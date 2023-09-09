La Vega head coach Don Hyde said he and his coaching staff revamped the entire defense after losing at Connally 48-40 a week ago.

And though the Pirates showed signs of life, but a few botched coverages and untimely penalties helped propel No. 7 Midlothian Heritage to a 29-21 win Friday night at Willie Williams Stadium in Bellmead.

“We spotted them 17 points,” Hyde said. “Just like I told the kids, it's the little things that get you beat sometimes. And we jumped offside, gave them three points on a missed field goal. They get to re-kick it and make it. We're in man coverage outside and we've got zone eyes and they run the flea-flicker, and we get beat over the top. It's the little things in football that make the biggest difference, and we got to get better at the little things.”

It marks two straight losses for La Vega (1-2), while the state-ranked Jaguars (3-0) continue to roll. The Pirates couldn’t contain wide receiver Stetson Sarratt, as he totaled 206 yards and two TDs on eight grabs — nearly 26 yards per reception.

Class 5A Division II squad Midlothian Heritage looked to open the floodgates when it scored two touchdowns within the first eight minutes of the contest. The Jaguars only needed four plays to march 70 yards on the first drive. Their third drive saw a 67-yard flea-flicker TD on the first play, making it a 14-0 ballgame just halfway through the first quarter.

The Pirates bounced back with an impressive four-play, 84-yard drive that was boosted by a 72-yard scamper from running back Bryson Roland.

Midlothian Heritage started its fourth drive on its own 36-yard line looking to answer, but cornerback Johnny Hammond hauled in a ball that bricked off a Jaguar receiver’s hands, and Hammond housed it.

But the PAT was blocked and returned by Sarratt, adding to the Jaguars' lead, 16-13, late in the first quarter. The Pirates kept getting pinned and couldn’t get out of bad field positioning, and they were forced to punt twice. The second boot was a bad one, falling out of bounds at La Vega’s own 32-yard line, which set up a 36-yard field goal for Midlothian Heritage kicker Jordan Soto.

Trailing 19-13 with under 40 seconds to go in the second quarter, the Pirates had some momentum when they approached the red zone. But a fumble put it back in the Jaguars’ hands. A 26-yard strike to Sarratt coupled with an offsides penalty gave Soto an opportunity to drill a 44-yarder with less than a second on the clock. Soto had the leg and sent Midlothian Heritage into the break on top 22-13.

La Vega cut the deficit to one point when quarterback Jabulani Thornton hit wide receiver Antwon Gude Jr. in stride for a 64-yard score. Thornton tucked it himself for a two-point conversion and the score became 22-21 with 7:23 left in the third. But Hyde said his defense blew another coverage, which allowed Sarratt to reel in a 42-yard pass from quarterback Carter Rutenbar on the Jaguars’ next drive.

Midlothian Heritage was able to waste a ton of clock in the fourth quarter and keep La Vega’s offense in front of its back line of defense, resulting in the 29-21 victory. Roland shined for the Pirates, as he accounted for 93 yards on nine carries, but 92 of those yards came on six attempts in the first half alone.

Hyde said the loss was disappointing and that they felt like they could take down the state-ranked foe. He added that he’s not concerned about the two-game skid in non-district play.

“We’re not worried about winning non-district games. We’re worried about winning in weeks nine, 10, 11, 12 and 13 — that’s what we’re worried about winning. If we can continue to get better, we’ll be fine.”

The Pirates will host Lorena (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. next Friday, and the Jaguars open district competition at Burleson (0-3) for a 7 p.m. contest on Thursday.

