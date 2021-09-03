Fourth-quarter flurry not enough for Waco High vs. hungry Hippos

Early struggles were too much for Waco High to overcome, as the Lions fell to Hutto, 27-14, Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.

Waco High’s problem with penalties and inability to get its offense going for three quarters set up a tall task as the Lions attempted a late comeback. Two touchdowns in the game's final quarter would not be enough to erase the deficit and the Hippos hung on for the win.

Hutto received the ball to start the game, showcasing early that it would be a quick, up-tempo problem for the Lions. The Hippos blended together a smooth mix of both running and passing plays to help move methodically down the field. Hutto quarterback Grayson Doggett connected with running back Jalon Banks for the only score of the first quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff the Lions fumbled the return, giving the Hippos great field position and control of the ball. The Lions defense bent but never broke as they escaped a potential early disaster by not giving up any points.

Waco High’s offense struggled to get things going in the first half. Penalties posed a major thorn in the Lions' side. Multiple times the team’s momentum seemed to skid to a stop due to penalties on back-to-back plays. Turnovers didn’t help the team either, as an interception and a dropped snap on a punt added to Waco High’s woes.