The University Trojans are still chopping wood after a breakthrough year.

Despite a coaching change, University still has its sights set on the top of the mountain.

“Good thing about our program is we just go with the flow, and it hasn’t been that hard adjusting to new coaches,” said senior offensive lineman Enrique Rangel. “The good thing is our coaching staff has pretty much stayed the same so that’s what kind of made it easier for us to move on.”

After a 6-6 (4-2) year that saw the Trojans earn their first playoff win in 13 years, which led to becoming the Waco Tribune-Herald’s Jinx Tucker Award Recipient, University bid farewell to Kent Laster and welcomed former Baylor tackle Kaeron Johnson as its head coach. Johnson noted that the foundation for success has already been set in South Waco and he just has to pick up where Laster left off.

“Success breeds success,” Johnson said. “Once you win and you get the feeling of winning, it’s all you want to do. It’s kind of where these kids are. It takes a winner mentality to get to that point – something they’ve had to establish. Coach Laster did a great job in instilling it in those. He taught them how to buy into a program and to do what you got to do in order to be successful.”

In University’s case, the Trojans’ success hangs in fixing the small things as there were several close losses last season that were a breath away from becoming wins.

“Last year, mostly all of our games we lost by one or two points,” said senior two-way player Jae’ Juan Harris. “Coach Kaeron came in and helped us out. Now we’re working on the small things to keep those one or two games a win for us.”

It started in week one with a three-point loss to Robinson. An interception late in the final quarter crushed University’s second-half rally giving the Rockets a 17-15 victory. Then two weeks later following a dominant win over Fort Worth Eastern Hills, the Trojans dropped a one-point loss to Arlington Heights.

In district play, Elgin stunned University with another one-point defeat to push the Trojans’ playoff clincher back another week. Finally, in the season finale against Belton, where the “U-Dawgs” had a chance at an upset and a share of the district title, the Tigers made a major defensive stop to go on one last drive for the field goal.

But it’s those lessons that are driving the Trojans this season.

“On the offensive side it helped us realize that we need to push that much harder in the final minutes because that basically makes or breaks a game,” Rangel said.

University has little to worry about in terms of returning talent. They lost a pair of key playmakers in running back Mekhi Sandolph and wide receiver Naje Drakes, but retained the Super Centex Offensive Newcomer of the Year in London Smith who is poised to step up both at receiver and safety.

At running back both Harris and LaDarrius Evans give University solid options and they’ll have Rangel anchoring the offensive line to provide space on the ground. Johnson said the O-line is particularly has impressed with their work ethic.

“They’re starting to come together and build something special,” Johnson said.

Defensively, Harris and Micah Henderson lead a deep group of safeties which includes Smith and Sebastian Cervantes.

“There’s a lot we’re excited for,” Johnson added. “They got fancy new uniforms this year. The logo is changed back to the ‘U’ instead of the little Trojan head that they had. Just them kind of embracing that they’re South Waco and that they’re fighting for something more than themselves.”

More than anything, the Trojans are ready to get going in week one on the road against Robinson and get a little payback for that opening night last season.