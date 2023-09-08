FORT WORTH — University head coach Kaeron Johnson likes to talk about how he isn’t just leading a team, but building an entire program. With that endgame in mind, you can consider Thursday’s 21-20 loss to Fort Worth Arlington Heights an annoying pothole.

Johnson’s team took at 14-0 halftime lead, saw Arlington Heights come back in the second half to lead 21-14, only for the Trojans to score with 1:41 left in the game to come within a single point. A botched snap on the extra point after a University penalty was the deciding factor in the narrow loss.

“We started fast tonight, but it was a matter of execution and effort in the second half,” Johnson said. “I think we were the better team tonight, but we couldn’t execute when it counted.”

Indeed, the Trojans (2-1) looked like the better team most of the night. Even after 21 straight points from the Yellow Jackets (2-1), University appeared poised for a late rally, which would have kept the Trojans unbeaten after two impressive opening victories over Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Robinson.

Starting deep in his own end of the field, sophomore quarterback Cade Bynnom unleashed a 24-yard run, followed on the next play by 21-yard scamper by running back Ladarrin King. That took to ball to the 31 of Arlington Heights, then Bynnom ran 26 yards up the middle to the Yellow Jackets 4-yard-line.

Two plays later, he scored the touchdown on a quarterback draw to bring University to within a point. Could overtime be imminent? Unfortunately for the Trojans, no. Bynnom was hit with a 15-yard penalty for flipping the ball up in the air following the TD run.

That pushed the extra point back and after the snap went bad, kicker Adrian Monreal was forced to scramble with the ball and throw a pass, which fell incomplete.

“We will find a way, we will be fine. We’re building something here and we just have to execute our plan,” Johnson said.

It took a University a quarter to get its high-powered offense rolling. The Trojans had outscored their first two opponents, 89-17, but started slowly in this one. Yet once they reached the second quarter, the Trojans were hard to stop.

Quarterback Bynnom was the main weapon of the University offensive attack. He connected with receiver London Smith first a 24-yard first down pass then two consecutive pass interference penalties pushed the Trojans further down the field.

On second down from the 1-yard line, Bynnom broke into the end zone for the first score of the game and a 7-0 lead after Monreal kicked the extra point.

After another a Arlington Heights stop, which came when Edgar Marquez pounced on a Yellow Jackets fumble, the Trojans began their march at midfield. One Bynnom to Smith pass covered 14 yards and two plays later, Smith made a brilliant one-handed catch in the back of the end zone for the second TD of the quarter.

Monreal kicked his second extra point for 14-0 University halftime lead.

The closest the Trojans came to scoring in the first quarter was when a Jae’Juan Harris punt return put University at the 30-yard line of Arlington Heights, but the Trojans were unable to move the ball and were stopped on fourth down.

Arlington Heights didn’t get closer than the University 20-yard line in the first half.

University will play its third straight Thursday game next week when it hosts Copperas Cove at Waco ISD Stadium.