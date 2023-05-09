In a couple of weeks, Midway senior Reeve Tarter will walk across the stage at graduation with his classmates.

He’ll be an honors graduate in the top 20 students in the Panthers’ class of 2023. He’s headed to Rice University in the fall with a spot on the Owls cross country and track teams.

He’s clearly put in the work both in the classroom and athletics and will have another milestone event this weekend as he competes in the 1,600-meter run at the UIL State Track and Field Championships.

Tarter is a long shot to medal in the Class 6A race on Saturday evening at Myers Stadium in Austin. A glance at the 6A boys’ 1,600 heat sheet shows that most of the qualifying times are well ahead of his personal best of 4:20 in the event.

But the clear-eyed Midway senior has plenty to run for when he lines up at his first state track meet.

“There are a few guys that are definitely faster than me,” Tarter said. “I would love to just kind of stick with them and get carried into a PR (personal record) and hopefully the school record.”

The Midway school record in the mile run has stood for more than 40 years. Craig Wiese clocked a 4:18.9 in 1980 and has had his name on the wall as the record holder ever since.

It’s in jeopardy, though. Tarter realizes that he doesn’t need to shave much off his PR of 4:20.00 — a mere 1.1 seconds — to etch his name in the Midway record book.

So that, perhaps even more than winning a medal, will be the goal in Tarter’s final meet as a Panther.

“We’re looking at it as a chance to run a little faster than he has,” Midway track and field head coach Jon Capron said. “Place as high as we can, but there are sort of progress goals that we can see. Let’s run faster than you ever have. You’re going to have guys out front doing a lot of the work for you. He does really well with that. It takes a little of the pressure off.”

Tarter had to prove his competitive mettle just to reach the state meet. At regionals, he persevered through a race that was apparently part distance running and part MMA bout.

That’s what came to mind when he was asked about punching his ticket to state.

“There was punching going on, all right,” Tarter said. “I almost got DQ’ed from getting pushed around between lane one and the turf a couple times.”

Instead of getting rattled, Tarter ultimately decided to use the physical nature of the race to his advantage. He and another runner were battling for third position just before the bell lap.

“The guy pushed me forward, so I just used the speed boost,” Tarter said.

Tarter finished second in the Class 6A Region II meet with a time of 4:22.46 (his PR time came at the area meet). He was a few seconds behind regional champion Jack Boyd of Klein Oak (4:19.79).

But the Midway senior took advantage of running on his home track at Panther Stadium with his own cheering section in the stands propelling him forward.

“He played his cards right and he gets to keep going, so that’s fun,” Capron said.

Tarter credits a couple of teammates with helping him excel during this entire school year. Jack Sterrett enrolled at Midway in the fall and pushed Tarter hard in cross country. Tarter said that made the difference in him moving up from 113th at state as a junior to 16th as a senior.

Similarly, Aaron Powers has pushed Tarter in the mile the spring.

Tarter finished high enough in the District 12-6A meet to advance in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. He chose not to continue with the 800 after district and now he’s solely focused on the mile. That could be another factor that helps him pursue a school record this week.

His high school career has come down to four times around the track on the biggest stage in Texas high school competition.