Coming off its first loss of the season in last week’s 21-20 road defeat at Arlington Heights, University attacked this week’s set of practices with a renewed energy.

“I think the kids are doing a good job of handling the loss well,” University coach Kaeron Johnson said. “We’ve got to do a better job of preparing them not just for the opponent, but for an away game. That was our first true road test. … We’ve just got to fix our mistakes, but the guys are staying locked in and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Fortunately, the Trojans (2-1) will be back at the cozy confines of Waco ISD Stadium this week, for their third straight Thursday game. The opponent this week is Copperas Cove (1-2), which should be riding a confidence high after last week’s 42-36 win over Manor.

“They’re big, a 6A team, so they’ve got way more kids to choose from,” Johnson said. “But I think we can play with these guys. This will be a really good test of where we’re at.”

University continues to flash an explosive, big-play offense, headed up by sophomore QB Cade Bynnom (587 yards, 4 TDs), sophomore receiver London Smith (272 yards, 2 TDs) and junior running back LaDarrius Evans (403 yards, 3 TDs).

Johnson calls his defense a “bend-but-don’t-break” unit that will give up some yardage here and there, but will fight to keep teams out of the end zone. Sophomore linebacker Joaquin Martinez leads that unit with 30 tackles through the first three games.

One of the biggest things Johnson wants to see is a crooked number on the scoreboard after the first quarter.

“We’ve been shut out in the first quarter of all three games,” he said. “So we’ve been preaching about changing that. Our motto this week is to start fast and win the first quarter, and see what we can do from there.”