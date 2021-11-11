For 7 Centex volleyball teams, schedule may change, mindset stays the same

China Spring coach Melissa Cole said that while she and her assistants are scouting and game-planning for multiple opponents, she wants her players focused on just one for now: Hargrave. Furthermore, she doesn’t want them getting too consumed with the scouting report, anyway. Mostly, she wants her team playing the same way, the same style, it has all season.

“I think if you’ve been working on the things you’re supposed to have been working on all year and those things are all coming together, I think you just let that eat, and you go with what you’re doing,” Cole said. “We know where certain people are hitting and we know where certain players are going, things like that. Other than that, we just have to play our game and we have to bring it every single time and just step up and execute.”

At this stage of the season, everyone is good. Everyone can play, and has played well to get here. So, it’s about execution. It’s about who plays better on that day. And, sure, a little game-planning doesn’t hurt either.

China Spring has the benefit of nine seniors on its roster. With that grizzled experience comes a certain appreciation for the ride. It’s the last go-round for these players, and they’re trying to soak up every last second of it, which they hope doesn’t end until well into next week.