Former Cameron star Traion Smith among two men dead after fishing accident
Former Cameron star Traion Smith among two men dead after fishing accident

Tragedy struck the Cameron Yoe football family on Sunday, as former Yoe star Traion Smith was among two men who drowned in a fishing accident, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Smith, 22, of Cameron, and Desmond Williams, 30, of Temple, were killed when their fishing boat capsized. The accident occurred in a stock tank on private property.

Smith was one of the most decorated high school football players in Central Texas history. According to the Tribune-Herald’s records, he owned the area’s single-season (3,010) and all-time (7,625) rushing records. Smith helped the Yoemen win three straight state championships from 2012-14 and reach the title game his senior season. He won Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2015 and was honored on the Trib’s Super Centex All-Decade (2010-19) team earlier this year.

After Cameron, Smith played at Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Authorities recovered Smith’s body at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, two hours after an initial 911 call. As of Monday, they were still searching for Williams’ body.

