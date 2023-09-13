No. 7 Connally (3-0) at No. 3 China Spring (2-1)

Radio: SicEm365 App, 107.9 FM, 104.9 FM

Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube

Breakdown: A big McLennan County showdown is set to take place at Cougar Stadium this Friday as the red-hot Connally Cadets are heading into hostile territory against the reigning champion China Spring Cougars in a contest that's bound to be a classic.

The Cougars got back on track with a solid win over Mexia last weekend, bouncing back from a disappointing game against 5A titan Melissa. China Spring's young linemen will be tested once more on both sides of the ball in a Connally team with more experience in the trenches and a knack for big plays.

They also have the difficult task of shutting down Central Texas' leading rusher in Cadets senior running back Kiefer Sibley, who is just 115 yards away from hitting the 1,000-yard benchmark this season. Sibley sits on top of the rushing stat chart with 55 carries for 885 yards and 13 touchdowns. Even though he makes it look easy, Connally head coach Terry Gerik noted that there are several pieces that lead to his success.

“He's one of the hardest workers on the team and if you watch him practice you kind of understand what I'm talking about,” Gerik said. “But our offensive line is coming along very well. Kiefer understands that he's got those five guys in front of him and some of those receivers blocking and without them guys he can't do it by himself. It's been a team effort and out kids understand that.”

The Cadets have also been boosted by their young quarterback Jamarion Vincent. Just like the guy he took over for (2023 Super Centex Athlete of the Year Jelani McDonald), the sophomore is disrupting opponents on both sides of the ball. Vincent said his teammates have given him confidence to step up in the role this season.

“At first, I had a lot of pressure on me, getting down on myself thinking I couldn't do it, but my teammates told me I could,” Vincent said. “It's some big shoes, filling in for Jelani. He's a great athlete.”

Where China Spring holds the edge is under center, with the 2022 Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year Cash McCollum leading with three years of varsity experience at quarterback. The North Texas commit leads Central Texas with 11 passing touchdowns while sitting fourth among Centex QBs with 65 completions of 89 attempts for 770 yards and has yet to fall victim to an interception. Although, he'll have to be extra careful this week against a Connally secondary led by the likes of Kobe Black.

The Cougars also have the home field advantage this week as well as knowledge of playing in big games. In a contest that ended 51-21 in favor of China Spring last season, this year's bout is bound to be a much closer and disruptive matchup.

No. 3 Centerville (3-0) at No. 2 Mart (3-0)

Breakdown: One high-ranked 2A squad will be taking its first loss this Friday and Mart is determined to make sure that team is Centerville. The contest was a one-point affair in favor of the Panthers last season and will provide a good litmus test as they get set to start their district domination.

“There's a reason that we play Centerville,” said Mart head coach Kevin Hoffman. “Coach Hardy and his coaching staff, they do an amazing job with their team, with their kids and their program, and we like to play people like that. They're ranked No. 3 in the division above us and we play these kinds of people to get a measurement of what we need to work on because I know they're going to present some problems for us.”

The Tigers scraped by the Teague Lions by one-point last week, held to a single score in the second quarter. That came after a dominant win over Crawford the week before. Senior quarterback Riley Winkler has completed just seven passes out of 17 attempts for 60 yards and one touchdown in three games while rushing for a negative 10 yards on seven carries.

But Centerville likes to run the ball and they have a slew of senior options to do so, starting with Andrew Newman, who has 428 yards on 36 carries with three touchdowns. Zantayl Holley follows with 334 yards on 37 carries and three TDs while Lamarcus Justice has also punched in three scores behind 178 yards on 18 carries.

The Tigers are senior heavy on defense as well, led by Cyris Gray with 22 tackles and three sacks. Justice has snatched Centerville's only interception so far.

Mart's got a more balanced approach offensively. Senior QB Jonah Ross tallies 390 yards on 29 completions out of 55 attempts with two touchdowns, although he's been picked off three times already this season. Ross can also go on a run, posting 30 carries for 141 yards and a TD. JD Bell leads the Panthers on the ground with 645 yards on 43 carries and has punched in nine touchdowns. De'Montrel Medlock has been all over the place with 29 carries for 347 yards and six touchdowns as well as eight receptions for 162 yards and two TDs.

