WHITNEY — Troy put up a fight against Whitney but the Wildcats stormed ahead in the third quarter and let the defense handle the rest of the night for the tight win.

Mason Seely took a step up under center, tossing 308 yards on 25 of 36 passes for three touchdowns. Jairdyn Anderson was his main target, coming down with 12 catches for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

Reigning Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year David Haynes III posted 10 tackles, three for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble. Khrys Johnson was right there with him, adding 14 tackles, two for a loss and one forced fumble.

Despite the loss, Tommy Brashear’s squad can build on 441 total yards. Junior quarterback Joseph McMurty posted 372 passing yards on 20 completions and two touchdowns while Reed Ketcham made eight receptions for 170 yards and touchdown.

Coming out of the half the game was tied at 7-7, both squads scoring in the second quarter. Whitney sandwiched a Miguel Figueroa rushing touchdown with a pair of Anderson receptions in the end zone to blast ahead.

The Trojans kept within range thanks to an 87-yard kick return for a touchdown by Cannon Negron. Troy held Whitney scoreless in the final quarter but their lone score in the fourth wouldn’t be enough to boost past the Wildcats.

Whitney travels to Hillsboro next for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday while Troy hosts Lexington.