Kaeron Johnson’s opening game as University head football coach worked out nicely, as the Trojans walloped Robinson, 43-21.

Now University will look to get to 2-0 when it hosts Fort Worth Eastern Hills (1-0) on Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled as a Friday clash, but Johnson said Eastern Hills asked for a change due to a shortage of buses in the Fort Worth area.

“The bus shortage is real in those Metroplex, city-type areas,” said Johnson, who added that University was happy to accommodate the Highlanders in order to get the game played.

Johnson praised the play of the Trojan offensive line in last week’s road romp over Robinson. Their brutish blocking up front paved the way for a busy, productive night for junior running back LaDarrius Evans, who went for 44 carries for 265 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson called the Week 1 triumph “a team win” and also liked what he saw defensively, though the Trojans still need to shore up some special teams mistakes. They addressed those on Monday in the opening practice of a short week of preparation leading up to this clash against Eastern Hills.

The Highlanders are coming off a 30-19 win over Dallas Madison in Week 1. In that one, running back Kenwaun Durst flashed some hot wheels on his way to 14 carries for 239 yards and three TDs.

“They’re fast, and they’ve got a football player who’s as good as we’ll see (in Durst),” Johnson said. “I’m excited to see us match up against a little more speed. … Obviously we’re going have to be sound in what we do and we’ll get to see what kind of tacklers we are, as they look to get the ball to their fast guys in space.”