sat.) Wind Wind Wind RESULTS Last week 38-17 42-13 39-16 Season to date 75-32 77-30 76-31