WHITNEY —
Troy put up a fight against Whitney but the Wildcats stormed ahead in the third quarter and let the defense handle the rest of the night for the tight win.
Mason Seely took a step up under center, tossing 308 yards on 25 of 36 passes for three touchdowns. Jairdyn Anderson was his main target, coming down with 12 catches for 202 yards and three touchdowns.
Reigning Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year David Haynes III posted 10 tackles, three for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble. Khrys Johnson was right there with him, adding 14 tackles, two for a loss and one forced fumble.
Despite the loss, Tommy Brashear’s squad can build on 441 total yards. Junior quarterback Joseph McMurty posted 372 passing yards on 20 completions and two touchdowns while Reed Ketcham made eight receptions for 170 yards and touchdown.
Coming out of the half the game was tied at 7-7, both squads scoring in the second quarter. Whitney sandwiched a Miguel Figueroa rushing touchdown with a pair of Anderson receptions in the end zone to blast ahead.
The Trojans kept within range thanks to an 87-yard kick return for a touchdown by Cannon Negron. Troy held Whitney scoreless in the final quarter but their lone score in the fourth wouldn’t be enough to boost past the Wildcats.
Whitney travels to Hillsboro next for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday while Troy hosts Lexington.
Photos: High school football Week 1 around Waco, Central Texas
China Spring's Kyle Barton cuts back on Lorena's Justin Back on a run in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Grayson Martin pulls in a first-half pass against Lorena near the end zone.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Lorena's Brock Kuhl hauls in a first half touchdown pass against China Spring.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Lorena's Braylon Henry punches through the China Spring defense to score on a 70-yard touchdown run in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Ryan Hale scores on a Lorena blocked punt in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Lorena's Kaden Roberts looks for his man downfield as Tyler Wachtendorf, keeps a watchful eye for China Spring defenders.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Cash McCollum throws over the middle in the second half against Lorena.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Waco High's Marcus Chandler scores past Southwest in the first half.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Waco High's Marcus Chandler scores past Southwest in the first half.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Waco High's Reggie Lewis Jr. runs upfield in the first half against Southwest.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
University wide receiver London Smith, left, comes up short on a potential touchdown pass defended by Robinson defensive back Isaac Robledo.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
University quarterback Cade Bynnom slides past Robinson linebacker A.J. Kirks to pick up extra yardage in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
University wide receiver London Smith (1) celebrates a touchdown in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Travis Lathern outruns University special teamer Carlos Perez in the first half for a kickoff return score.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Robinson wide receiver Austin Marshall pulls in a touchdown pass against University in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
University running back Brayden Gollihar leaps over defending Robinson linebacker A.J. Kirks in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Robinson tight end Travis Lathern finds a gap to returns a kickoff for a touchdown against University in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Robinson wide receiver Ah’maad Scott breaks away from University defensive back Travion Degrate for additional yardage after a catch in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Robinson wide receiver Austin Marshall, center, celebrates his touchdown catch in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
La Vega head coach Don Hyde said his Pirates are plenty motivated after last year's 5-6 season. “They were here last year and saw who happened. They want to show we can do better.”
Art Stricklin, Special to the Tribune-Herald
La Vega roared back for a 35-28 win to open its 2023 campaign after falling behind 14-0.
Art Stricklin, Special to the Tribune-Herald
Chilton's Nathan Wuebker rushes past Brody McNamara in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Chilton's Isaac Redd fights off Bosqueville's Ryder King for a touchdown in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Chilton's Isaac Redd runs up field past the Bosqueville defense for a first half touchdown.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Bosqueville's Cooper Kent steps out of bounds while being defended by Chilton's X’Zavion Taylor in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
WATCH NOW: Flipping fun, coaching impressions, touchdown celebrations, state-winning plays and more at the Trib's annual Photo Day, when dozens of Centex high school football teams kick off the season.
