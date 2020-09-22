Former La Vega standout to transfer from K-State

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Demarrquese Hayes’ time at Kansas State turned out to be short.

Hayes, a former La Vega football and track standout, announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he plans to enter the transfer portal and leave K-State. Hayes signed with the Wildcats in December 2019 and is a freshman this season.

“Dear Kansas State, Manhattan has been a fun experience and has taught me many life lessons. Kansas State has helped me build character … and also how to overcome fear. … After talking with my family and coaches, I believe it’s best for me to enter the transfer portal as a (freshman) and continue my athletic career elsewhere,” Hayes tweeted.

Manhattan (Kan.) police arrested Hayes in March on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

Hayes was a first-team Super Centex player at La Vega last season, making 109 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups.