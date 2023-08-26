University wanted to start the season with a punch in the mouth and while Robinson did not make it easy for the Trojans, Kaeron Johnson's team pulled away in the second half on the legs of junior running back LaDarrius Evans to grab the 43-21 win on Friday night.

“We went into the locker room and we really had to look at ourselves," Johnson said. “A lot of what was going on was on us. I don't know if it was the stage, the lights, not being in the situation before, but I think they turned a leaf in the second half and started playing for each other, playing hard and I can't be more proud of them.”

The Rockets led by a point at the half behind a strong defensive showing and a spectacular special teams touchdown while University lost opportunities thanks to about nine or 10 offensive penalties for either false starts or holding.

Robinson was keen on taking away a clear path to Trojans sophomore receiver London Smith, which meant University's sophomore QB Cade Bynnom had to use his tools on the ground in Evans and sophomore receiver Ladarrin King, who did more running than catching. Johnson gave credit to the offensive linemen for the Trojans' success in the rushing game.

“I've said all along that the offensive line is going to be the heartbeat of this team. They're a tight group, they work hard, they enjoy being around each other and when they're clicking there's nothing anybody can do about it, so kudos to them,” Johnson said. “LD Evans is obviously the next big thing coming. He's a great running back. I mean, he probably carried the ball 30 times tonight for 200 yards.”

The Rockets came out strong in the first quarter making a decisive stop in the first drive of the game to force the turnover on downs. Senior QB Aiden Stanford made just four complete passes on the night, all in the first half, including the opening score as he found junior receiver Austin Marshall in the north end zone with a 32-yard pass.

Bynnom was able to find Smith eventually as University evened things out with a pass and run early in the second quarter before taking a brief lead with another TD pass to senior Brayden Gollihar. Rockets senior tight end Travis Lathern pushed the home team ahead with a 70-yard kick return for a touchdown.

“Not a start that we wanted at the ending, but we did start off like gangbusters, I thought,” said Robinson head coach Chris Lancaster. “I think we hung on best we could. As the game progressed, we had kids playing both sides of the ball. That was very evident. We were cramping. I did not a great job I guess, getting our team ready to play.”

Playing on Robinson's new turf field, the heat got to a few players on both sides as temperatures remained in the low 90s even after the sun went down.

The defense wasn't the only positive for Robinson as special teams provided a bit of fuel for the Rockets. Sophomores Ah'maad Scott and Kannon Kappes drove some balls deep into Trojan territory that had University starting inside the 5-yard line during a few drives in the second half. Meanwhile Lathern and sophomore Ty Weaver blasted off on several long returns.

“We're going to watch the field an look how, no we weren't moving the football but we also played field position and I thought we did a great job,” Lancaster said. “One time we punted it to I think the 1-yard line. We did some good things. “Our coverages were good, I think fielding the ball, because they showed a surprise on-side kick on us, they did a sky kick on us. ... A lot of good things on special teams."

Despite starting so deep in their own territory, the Trojans found a way to bulldoze back toward the other end, scoring on a 92-yard drive early in the third and then retaking the lead to start the fourth on a 91-yard trek. Two more touchdowns followed to put the win away.

But where the Rockets thrived on special teams, University struggled, going one-for-two on extra point kicks and opting to go for two-point conversions the rest of the night. Robinson picked up on excellent field position during its last two scoring drives, starting off in Trojan territory, thanks to pair of short punts.

University's consistency on defense paid off, however, as the Trojans were able to halt Robinson's progress in the final quarter which included a fumble recovery that led to a touchdown.

“Consistent teams win,” Johnson said.“Couple of hiccups on special teams, obviously got to get it fixed, got to find a kicker, but over all on both sides of the ball they played pretty consistent all night.”