For the first time in almost a year, junior quarterback RJ Young took the field.

The last time he was on the Waco ISD Stadium field, he left a team that showed its best side.

However, it was more than just Young’s show on Friday. When he got hurt, multiple running backs stepped up with big plays. When the defense got backed up, key tackles for losses preserved the lead.

It all culminated in securing Waco High’s first 1-0 start since 2020, in a 35-32 win over Fort Worth Southwest.

“We were able to win a football game, and then we'll be able to learn from it. So we come out the right side, we're able to win a game, and then we're able to learn from our mistakes,” Young said.

The first half was all Young, as the hype had hoped for. Warranted, as he led Waco High to a 45-27 win last season before his year got cut short.

His connection with fellow wide receiver Marcus Chandler was apparent on the field with two touchdowns, but he said it goes deeper as well.

“It was pretty important to get him the ball," he said. "We have good chemistry on and off the field, so we use that a lot."

The first half came with its highs and lows. While he was able to connect on deep passes, Young also threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown, followed by two fumbles, including one where he held onto the ball for too long.

Although the offense only rushed for 37 yards in the first half, it was all about balance.

When Young sustained a mild upper-body injury, the workhorses at running back made sure to step up. They combined for 129 second-half yards on the ground to help bolster the Lions.

Knowing the extreme temperatures, Waco High head coach Linden Heldt was aware of the workload each of the three main running backs would need, and he felt like they did a good job.

“You couple Young, (Marcus) Chandler, (Mason) Smith and (Lazavier) Amos, you've got some weapons,” he said.

The Lions were far from consistently positive in 2022. They averaged less than 10 yards per game and just south of 38 given up.

As a defense-first coach, Heldt found holes on that side of the ball. But he was pleased with the key defensive stops. Giving up 32 points is not up to his standard, but the key defensive stands, namely a three-and-out to begin the half and the final drive, stand out as positives to take away.

Fort Worth Southwest athlete Keino Tillman finished with more than 250 total yards, two interceptions and four total touchdowns.

Waco High had an answer to preserve the lead. On Friday, they showed a dependable formula that can keep the Lions competitive against any team on the schedule.

A year ago, Waco High went into the break ahead 7-0 and never found its step the rest of the game. On Friday, the Lions switched the script and scored what would’ve been the second-most points all season in 2022.

Heldt wants to instill a culture of going 1-0 every week and thought Friday was a step in the right direction.

“We have not done it in my tenure, so we're walking into uncharted territory in that regard just to be 1-0, and now the confidence is rolling into next week,” Heldt said.

Waco High will return to the field Friday on the road to face Dallas White at 7 p.m.