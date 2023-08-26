WEST — The West defense continues to make things look easy as the Trojans started the season by limiting Godley to a single score.

Zane Harper set the tone for the Comma with 11 tackles, two for a loss, while Coy Klish was right behind him with eight tackles (one for a loss) and an interception.

Gus Crain took hold of the offense with 257 passing yards on 11 of 17 passes and landing two touchdowns. Patrick Janek made himself the prime target with five receptions for 94 yards.

Klish drove in a 31-yard touchdown with four minutes to go in the first quarter to put West on the board for the first time this season. Godley answered a minute later with a 68-yard TD pass from Wyatt Burke to Blane Applegate. But that would be it for the Wildcats.

Bryce Cunningham executed a short field goal in the second quarter to put the Trojans back ahead. Harper then recovered a Godley fumble on the Wildcats’ 24-yard line, but West turned it back over on downs.

After the squads traded punts, Klish intercepted a Burke pass with three minutes left in the half but nothing came of it and the Trojans went into the half with a 10-7 lead.

The third quarter continued to be a defensive standoff. Godley recovered a West fumble and proceeded to turn it back over on a missed field goal.

Finally, early in the fourth, Crain hit Easton Paxton with a 79-yard pass and Cunningham aced the extra kick. The Trojans defense took care of the Wildcats the rest of the night to secure the win.

West travels to Lorena for a 7:30 p.m. matchup next Friday.

