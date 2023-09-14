A group of University High School students showed up for the game carrying road signs and wearing bright orange construction crew gear.

No offense to those kids, but the guys on the field operated the real heavy equipment.

University put together a big-boy statement win by taking down Class 6A Copperas Cove, 22-14, in the Trojans’ final nondistrict test on Thursday night at Waco ISD Stadium.

University assistant coach Kyle Chapman, who has worked at the school since 1990, said after the game that the Trojans (3-1) had never beaten Cove in his tenure in the school district, adding that he heard that it was University’s first win in the series since 1986.

However long it's been, that's big-time stuff for a Trojan program on the rise under first-year head coach Kaeron Johnson.

“At the end of the day, we just took the mindset of we don’t have anything to lose tonight,” Johnson said. “They had everything. You’re a 6A program coming into our house trying to get a W and at the end of the day it’s kind of like Deion (Sanders) was saying, when somebody walks in your house, it’s personal. We try to go out and find a way to dominate. The defense did a great job tonight, offense did a great job of taking care of the football in the second half and we’re walking away with a W.”

That damn-the-torpedoes approach by University was never more apparent than one particular play midway through the third quarter. The Trojans were clinging to a one-score lead at 22-14 and faced a 4th-and-1 from their own 22-yard-line. Rather than making the safe bet and punting it away, University opted to run the ball and managed to pick up the first down, keeping the drive alive and the clock burning.

Is that a sign of a nothing-to-lose mindset or what?

“Oh, there’s no doubt, man,” Johnson said. “Like I said, when you ain’t got nothing to lose, you just let it go. I knew this would be a big win for the program, I knew it would take us a long way by doing something good. I can’t be more proud of these kids and these coaches, they did a great job and they’re working hard. Hell, we’re 3-1.”

It was far from a spotless performance from University, as the Trojans hurt themselves with penalties all night long. But their sophomore quarterback Cade Bynnom proved shiftier than the key under the Caps Lock, running for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns while completing 16 of 22 passes for 130 yards and no interceptions.

University linebacker Joaquin Martinez said he extracts a lot of joy from watching Bynnom dance around, making guys miss.

“We’ve been playing since we were little. We started off together,” Martinez said. “It’s great.”

Martinez and the Trojan defense held up their end of the bargain, too. They limited the Bulldawgs (1-3) to just 176 yards of offense, including a meager 53 through the air. And on those snaps where Cove quarterback Micah Casson did drop back to pass, University made it rough on him, dumping him for four sacks on the night.

No sack was bigger than the one that came on what turned out to be Cove’s final possession of the night. Cove faced a 2nd-and-9 from its own 40, trailing by one score with four minutes to play. That’s when Martinez shot into the backfield like a bullet on a blitz, swallowing up the Cove QB for a 10-yard loss.

“It’s really game plan,” Martinez said. “Film, working, our coaches up there calling the plays down and letting us know. That blitz call, (the defensive coaches) called that down. We ran it and executed it right.”

For Johnson, a former Baylor defensive lineman, it was beautiful to see.

“That’s our M.O., we’re going to play defense no matter how many snaps,” Johnson said. “We’re going to get it done. These guys have held everybody to 21 or under, and on this day of offense where everybody wants to be explosive and do big-time things on offense, you’ve just got to bend and don’t break, and I think we take on that mentality.”

Martinez’s timely sack pushed Cove into 3rd-and-long, and after an incomplete pass the Bulldawgs ended up punting the ball away on a 4th-and-19, essentially conceding the loss with just 2:49 to play.

A few first-down runs for University later, and it was ball game. Cove could only delay the inevitable by using its timeouts, but it was all academic by that point.

LaDarrius Evans carried 25 times for 128 yards to head up the Trojan rushing attack. Ladarrin King also proved effective on his touches, including a 2-yard TD run to cap a 74-yard scoring drive to open the second half for University, pushing the Trojan lead to 22-7.

Cove hit one big pass play on the night, and it kept the Bulldawgs in the game. On their first third-quarter possession, Casson found Demetrius Pearce on a swing pass, and Pearce busted it down the sideline for a 31-yard TD. That score pulled the Bulldawgs to within 22-14 with 6:07 remaining in the third.

It was still very much anyone's game.

But University’s defense held firm from there, and the Trojans kept the chains moving enough to keep Cove off the field.

How do you like your eggs? Scrambled? In the first half, both coaches liked their quarterbacks scrambled, because it worked out for big plays.

After the teams swapped penalties, punts and dropped passes on their first two possessions apiece, Cove finally got on the board thanks to a drive that started in University territory. Just one play after he gave his team a fresh set of downs on a 4th-and-1 play, Casson ducked his head out of the way of an oncoming Trojan pass rusher. Casson then took advantage of a seam ahead of him, and scrambled his way to a 26-yard touchdown run, putting Cove on the board with a 7-0 lead at the 2:12 mark of the first quarter.

For much of the first half, University couldn’t get out of its own way. The Trojans suffered six first-half flags, including on two consecutive snaps of the ball. But Cove failed to separate itself, as its receivers endured an outbreak of juggles or outright drops of Casson’s deliveries.

With the door cracked open, the Trojans slipped through. On a 2nd-and-1 play from his own 46, Trojans QB Bynnom looked for an open receiver and couldn’t find one, so he tucked and ran instead. That worked out nicely for Unversity, as Bynnom flashed some serious speed on his way to a 54-yard touchdown jaunt. Then Bynnom connected with his standout sophomore receiver London Smith for a two-point pass and an 8-7 lead at the 8:03 mark of the second quarter.

Johnson said Bynnom definitely has the green light.

“He’s a young kid right now, he’s only 14 or 15 years old, because he’s a sophomore,” Johnson said. “But, man, he’s going to be a damn good quarterback. He makes great decisions with the football, he takes care of the football, and he plays hard, man. I’m extremely proud of him. A lot of people said he couldn’t play 6A football, but I think he did it tonight.”

University isn’t afraid to run all-out jailbreaks with its pass rushers. Such a gamble helped set up the Trojans’ second score of the first half. They came on a blitz and buried Cove’s Casson. The QB coughed up the ball in the process, and University’s Zechariah Ruiz pounced on the free pigskin for the recovery at the Cove 46 with 2:15 left in the half.

The Trojans managed to dink and dunk its way down the field. A 7-yard Bynnom pass over the middle to Smith brought the Trojans to the Cove 1-yard-line, setting up a 4th-and-goal play from there. No problem — as Bynnom cashed in with the QB sneak. A subsequent Evans run on the conversion made the score 16-7, University, which is how the score remained going into halftime.

University’s Martinez said the Trojans can “definitely build on this” victory as they turn the page to District 11-5A Div. II play next week. They’ll open district at home against Killeen Chaparral.

And you’d better believe that a district championship is on their radar.

“Same goal, same thing, really. Just grind until we’re district champs,” Martinez said. “Definitely aiming for district champs. This is a big step for us, a big confidence booster and all that, the way we’ve been working and grinding.”