YOAKUM — Cameron Yoe was put in a hole early as Yoakum got off to a fast start to deal the Yoemen the defeat.
Cameron Yoe (1-1) struck first on a 12-yard dash by Ja’quorius Hardman, but Yoakum (2-0) answered with 20 points, starting with a 75-yard bullet from Zach Taylor to X’zavier Barnett. Taylor then received a 45-yard pass from Kennan Dilworth.
Hardman gave the Yoemen a chance with a lengthy kickoff return to the Bulldog 25, but a pick six by Qyion Williams boosted Yoakum to the 20-7 lead as the PAT was missed.
In the second quarter, Taylor added a 71-yard rush for a touchdown to continue the Bulldogs’ onslaught. Cameron was able to find the end zone before the half as Homero Najera found D’auntray Bradley with a 49-yard hit to go into the half down 27-14.
The squads traded touchdowns in the third quarter, but Yoakum held the Yoemen scoreless in the final quarter while adding one more score of its own and securing the win.
Cameron Yoe QB Braylan Drake was 13 of 26 in completions for 199 yards and three touchdowns while being intercepted three times. Kardarius Bradley carried 20 times for 63 yards while Hardman brought in four receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
Photos: High school football Week 2 around Waco, Central Texas
Connally's Kiefer Sibley gets away from the La Vega defense for a score in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Bryson Roland tries to elude Connally's Kiefer Sibley in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Kiefer Sibley scores one of his six touchdowns on the night with a first-half run against La Vega.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Antwon Gude runs past Connally's Kyren Dunn, left, while trying to elude Bryan Bazaldua, right, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally QB Jamarion Vincent looks for running between La Vega's Devin Hill, left, and Marcus Jackson, right, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Kiefer Sibley runs up the middle past La Vega's Cade Balch, right, and scored on the next play in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally defender Kobe Black corrals La Vega quarterback Jabulani Thornton after a long gain in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Bryson Roland does a push-up after getting hit and ending up on the Connally track in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega quarterback Jabulani Thornton stiff-arms Connally's Hayden Hague in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Jabulani Thornton powers in to the end zone between Connally's Mathew Chavez, left, and Jylon Nobles, right, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega running back Bryson Roland tries to slip away from Connally defender Gaige Coffman in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Kobe Black wraps up La Vega's Jabulani Thornton in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega quarterback Jabulani Thornton scores past Connally's Ke'Are Riley in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Amir Gibson, right, celebrates his first-half touchdown against Connally with teammate Eric Hicks.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Melissa’s Karson Maynard pulls in a first-half touchdown pass in front of over China Spring's Cage McCloud.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Kyle Barton looks for space to roam during the first half against Melissa.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Cash McCollum takes a moment after scoring against Melissa in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Cash McCollum is pulled down by Melissa defender Micah Finan in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Izaak Lard gets in the face of Melissa quarterback Trever Ham as he attempts a pass in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Melissa receiver Lincoln Dunn tries to escape China Spring's Christian Trevino, left, and Beau Spell in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Melissa's Karson Maynard is pressured by China Spring's Ryan Hale, left, and Cage McCloud as he looks for running room in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Melissa QB Trever Ham is forced out of bounds by China Spring’s Korbin Hendrick in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Cash McCollum looks to pass downfield as Melissa defender Micah Finan reads the play in the first half.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
Lorena receiver Caleb Carrizales pulls down a touchdown catch as West's AJ McGlothen defends in the second quarter. The toss from quarterback Kaden Roberts put the Leopards up 17-0.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Lorena running back Braylon Henry celebrates after a long touchdown run in the first quarter against West on Friday night.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Lorena receiver Jackson Generals gets wrapped up by a slew of West defenders in the second quarter.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Lorena's Braylon Henry, left, hangs onto a long pass late in the second quarter in front of West's Kai Cook, center, and Coy Klish that led to a field goal before halftime and a 20-0 Leopard lead.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Jackson Baird pulls in a pass in front of Permiam's Caleb Cruz and Preston Grizzell in the first half. Baird finished with 147 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Jackson Baird pulls down a pass in front of Permian's Parker Haynes in the second half, on his way to a 58-yard touchdown.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Donavon Jones attempts to catch the ball while being defended by Permian's Dillon Negre in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Ty Brown eludes the tackle attempt by Permian's Jordan Strange in the second half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Ramone Conway tries to break the tackle from Permian's Cayden Hernandez in the first half of Midway's 27-21 loss on Friday.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Midway quarterback Ty Brown rushes past the Permian defense in the second half. Brown was Midway's leading rusher with 56 yards on eight carries.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
University moved to 2-0 with Thursday's blowout win over Eastern Hills.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University's Cade Bynnom steps out of bounds close to the end zone after getting past the Eastern Hills defense.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University's Brayden Gollihar pulls in a first-half touchdown over Eastern Hills defender Sakai Briggs.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University's London Smith looks for running room in the Trojans' blowout win Thursday.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University's LaDarrius Evans runs up the middle between Eastern Hills defenders Jeremiah Freeman (left) and Detavion Bates in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University's Cade Bynnom scores in the Trojans' blowout win over Eastern Hills.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University's LaDarrius Evans rushes past the Eastern Hills defense for a long gainer in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University's LaDarrius Evans scores past Eastern Hills in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University's Ladarrin King finds a hole for a gain in the first half against Eastern Hills at Waco ISD Stadium.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University players line up for the national anthem before Thursday's game at Waco ISD Stadium.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University improved to 2-0 with Thursday's victory over Fort Worth Eastern Hills.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University's London Smith sidesteps the Eastern Hills defense in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
University hits the field before Thursday's game with Eastern Hills at Waco ISD stadium.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
