For 7 Centex volleyball teams, schedule may change, mindset stays the same

For weeks upon weeks, even bleeding into the playoffs, high school volleyball teams have followed a certain pattern. Play a match, take a couple of days in between to scout and prepare, then play another match.
Now, suddenly, the format changes. The routine is upended.
Not that anyone is about to complain.
For seven lucky (and very good) Central Texas volleyball teams, it’s regional tournament time. That brings upon a change from the norm. Usually, there’s a bus ride home after a match. Now they get to enjoy an overnight hotel stay. Usually, they have that buffer period in between matches. Now, if they’re fortunate enough to win on Friday, they’ll turn around and play again on Saturday.
Oh, and that Saturday match? It’ll be for a regional title and a berth at state. No pressure or anything.
In spite of the tweak in the schedule, the coaches of these title-craving teams hope to keep things as much the same as possible.
“I think for the kids we try to keep it as routine as possible,” said Crawford coach Jeff Coker, who knows a thing or five about taking teams to state, with five past state appearances. “You just focus on one game at a time. You talk about (our next opponent) Tom Bean and work on the stuff for them, and just try and get ready. As coaches it’s harder on us, because we’ve got to get three scouting reports ready behind the scenes, so that you have something ready to hand them, no matter who wins that (other regional semifinal) — if you’re fortunate enough to win.”
Top-ranked Crawford is one of six area schools that could face another Centex school in the regional final, should both teams win their semifinal matches. The Lady Pirates (41-6) will face No. 7 Tom Bean (33-4) at the Class 2A Region II tournament in Princeton, while fourth-ranked Bremond (40-2) will meet No. 10 Archer City in Friday’s other semifinal. The semifinal winners will face off at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The other potential all-area regional finals would be Troy-Lorena and Hubbard-Blum. Troy (31-5) will take on East Bernard at the Region III-3A tournament at 2 p.m. Friday in Athens, followed by its district mate Lorena (37-4) grappling with Wallis Brazos at 4 p.m. That regional final is slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday.
At the Region II-1A tournament in Midlothian, Hubbard faces off with Graford at 1 p.m. Friday, followed by familiar state qualifier Blum taking on Bryson at 3 p.m. The semifinal winners will duel at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Central Texas outlier that has no possibility for an all-local final is China Spring. The 10th-ranked Lady Cougars (35-9) are back in the regional tournament for the second straight year. They’ll meet No. 7 Huffman Hargrave (26-4) in the Region III-4A semis at 8 p.m. Friday at Bryan High School. If China Spring can win that one, it would take on the Burnet-Bellville winner in Saturday’s 2 p.m. regional final. Bellville, as the Lady Cougars well remember, is the team that bumped out China Spring in last year’s playoffs.
China Spring coach Melissa Cole said that while she and her assistants are scouting and game-planning for multiple opponents, she wants her players focused on just one for now: Hargrave. Furthermore, she doesn’t want them getting too consumed with the scouting report, anyway. Mostly, she wants her team playing the same way, the same style, it has all season.
“I think if you’ve been working on the things you’re supposed to have been working on all year and those things are all coming together, I think you just let that eat, and you go with what you’re doing,” Cole said. “We know where certain people are hitting and we know where certain players are going, things like that. Other than that, we just have to play our game and we have to bring it every single time and just step up and execute.”
At this stage of the season, everyone is good. Everyone can play, and has played well to get here. So, it’s about execution. It’s about who plays better on that day. And, sure, a little game-planning doesn’t hurt either.
China Spring has the benefit of nine seniors on its roster. With that grizzled experience comes a certain appreciation for the ride. It’s the last go-round for these players, and they’re trying to soak up every last second of it, which they hope doesn’t end until well into next week.
“They’ve been working and working and working, so they’re just ready for it to be their time,” Cole said. “They’ve been in there giving it everything they have and pushing for that, so they know what’s at stake. This isn’t their first go-round. They’re going to leave it all on the court, I know that. They’re just not taking things for granted.”
Crawford relies on the leadership of three-battle tested seniors, Kylie Ray, Katie Warden and Lexi Moody, who are hunting the second state title of their careers. To say they’re eager for the regional tournament stage would be an understatement.
“They’re just ready. This is the exciting part of the year, the fun part of the year, it’s what they’ve been looking forward to,” Coker said. “It’s an overnight stay, all the things that go along with the regional tournament, all those types of things. … You don’t want to get caught up thinking about what’s next, what’s behind you. You just want to stay in that moment so you can be great in that one moment.”