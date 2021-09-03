Fourth-quarter flurry not enough for Waco High vs. hungry Hippos

Early struggles were too much for Waco High to overcome, as the Lions fell to Hutto, 27-14, Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Waco High’s problem with penalties and inability to get its offense going for three quarters set up a tall task as the Lions attempted a late comeback. Two touchdowns in the game's final quarter would not be enough to erase the deficit and the Hippos hung on for the win.
Hutto received the ball to start the game, showcasing early that it would be a quick, up-tempo problem for the Lions. The Hippos blended together a smooth mix of both running and passing plays to help move methodically down the field. Hutto quarterback Grayson Doggett connected with running back Jalon Banks for the only score of the first quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff the Lions fumbled the return, giving the Hippos great field position and control of the ball. The Lions defense bent but never broke as they escaped a potential early disaster by not giving up any points.
Waco High’s offense struggled to get things going in the first half. Penalties posed a major thorn in the Lions' side. Multiple times the team’s momentum seemed to skid to a stop due to penalties on back-to-back plays. Turnovers didn’t help the team either, as an interception and a dropped snap on a punt added to Waco High’s woes.
The second quarter played out much like the first. Hutto’s offense quickly tried to move down the field as the Waco High defense made stops when it mattered, keeping the Hippos from adding to their lead.
Lions defensive lineman Javon Bryant snagged an interception off a tipped pass, creating a huge moment for the Waco High defense. The excitement quickly turned sour, though, as the Lions ran into the same penalty problems from the first quarter.
Hutto managed to increase its lead before halftime as Banks found the end zone on the ground for his second score of the evening.
Waco High’s offensive struggles continued into the second half. The Lions looked as if they were stringing together a solid drive to open the third quarter before a Hutto sack forced Waco High to punt.
The Hippos whittled time off the clock, utilizing their rushing attack. Banks continued his big game performance for Hutto, capping the drive off with his third score of the evening. The Hippos added to their lead when Doggett scored on a quarterback sneak during the closing moments of the third quarter.
The Lions found a spark in the fourth quarter, adding multiple scores, chipping away at the Hippos lead. A crazy botched punt play turned into a key Waco High score as Jayvion Moore recovered the ball in the end zone for the Lions.
Waco High was successful, recovering the ensuing onside kick and quickly scored again as quarterback Thomas Chandler connected with wide receiver Braylen Martinez on a 29-yard play, making it a two score game. That would be the last of the scoring for either team.