Meanwhile, Medlock and Abram Ross pace the defense with 22 tackles each.

Lorena (2-1) at La Vega (1-2)

Radio: 101.3 FM

Breakdown: The Leopards are on the upswing after a 50-6 victory over Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership. Lorena's mantra has been to get better every week and they'll continue to be tested as they travel to La Vega on Friday.

“It's a heck of a contest for us,” said Leopards head coach Kevin Johnson. “Our kids understand that it's another week that we got to improve and get ready to go. This is our last week before district play well, and just eliminate mistakes.”

Lorena quarterback Kaden Roberts has settled in in his first season, tossing 39 of 61 for 513 yards with five touchdowns and one interception in three games. He's also pacing the Leopards with 279 rushing yards on 30 carries and a touchdown. He will want to be wary of the La Vega secondary, which includes his QB counterpart Junior Thornton.

Meanwhile the Pirates are coming off another one-score loss to Midlothian Heritage and will be eager to get back in the win column. Thornton is 28 of 53 with 390 yards passing with four touchdowns while also giving up two picks. On the ground, he's second only behind Bryson Roland with 320 rushing yards on 39 carries for five touchdowns. Roland leads the Pirates with 431 yards on 45 carries and three TDs.

“They've played some good people. They're a good football team, they're a well-coached football team,” Johnson said. “Coach (Don) Hyde and his staff do a great job with those kids. They're going to play hard and what you're going to expect is you're going to have some very talented kids. They're big up front, kids do a good job up front for them and they're skilled on both sides of the football. You miss a tackle here or there and they can turn a five-yard play into a 70-yard play.”

West (1-1) at Whitney (3-0)

Breakdown: It's time for a district classic between West and Whitney.

The Wildcats opened district play with a 68-0 whooping of Dallas Inspired Vision while West took the time to reset in a bye week following a tough loss to Lorena two weeks ago. The squads look to be evenly matched as they entered Friday's contest, however.

“It was good for us,” said Trojans head coach David Woodard about the break. “We were able to get back to some things, some fundamental things and evaluate where we were after two weeks and work on some things felt we weren't very good at those first two games. I think it came at a good time for us this year. I think being so young and inexperienced gave us an opportunity to focus on what we need to work on.”

The tables may be turned for Whitney and West this year, as the Trojans got past the Wildcats with a veteran squad the last time they faced each other. But Whitney's returned most of their playmakers and play stoppers this season. They still expect West to test them, though.

“Our theme of the week was 'WWWD — What would West do?'” said Whitney head coach David Haynes Jr. “We know they're going to come play hard, so we've just got to match their energy, we've got to match their physicality, we've got to match their discipline, and go out there and play the game.”

Midlothian (2-1) at Waco High (1-2)

Breakdown: Down by three, Waco High was on the verge of beating Granbury on the road to open district play, but a turnover snatched away the chance for the Lions to give the Pirates the 17-14 win last Friday.

Now Waco will host Midlothian, who's averaging just four more points per game than the Lions, who are eager to pick up their first district win of the season.

“We're not satisfied unless we come away with a win,” said Waco High head coach Linden Heldt. “But in the same breath we can say there was improvement in our kids taking instruction and adjusting to the game plan.”

On the bright side, the Lions will be facing a team in Midlothian very similar to the Granbury team they saw last week. Waco High's defense was able to hold the Pirates from scoring in the second half and will look to make the same effort against the Panthers.

“Granbury and Midlothian have similar offensive styles,” Heldt said, “so they're both kind of triple option-based styles. Midlothian is a lot more diverse but that's still who they are. The benefit of playing Granbury last week is that you've got some of the built-in play recognition and things of that nature rolling into week four.

“We've got to continue to build on the success and critique the things we know we've got to improve upon, but our kids believe that we should and can win. I think that's a big hurdle for us here at Waco High. Part of that heartbreak that you felt against Granbury is because they expected to win the game. We haven't always been in that place, so we got to build on that momentum and that hunger to win because we're playing a really good ball club in Midlothian.”