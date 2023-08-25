Brice Cherry Sports Editor Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Don’t worry, it’s a little weird to us, too. There’s definitely a part of this old-school newspaper man — in my bones, I’ll always be that guy — that still finds it unusual that we’re publishing a Saturday print edition with no Friday night high school football game reports in it.

Even writing that sentence feels a bit strange.

When the Tribune-Herald went to a three-day-a-week schedule for our print editions earlier this summer, it dramatically altered our story deadlines. In order to get the papers printed in time to get them sent to the postal service for home delivery, we must have the paper “put to bed” by 7:15 p.m. on the day before those papers are delivered. That’s nearly four hours earlier than our old print deadlines, and of course it’s before most high school football games even kick off. So, yeah, it’s different and kind of weird.

But I’m here to reassure you. The Trib will continue to devote as much (if not more) time, energy and resources into Central Texas high school football as ever. Some of that content will indeed appear in our print editions. For certain other things, you might have to do a little clicking. But we love high school football — always have, always will.

Before I offer up a bit of a road map as to where and when to locate our high school football content, let me just sympathize with the print readers in the audience. I feel you, folks. I am you. I still get the print edition of the Trib delivered to my own house. I still prefer to read paper copies of books, rather than scrolling through on a Kindle or listening to an audiobook.

But, hey, if you haven’t figured it out by now, the internet is here to stay. Reading habits of modern Americans have completely changed over the past 25 years. It’s a true digital age, and it seems safe to assume it’ll never really go back. Schoolkids receive their lessons and complete their homework on iPads these days. People (including this dinosaur) use their phones to do everything. Heck, I didn’t buy a fantasy football magazine this year for the first time in decades, knowing that I can get more complete and up-to-date data online to prepare for my upcoming draft.

But paper does still exist, even in 2023, and we at the Trib won’t ignore high school football in our print editions. (As an aside, I’ve come to really like some of the aspects of getting a newspaper in my mailbox. Namely, it always stays dry, and it’s not all rolled up and hard to unravel. Of course, maybe we should throw a few papers in driveways again, just to see if we could coax some much-needed wet stuff from the heavens.)

Here’s what you can come to expect from the Trib’s high school football coverage this season.

The Games

Let’s begin on Friday nights, for it’s the best night of the week. On a given Friday night, we will staff roughly six to eight games in Central Texas with a writer, and anywhere from three to five of those with a separate photographer. As the big-game schedule warrants, we may even cover more games. Put it this way: I’ve assembled a strong, championship-level team of at least 14 people I would feel comfortable with producing a game story from a high school game. We’ll utilize them as much as possible.

Those game reports, accompanied by photos and occasional video interviews with coaches and players, should hit the web before midnight on Friday nights on WacoTrib.com. We’ll highlight the big plays and the star performers, as well as talk to coaches to help us break down how it all went down. It’s the same type of in-depth coverage we’ve produced for decades in the Trib, just in a more clickable form online. (Plus, we’re not sweating deadline as much.)

Sleep in on Saturday if you want. Those stories will be waiting for you when you awake for your morning coffee. Also, later Saturday we’ll produce a roundup on WacoTrib.com of game reports from Central Texas clashes where we didn’t have a writer in the press box.

The Scores

If you’ve never checked out our live, constantly updating scoreboard on WacoTrib.com on Friday nights, you’re missing one of the true gems of our coverage. Our web guru Win Emmons is probably going to hate me mentioning his name, for he enjoys working in the shadows, but he has turned that scoreboard into a work of art over the years. It is amplified by an assortment of aggregated tweets from writers and correspondents all over Central Texas to give readers an even deeper picture of what’s happening at that very moment.

If for some reason you haven’t heard who won the game by Tuesday, don’t fret. We’ll still include a list of scores from the previous Friday’s games in our print editions.

The Stars

The Central Texas Honor Roll is a decades-old Trib tradition, and it’s not going anywhere. We’ll still continue to highlight the players who dazzled on Fridays, from the running back who scored four touchdowns to the linemen who cleared holes for him to the linebackers who got in his way enough to record double-digit tackles. The Honor Roll will publish on WacoTrib.com on Saturdays, and will appear in our Tuesday print editions as well.

Central Texas coaches who wish to nominate players for the Honor Roll can do so by emailing DJ Ramirez at dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com by noon on Saturdays. Readers will again get the opportunity to vote for the top players in the Trib’s Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week polling.

The Stats

We’re still committed to feeding the insatiable diet of the stat nerds in the audience. As someone who has done it for a while, let me assure you that it requires a lot of work to compile and publish our StatsPlus information each week. But it’s a labor of love. (Seriously. I find it somewhat peaceful busywork to mindlessly input stats on Sunday afternoons while parked at the coffee table, one eye on an NFL game.)

