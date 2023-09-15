WHITNEY — Before the much-anticipated District 7-3A Friday showdown between Central Texas neighbors Whitney and West, Whitney coach David Haynes, Jr., said his biggest question was, “What Would West Do?”

As it turned out, not enough to stop Wildcats wide receiver Marcus Wilson.

The lanky senior caught four touchdown passes for more than 200 yards as Whitney rolled by West, 32-10.

“It was just speed and my quarterback can get me the ball,” Wilson said. “I had a good week in practice and I was ready to go. You have to go up and get the ball.”

The Centex district beatdown lifted Whitney to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in district. West, which was coming off a bye, dropped to 1-2 and 0-1.

It was another tough night for lessons for West’s young squad and head coach David Woodard.

“We’ve graduated a lot of talent over the last couple of years and these kids have some big shoes to fill. They have to learn what we do Monday through Thursday affects what we do on Friday night.,” he said.

“It’s still early, we still have an opportunity to learn. These kids expect to win, they know our standard.”

While the outcome wasn’t close, the second half certainly started promising for West, trailing only 19-0. The Trojans recovered the second-half kickoff on a fumble, giving them themselves a first down at the 10-yard-line.

But they had trouble in the scoring zone. The first down was a five-yard gain by quarterback Gus Crain, then there was a run for a two-yard loss, a third-down sack, and finally a 36-yard field goal from Bryce Cunningham, making the third quarter score 19-3.

The Trojans nabbed an interception from Adrian Green in their next series but could do nothing with it.

That led to another Whitney score as Wilson caught his third touchdown pass of the night, this one covering 12 yards and a 26-3 late third-quarter lead.

Another West drive late in the third quarter looked promising with Patrick Janek catching a 20-yard pass to the 35-yard-line of Whitney. Green took another pass to the 15-yard-line, but there was nothing more, and that only led to the fourth touchdown pass of the night by Wilson and a 32-3 lead.

The Whitney big-play offense was just unstoppable in the first half, sucking any drama from a packed house at Whitney Wildcat Stadium.

After taking the opening kickoff, Whitney cranked up an 80-yard touchdown pass to Wilson, who was streaking down the right sideline after a West defensive back fell trying to defend the pass.

The extra play kicked failed, but it didn’t take Whitney long to get its offense going again. After an exchange of punts, Whitney took the ball and moved downfield. The Wildcats had one touchdown called back by offensive pass interference, but it mattered little to the home team.

Just two plays later, Whitney quarterback Mason Seely found Wilson in the corner of the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown pass. The kick was good and the score was 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.

West’s best offensive push came early in the second quarter. Trojans quarterback Gus Crain hit a couple of big passes, one for 35 yards to Cannon Cook plus another for 15 yards to Easton Paxton.

With a first down on the 4-yard-line, things went wrong for West. After a fumbled snap, a third-down pass was batted down. To cap the series, a 29-yard field goal was wide right.

Whitney took over and needed only one play to score again. Sophomore running back Jontae Johnson took the handoff and sprinted straight up the middle, outracing the West defense for an 82-yard touchdown, which led to a 19-0 halftime lead.