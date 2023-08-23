DJ Ramirez Follow DJ Ramirez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

No. 1 China Spring at No. 6 Lorena

Radio: 104.9 FM

Streaming: Look! Livestream (Twitter and YouTube)

Breakdown: It’s a new season and a new start but the Cougars and the Leopards have certainly become a classic matchup.

“Obviously, everybody’s really excited. Football is finally here and we’re not just practicing to practice, or preparing for scrimmages against opponents that we haven’t really prepared for. So, it’s really exciting,” said China Spring head coach Tyler Beatty, the 2022 Super Centex Coach of the Year.

The two-time reigning champs have finalized their varsity roster, which welcomes 25 first-year starters. But China Spring has plenty of veteran leadership in the likes of quarterback Cash McCollum (the Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year) and running back Kyle Barton as well as defensive lineman Greydon Grimes and linebacker Ryder Reeves. The Cougars may be trekking into hostile territory to open the season, but the mentality hasn’t changed.

“We have roughly 25 guys on the team that did not play on our varsity last year. This is the first time they’ve traveled, and this is the first time they’ve done the pregame and the Friday Night Lights, so I think that is going to be different for the guys,” Beatty said. “As far the approach to the game, it’s still the same. We’ve got a mentality and a reason for being there.

“We’ve got to take care of business and I think the quicker our varsity team as a whole — so the leaders that are on the team, the guys that have been on varsity all four years — the quicker they’re able to kind of show the younger guys or inexperienced guys the way it operates, I think the quicker the success will happen.”

Everyone wants to beat the reigning state champs, but no one wants a win over China Spring more than Lorena.

“We want to beat two teams — Franklin and China Spring,” said senior wide receiver Jadon Porter, a Baylor commit. “The rest of the season is business but the first, we got to get it over with. ... We’ve been losing to them for three years. It’s not a blowout game. It’s been close. This year we’re trying to beat those two teams that have been beating us.”

The Leopards welcomed a familiar face in their new head coach in Kevin Johnson. who noted the first game will gauge where they need to go, especially as they prepare for district later on. But right now, the focus is on the Cougars.

“We need to be tested early on,” Johnson said. “When you play a team like China Spring you better be ready in all phases of the game, or it could get ugly in a hurry. Our kids, it’s been two years in a row that it’s been a battle and they’ve come up a little short so I think it’s a goal to come in there and play the best we can and give ourselves a shot to win week one.”

But China Spring is also looking to be tested by Lorena, especially with a young defense who will be up against the likes of Porter, quarterback Jackson Generals and running backs Kasen Taylor and Braylon Henry.

“I think the biggest thing is that Lorena has a lot of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball,” Beatty said. “It’s going to put our defense to a very quick test and give us some insight as coaches to see how we need to prepare these guys or evaluate our coaching a little bit. ... When you’re playing a top-ranked receiver in the country (in Porter), it’s going to be a tough one for us to handle but I think our kids are up for the task.”

No. 9 Connally at Mexia

Radio: 107.9 FM

Streaming: SicEm365

Breakdown: Connally started the season with a banger last year against Mexia and with the Cadets going on the road against the Blackcats to open this season, head coach Terry Gerik expects the atmosphere to be electric.

“Road game week one and our kids are super excited to go to Mexia and play,” Gerik said. “They’ll have a big crowd, and I kind of talked to our kids about that, being Week 1 and having a big crowd over there. And our kids are just ready to be on the field and actually play a game.”

Connally will rely on its talented seniors to lead against an improved Mexia team that also brings back experience, but has young talent moving up, ready to surprise. With it being the first game of the year, both coaches are focused on their teams taking care of themselves and executing.

“Both teams are extremely, extremely athletic,” said Blackcats head coach Aaron Nowell. “Keeping the ball leveraged and running to the football will be crucial for both squads. Really, whoever wins the turnover battle is probably going to have the upper hand. ... We’ve got to win third down and win the turnover battle.”

No. 7 Chilton at Bosqueville

Breakdown: While entering the season with a top-10 ranking provides a boost of motivation, the Chilton Pirates aren’t worried about the outside noise. Chilton head coach Bennie Huitt said the Pirates are excited to get the season going against Bosqueville.

A senior-heavy, experienced Chilton squad will be up against a younger Bulldogs team looking to start off on a good note at home.

“Our kids are really just focusing on the task at hand,” Huitt said. “It’s Bosqueville and Chilton. They’re going to play each other hard.”

University at Robinson

Radio: 1660 AM/92.3 FM

Streaming: NFHS Network (nfhsnetwork.com)

Breakdown: It’ll be a battle of new head coaches as University’s Kaeron Johnson and Robinson’s Chris Lancaster are looking to start off their new tenures on a good note.

The Trojans are coming off their first playoff win in 13 years and expect to build off that postseason trip. They’re out for blood against the Rockets, who grabbed a three-point opening win over University last season.

“I think we realized that a lot of our games that we lost last year were on us and we’re working to fix those things and making sure that the little mistakes don’t cost us going into this season,” Johnson said.

Both squads will be taking on new quarterbacks, but while University has experienced playmakers like London Smith and Jae’Juan Harris, a young Robinson team will look to figure out who they are.

“We’ve got to continue to get better and focus on ourselves,” Lancaster said. “University’s also got a new coach, just like us so it’s going to be interesting to see what product they put out on the field too.”

Godley at West

Radio: 99.1 FM

Streaming: NFHS Network

Breakdown: West will open up with a tough Godley squad. The young Trojan defense will face a veteran O-line but defensive coordinator Dustin Sowders is looking to see how the Trojans measure up against their week one and week two opponents before the start of district play.

“It gives us a good measuring stick of where we are, what we need to work on, fix our weaknesses and improve on our strengths,” Sowders said.

It will also be Gus Crain’s time to shine at quarterback and he’ll have Easton Paxton and Coy Klish back as offensive options.