Look for our traditional Central Texas stat leaders and district standings on WacoTrib.com beginning Sept. 14, after the teams have had a chance to accumulate a few games’ worth of stats. We also plan to publish our StatsPlus package in our Thursday print editions each week.

The Previews

Who’s playing this week? What are the big games? You want to know, and we’re going to continue to let you know.

On Wednesdays on the website and in Thursday’s print Trib, be sure to keep an eye out for our #TribFridayNight Top Five, written by DJ Ramirez. She’ll break down our choices for the top five games of the week, talking to area coaches and digging into the matchups that have everyone talking.

But what if your favorite team didn’t make the top five cut? Don’t sweat it. We’ll highlight nine more games of interest with previews on WacoTrib.com on Thursdays, a full day before most of those games kick off.

And if you want to laugh at how little we know, be sure to follow our game predictions for every Central Texas game on the schedule that week. We call it the Picks Box. You can call it unintentional comedy, if you so choose.

The Tweets

Another way to follow the Trib is via our various social media platforms on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Our writers will regularly tweet — or whatever verb you want to use now that Elon Musk has changed the name of Twitter to “X” — scoring updates from the games they’re covering on Friday nights. There are several good ways to make sure you don’t miss out on something. You can click on our Trib sports Twitter feed (@WacoTribSports), you can visit the previously mentioned live scoreboard at WacoTrib.com, or you can search for our updates via the hashtag #TribFridayNight.

We’ll be sure to follow the advice of a sign I spotted hanging this week at West High School: “Tweet others the way you want to be Tweeted.”

The Stories

We’re talking beyond the score, beyond the stats. Each week during the season the Trib will bring readers a feature story related to high school football. It may highlight a surprise team in the area, or alert readers to a player who’s tearing it up and breaking all kinds of records. It may relate to a trend of some kind, or it could bring a human interest element. One example of the latter from last season: During Hispanic Heritage Month, DJ offered a look at Itasca head coach Ricky Torres and Marlin head coach Ruben Torres, who are not related but did formerly coach together at Marlin. She talked to them about their experiences being a minority in a state that features few Hispanic head football coaches, and about their pride to represent their communities.

We’ll seek to continue to bring readers those types of interesting stories each week, appearing on WacoTrib.com on Fridays and in the Saturday print editions.

Moreover, the High School Notebook will offer up weekly nuggets of news. That’ll publish on the web Wednesday and in print Thursday. Finally, DJ will give her thoughts about the week that was in high school football via her Rewind column, appearing on the web Monday and in print Tuesday. She’ll hit on some of the top storylines from the previous Friday, while also peeking ahead to what lingers on the horizon.

The Photos

Quick story: Many years ago, KXXV-TV highlighted Trib photographer Rod Aydelotte as part of a series it called “Central Texas Treasures.” It followed Rod around and got him talking about his journey as a photojournalist — he was shockingly coherent — before finally kicking it back to the anchor desk. One of the anchors at the time said, “That Rod Aydelotte, he’s such a nice man.” Several of us in the newsroom watching the piece broke up laughing. “Have they actually met Rod?” I cried.

Oh, I kid, I kid. Our lovable curmudgeon Rod is truly a treasure. He’s a ubiquitous Central Texas presence, seemingly present at every event that matters. That includes high school football games on Friday nights, and he’ll have help from his own team of experienced photographers to provide images from other games. Besides running those photos on our website to accompany and amplify our game stories, we have plans for several “photo pages” throughout the season in print.

If a picture does say a thousand words, Rod is the Library of Congress.

The Podcasts

We also try to talk a good game. Each week, DJ Ramirez and Chad Conine will join me to talk all things Centex football via our long-running Super Centex Podcast. (Which has had a variety of names over the years, before we finally got smart and settled on our best brand recognition.) In this week’s half-hour episode we covered a variety of topics, from breaking down the big China Spring-Lorena clash, to our thoughts on Marlin ISD canceling its extracurricular activities, to our choices for our favorite uniforms in Central Texas.

And we’re looking to unveil a new podcast this year, based on an old, longstanding Trib tradition. For longer than I can remember, after the paper had been put to bed, members of the sports staff would gather, sometimes in the newsroom, sometimes via phone, to blather about what we saw that night. Which score really jumped out at us? Who saw the best game? Which writer had to scale a fence to escape their stadium? Such topics are usual late-night Friday fare.

So, for better or worse, we’re going to try to turn that into podcast “entertainment.” We’re calling it Super Centex After Dark. Hopefully we won’t have to use the bleep button.

There you go. That’s a pretty hefty helping of high school football each week, and that’s not even a comprehensive list of everything we plan to bring you over the course of the 2023 season. As always, the season will culminate with the unveiling of our annual Super Centex teams for both six-man and 11-man football, sometime in early January. Our plan is to offer those highly popular honor squads in both our print and online products.