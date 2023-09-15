When the Waco High Lions started to put together a strong drive on offense, a costly penalty set them back, keeping them away from the end zone.

That, paired with a lack of execution on the defensive end, allowed Midlothian to cruise to a 41-0 win over Waco High Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.

The Panthers (3-1, 2-0 5A-1 Region I District 4) laid waste to the Lions (1-2, 0-2 5A-1 Region I District 4) in the first half, as they amassed a 35-0 lead going into the break. But Midlothian was held to just six points in the second half, which head coach Linden Heldt was appreciative of.

“The halftime speech was ‘do your job,’” Heldt said. “Scoreboards don't determine our effort. They don't determine how hard I work, how hard you work (or) what we do. If we're going to be men of character and integrity, we're going to show up no matter what the score is or what the motivation is.”

Heldt said he wasn’t thrilled with the way his group showed up in the first half, as his defense gave up three receiving TDs to star Panther wide receiver Bryant Wesco, a Clemson commit.

“(Number) 19 is going to get the ball,” Heldt said of Wesco. “19 gets the ball; he's going to do some damage. We've got to be aware of that and try to double him and cap him and do everything we want him to do. But we didn't execute that to the best of our ability.”

Wesco erupted 125 yards on five catches to go with four TDs. The senior wideout's only catch of the second half was an 8-yard grab from quarterback Drew Wendel, who threw five TDs and one interception in the contest.

The Lions’ offense didn’t give their defense much assistance either, as they committed seven offensive penalties. They also had a punt blocked in their own territory and dealt with four bad snaps in the first half.

Waco High couldn’t put together consistent drives, which Heldt said hurt them and led to the donut on the scoreboard. Heldt added that the blame falls on him and the coaching staff to get the athletes prepared.

“We've got to continue to improve mentally, to be able to focus throughout the entirety of the game,” Heldt said. “We've got to continue to improve on our discipline and structure within. The kids have made great strides in the last couple of years, but clearly, we haven't arrived, so we have to continue to climb that mountain.”

Midlothian built a 21-0 lead less than eight minutes into the first quarter, courtesy of a botched snap by Waco High and a blocked punt. The bad snap put the Panthers on the Lions’ 4-yard line, leading to an easy TD strike for Wendel.

The blocked punt three minutes later gave Midlothian the ball on Waco High’s 16-yard line. Wendel hit Wesco two plays later for a 12-yard score. Wesco then exploded for 33-yard and 63-yard touchdowns to close out the first half, a 35-0 lead for the Panthers.

“We played a really good Midlothian football team,” Heldt said. “Coach (Doug) Wendel’s got it rolling, and he's doing a great job. I'm hoping we learned what we have to do when we want to play this caliber of a football team."

After Midlothian scored on its opening drive of the second half, it took the air out of the ball the rest of the way. Neither team produced much offensively, and the Panthers headed back north with the 41-0 win.

Waco High now faces a daunting test at Lake Belton, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. next Friday in Temple. Heldt said he knows what’s coming and that he hopes to see signs of progress moving forward.