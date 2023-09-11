DALLAS — The Wildcats (3-0, 1-0) torched Inspired Vision (0-3, 0-1) to kick off district play.

Junior quarterback Mason Seely didn’t need a lot, completing 8 of 9 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns while carrying three times for 10 yards and a score, as well as a two-point conversion.

Jairdyn Anderson came down with three receptions for 158 yards and three scores and Angel Saucedo ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns on four carries.

Whitney will have a tougher challenge when it hosts West next week.

