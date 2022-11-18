Fort Bend Marshall writes final ending to University's storybook season

GIDDINGS — By any standard, it was a storybook season for University’s football team.

The Trojans made a massive turnaround, going from a team that was winless last year to ending a 13-year playoff drought and winning a game in the postseason.

But any hopes of going further were dashed by the speed of Fort Bend Marshall and the Trojans’ own mistakes Friday night.

Jordon Davis threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Fort Bend Marshall ran for 415 yards and put the game away with a 28-point third quarter in a 49-7 win at Buffalo Stadium in the Class 5A Division II area-round playoffs.

“Our kids came out here and battled, and we actually had some times when we could have been even closer,” University coach Kent Laster said. “We’re a team coming off of 0-10, and they’re a team that’s won 50 games in five years. They had tremendous team speed at every position. They were fast, they were big, they’ve got several big-time kids going to Power Five (college) teams. They’re No. 1 or 2 for a reason.”

Jonathan Haynes ran for 136 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown that came one play after University muffed a punt to make it a 7-0 game in the first quarter.

It stayed that way until early in the second, but that’s when disaster struck the Trojans again. After a 24-yard touchdown pass from Davis to Ja’koby Banks with 11:29 left in the first half, Jordan Sample intercepted a JaShaun Manghane pass and returned it 28 yards for a score 59 seconds later.

University tried to quickly answer the pick-six, when Naje Drakes popped a 63-yard run to the Marshall 6. But the Trojans (6-6) went backward from there and missed a field goal.

They had another opportunity to cut into the Marshall lead in the final two minutes of the half, but Mekhi Sandolph was stuffed for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-1 from the Buffalo 26.

“They were up 21-0 at halftime, but we gave them a muffed punt and a pick six,” Laster said. “And we were in the red zone twice, so it could have easily been 14-7 for us, but those are the momentum swings that happen in the course of a game.”

Marshall (11-1) had its way with the Trojans in the third quarter, scoring on all four of its offensive possessions.

Davis and Banks connected for their second TD of the night, a 21-yarder to start the onslaught before Davis added a 6-yard run, Jy’Adrian Wortham popped a 42-yard run and George Kirkland found the end zone on a 33-yard scamper on the final play of the third quarter.

Kirkland finished as the Buffaloes’ leading rusher with 158 yards despite not getting a carry until the second half.

Drakes finally got the Trojans (6-6) on the board on the first play from scrimmage in the fourth quarter with a 79-yard touchdown burst and finished with 138 yards on only four carries.

“The plays where our guys would get away, like when Drakes had the long run that got us in the red zone, that would have been a touchdown against everybody else we’ve played,” Laster said. “He did get it in the second half, but they have the speed to overcome and make up ground. Things we were able to throw all year, they were there. But their head coach was very complimentary of us and what we do. We’ve gotten the very most out of what we have.”

Manghane finished 12-for-24 for 55 yards for the Trojans.