YOAKUM — Cameron Yoe was put in a hole early as Yoakum got off to a fast start to deal the Yoemen the defeat.

Cameron Yoe (1-1) struck first on a 12-yard dash by Ja’quorius Hardman, but Yoakum (2-0) answered with 20 points, starting with a 75-yard bullet from Zach Taylor to X’zavier Barnett. Taylor then received a 45-yard pass from Kennan Dilworth.

Hardman gave the Yoemen a chance with a lengthy kickoff return to the Bulldog 25, but a pick six by Qyion Williams boosted Yoakum to the 20-7 lead as the PAT was missed.

In the second quarter, Taylor added a 71-yard rush for a touchdown to continue the Bulldogs’ onslaught. Cameron was able to find the end zone before the half as Homero Najera found D’auntray Bradley with a 49-yard hit to go into the half down 27-14.

The squads traded touchdowns in the third quarter, but Yoakum held the Yoemen scoreless in the final quarter while adding one more score of its own and securing the win.

Cameron Yoe QB Braylan Drake was 13 of 26 in completions for 199 yards and three touchdowns while being intercepted three times. Kardarius Bradley carried 20 times for 63 yards while Hardman brought in four receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns.